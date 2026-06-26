M&S Has Never Looked Chicer! 11 Effortlessly Elegant Summer Buys I'm Adding to My Wardrobe

I don't know about you, but there's something about summer dressing that makes me want my wardrobe to work harder with less. As soon as the temperatures rise, I'm drawn to pieces that feel polished without requiring too much thought. Think easy linen separates, elevated basics, versatile dresses and accessories that make even the simplest outfit look incredibly chic. When it's warm outside, the last thing I want to do is overthink getting dressed, so I tend to rely on a curated collection of timeless staples that I can mix, match and rotate all season long.
Fortunately, one high-street destination continues to excel at offering pieces that do exactly that: Marks & Spencer. By now, you'll know the entire Who What Wear UK team turns to M&S whenever we're in the market for elevated, expensive-looking staples, and season after season, the brand continues to deliver wearable fashion that strikes the perfect balance between trend-led and timeless.
This week, the new-in section is filled with pretty tops, easy dresses and, quite frankly, the chicest batch of accessories I've ever seen. So whether you're refreshing your warm-weather wardrobe from scratch or simply looking to invest in a few key pieces you'll wear on repeat, there's plenty worth adding to your basket.
Latest Videos From
Scroll on to see the 12 Marks & Spencer buys that caught my eye this week.