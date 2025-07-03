I Check M&S's New-In Section Every Single Day—These 9 Styles Are Bound to Sell Out First

M&S has launched its summer collection, and these are the expensive-looking summer buys I'll be snapping up first.

Collage of sandals, black linen trousers, white dress, basket bag and striped linen shirt
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
Florrie Alexander's avatar
By
published
in Features

I think I speak for all of us when I say I've missed Marks & Spencer. Scrolling the new-in section for expensive-looking high street buys over my morning coffee has been a part of my daily routine for years, and finally, it's back with a selection of summer-ready buys that I am keen to share with you.

The brand consistently creates elegant pieces with affordable price tags, and I've personally been looking forward to the flurry of elegant pieces that would surely drop when the summer collection launched. After over a month without online orders, the brand has officially reinstated its website sales, and naturally, I had to take a look.

Currently, the online orders are available for England, Scotland and Wales, with delivery to Northern Ireland set to return in a few weeks. For now, the only delivery option is standard, which can take up to 10 days. However, after so long, I'm happy to wait for a little longer to shop one of my favourite brands once more (as much as I appreciate the store experience, getting your hands on the item you want in the right size has always been a challenge, let alone with the increased demand of the last few weeks).

As one of our most relied-upon, high-street fashion brands, it didn't take long for me to find nine summer buys that impressed me. Known for accessible yet good quality linen buys, this was one of my first virtual stops, along with the dress department and, of course, a scroll through the new-in accessories. Orders might have been paused but rest assured, M&S has kept up with the latest summer trends in a big way. Embracing the polka dot revival we're seeing, you'll find a pretty dress that is ready to be dressed up or down, or bring a boho edge with one of the pretty blouses on offer. We know M&S also delivers very sleek footwear—I've fallen for a minimalist pair of suede sandals.

Keep scrolling to explore the nine M&S summer buys I'm adding to basket first, plus more high-end looking buys worth seeing.

Shop the 9 Best M&S Summer Buys

Suede Flat Square Toe Sandals
M&S Collection
Suede Flat Square Toe Sandals

I can't believe these are still in stock.

Linen Rich Cutwork Detail Top
M&S Collection
Linen Rich Cutwork Detail Top

It's set to be a pretty blouse summer, so naturally this went straight in my basket.

Pure Linen Collared Oversized Girlfriend Style Shirt
M&S Collection
Pure Linen Collared Oversized Girlfriend Style Shirt

Pair with crisp tailored trousers in the city, or use as a cover-up with heading to the beach.

Linen Rich Square Neck Mini Shift Dress
M&S Collection
Linen Rich Square Neck Mini Shift Dress

Just add sandals and the straw bag below.

Linen Blend Twill Palazzo Trousers
M&S Collection
Linen Blend Twill Palazzo Trousers

Polish and comfort come together in this pair of tie-waist trousers.

Straw Shoulder Bag
M&S Collection
Straw Shoulder Bag

A chic and summer-ready bag.

Lyocell Rich Polka Dot Sweetheart Neckline Maxi Waisted Dress
M&S Collection
Lyocell Rich Polka Dot Sweetheart Neckline Maxi Waisted Dress

Wear in the day with simple sandals, or take to evening with strappy heels.

Pure Cotton V-Neck Crochet Detail Midaxi Waisted Dress
Per Una
Pure Cotton V-Neck Crochet Detail Midaxi Waisted Dress

From the puff sleeves to the intricate crochet detailing, there are so many pretty details in this dress.

Linen Rich High Waisted Shorts
Linen Rich High Waisted Shorts

A summer staple.

Shop More M&S Summer Buys I Adore

Buckle Kitten Heel Sandals
M&S Collection
Buckle Kitten Heel Sandals

These sandals lit up our editor group chat.

marksandspencer,

M&S
Cotton Rich Bandeau Midi Drop Waist Dress

The elegant silhouette works so well with the bolder shade.

Linen Rich Cross Back Tank Top
M&S Collection
Linen Rich Cross Back Tank Top

Reach for linen's airy and lightweight properties on the warmest days.

Bevelled Oval Sunglasses
M&S Collection
Bevelled Oval Sunglasses

Sunglasses are now a regular part of my daily looks.

Pure Linen Carrot Leg Trousers
M&S Collection
Pure Linen Carrot Leg Trousers

A pair you'll wear on repeat for years to come.

Linen Rich V-Neck Strappy Midaxi Swing Dress
M&S Collection
Linen Rich V-Neck Strappy Midaxi Swing Dress

I tried on this dress recently and fell for the deep plum shade and relaxed fit.

Pure Cotton Denim Bermuda Shorts
M&S Collection
Pure Cotton Denim Bermuda Shorts

Fashion people keep reaching for longer shorts this summer.

Woven Strappy Flat Ballet Pumps
M&S Collection
Woven Strappy Flat Ballet Pumps

No one will believe these are from the high street.

Linen Rich Strappy Midi Slip Dress
M&S Collection
Linen Rich Strappy Midi Slip Dress

Just so pretty!

Linen Rich Collared Tie Front Shirt
M&S Collection
Linen Rich Collared Tie Front Shirt

If your classic button-down is working overtime, let this contemporary tie-front shirt take over.

Suede Bow Ballet Pumps
M&S Collection
Suede Bow Ballet Pumps

A best-seller for a reason.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸