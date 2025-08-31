My 58-Year-Old Mum and I Just Got Back From Zara—9 Anti-Trend Pieces We Both Came Home With
My mum is the chicest person I know and I always run my purchases by her. Luckily, we have similar tastes! Just this weekend we were in Zara and we both walked out with nine items that were exactly the same. Scroll on to see the chic Zara pieces my 58-year-old mum and I both approve of.
I’ve always said my mum is one of my biggest style influences. At 58, with a career in fashion behind her, she’s curated a wardrobe that strikes the perfect balance between timeless investment pieces—some of which have lasted more than 30 years—and high-street finds that look far more premium than their price tags. She knows exactly what she likes, stays open to new ideas, always looks polished without ever feeling overdone, and has the confidence to say no to trends that don’t work for her body or her style.
I, on the other hand, am far more easily swayed by whatever new-in piece catches my eye and am still figuring out what my “true” style really is. As I edge closer to 30 (not quite there yet!), I’m finally starting to feel more self-assured in my choices—but that doesn’t mean I don’t still run most of my purchases past my mum. Even my boyfriend has been known to do the same!
You can imagine then, that when we shop together, it's a pretty joyful occasion. One of our favourite destinations is Zara, where we almost always end up gravitating towards the same rails and, more often than not, leaving with identical pieces. We’re not exactly the same size (she’s a dress size or two smaller than me and I'm a few inches taller than her), but we mix and match where we can. And if something won’t work in one size for the both of us? Well, we just buy it twice. Only if it's really special, of course!
Our most recent trip to Zara was no exception. What was meant to be a quick browse turned into us walking out with several pieces we both couldn’t stop thinking about. From tktktk ro tkktktk, there were a handful of expensive-looking buys that even we, some of the fussiest of shoppers, couldn't leave behind. Scroll on to see the Zara pieces my 58-year-old mum and I both loved this week.
See the Designer-Looking Zara Buys My 58-Year-Old Mum and I Both Loved This Weekend:
ZARA
Zw Collection Embroidered Shirt
A pretty shirt like this will be a hero in both of our wardrobes, so we felt like we should get one each. I took a large but my mum went for a medium.
ZARA
Strappy Slingback Shoes
I feel like these could easily be designer? We're different shoe sizes so both had to pick these up!
ZARA
Leather Effect Collar Short Trench Coat Zw Collection
This was the first item I tried on and my mum convinced me I'd get so much wear of out it. I've already worn it so I know she's right!
ZARA
Zw Collection Tie Hem Bloomer Trousers
This is currently cheating as my mum already owns these. She wore them when we headed to the shops yesterday and when I saw them in my size on the rail, I had to get them too.
ZARA
Semi-Sheer Gathered Knit Top
How chic does this top look with the trousers?!
ZARA
Z.07 Relaxed Fit High-Waist Jeans With Turn-Up Hems
I think these are the most perfect relaxed-pair of jeans out there. And under £30, too! One thing to note is that Zara denim ofter comes up a little small, so we'd recommend trying a size up from your regular.
ZARA
Stone Cotton Printed Bandana
This little bandana is the perfect way to update a simple tee-and-jeans look.
ZARA
Pleated Waist Knit Dress With Matching Detail
This dress is stunning and also comes in a top version, which we are both eyeing up too.
Poppy joined the Who What Wear UK team as managing editor in 2022. After graduating from university with a degree in English literature, she worked for several publications, including Women's Health, The Times and Marie Claire.
As WWW UK’s managing editor, Poppy looks after the content calendar and all output across the brand, in addition to working with contributors and supporting with social media planning, branded content, marketing and brand strategy. A keen eye for detail means Poppy oversees the production of tentpole moments such as special issues, events, gift guides and more. You won’t find many articles by Poppy on site, but when you do there’s no doubt they will either be focused on dresses, handbags or classic high-street buys she shares with her mum. Or better yet, all three!