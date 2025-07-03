I think I speak for all of us when I say I've missed Marks & Spencer. Scrolling the new-in section for expensive-looking high street buys over my morning coffee has been a part of my daily routine for years, and finally, it's back with a selection of summer-ready buys that I am keen to share with you.

The brand consistently creates elegant pieces with affordable price tags, and I've personally been looking forward to the flurry of elegant pieces that would surely drop when the summer collection launched. After over a month without online orders, the brand has officially reinstated its website sales, and naturally, I had to take a look.

Currently, the online orders are available for England, Scotland and Wales, with delivery to Northern Ireland set to return in a few weeks. For now, the only delivery option is standard, which can take up to 10 days. However, after so long, I'm happy to wait for a little longer to shop one of my favourite brands once more (as much as I appreciate the store experience, getting your hands on the item you want in the right size has always been a challenge, let alone with the increased demand of the last few weeks).

As one of our most relied-upon, high-street fashion brands, it didn't take long for me to find nine summer buys that impressed me. Known for accessible yet good quality linen buys, this was one of my first virtual stops, along with the dress department and, of course, a scroll through the new-in accessories. Orders might have been paused but rest assured, M&S has kept up with the latest summer trends in a big way. Embracing the polka dot revival we're seeing, you'll find a pretty dress that is ready to be dressed up or down, or bring a boho edge with one of the pretty blouses on offer. We know M&S also delivers very sleek footwear—I've fallen for a minimalist pair of suede sandals.

Keep scrolling to explore the nine M&S summer buys I'm adding to basket first, plus more high-end looking buys worth seeing.

Shop the 9 Best M&S Summer Buys

Shop More M&S Summer Buys I Adore