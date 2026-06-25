Zara's Sister Brand Just Launched Its Summer Sale—13 Buys That Will Instantly Make Your Wardrobe Look Chicer

Massimo Dutti's 2026 summer sale is here! Keep scrolling to discover the 13 effortlessly chic wardrobe staples that I'm convinced will sell out first.

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Zara&#039;s Sister Brand Just Launched Its Summer Sale—13 Buys That Will Instantly Make Your Wardrobe Look Chicer
(Image credit: Massimo Dutti)
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Summer sale season is here, and I’m determined to snap up all my expensive-looking warm-weather capsule staples at a discount. I’ve already spent hours scrolling through Zara’s elegant sale collection; however, on the hunt for staples that are a little less trend-led, I've decided to look to Zara’s sophisticated older sister, Massimo Dutti.

Polished, anti-trend and with immaculate quality, Massimo Dutti is known for its refined silhouettes, timeless colour palette and commitment to natural fibres. Because of this, the brand sits at a significantly higher price point than Zara, making the summer sale the ideal time to invest in some chic buys. Me personally? I have my eye on the high-street hero’s elegant dress collection, breezy but sophisticated linen, as well as a number of pretty top styles that I can use to polish up my jeans.

Florrie wears the&amp;nbsp;Massimo Dutti 100% Linen Strappy Midi Dress (&amp;pound;100)

Florrie wears the Massimo Dutti 100% Linen Strappy Midi Dress (£100)

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Now, I’m well aware that the large number of items in any sale can feel overwhelming, so I decided to focus my attention on the thirteen Massimo Dutti pieces that are sure to make all of my summer outfits look chicer.

Keep scrolling to shop the best of Massimo Dutti’s 2026 summer sale.

Shop the 13 Best Massimo Dutti Summer Sale Pieces: