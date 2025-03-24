Spring Has Only Just Begun But H&M Is Already Ahead With These 5 Key Trends

Jump to category:
By
published
in Features

After weeks and months of counting down the days, finally (as of the 20th of March) spring is here! And as someone who will moan about winter in favour of the warmer months until the end of time, I'm so ready. So much so, my cashmere jumpers have already been bagged up into their vacuum bags, my summer dresses are hanging up ready and waiting for bare-leg weather and drinking an Aperol in a beer garden somewhere is the only plan I want to make. And while I've dusted off my seasonal favourites, ready to re-wear all the clothes I already own and love, I am also on the search for a few new pieces that'll make my outfits feel very 2025. And there's one site that's standing out to me right now: H&M.

H&M

Claire wearing an H&M animal-print bag.

(Image credit: @clairewarkeman)

For the new season the brand has dropped a collection that's ticked off quite literally every trend I've been lusting over on the runways—but with a high-street price tag, of course. Butter yellow went under the radar for winter but it's back once again, along with not-as-you-know-it nautical—think effortless white dresses, striped polo shirts and suede boat shoes—and a sprinkling of animal print as the detail du jour. Add to this '70s style aviator sunglasses, suede jackets and the denim style to know about and you get the five key trends H&M is backing for spring. Consider my wardrobe update sorted!

1. The New Nautical

Fine-Knit Polo Shirt
H&M
Fine-Knit Polo Shirt

I would wear this with wide-leg trousers for now and switch to long shorts when it's warmer.

Trench-Look Jacket
H&M
Trench-Look Jacket

Wear over a Breton top with jeans.

Oversized Poplin Shirt
H&M
Oversized Poplin Shirt

A relaxed striped shirt is one of the hardest working pieces in my wardrobe.

Fringe Suede Loafers
H&M
Fringe Suede Loafers

Suede boat shoes are all part of the nod to nautical vibe.

Sleeveless Flared-Skirt Dress
H&M
Sleeveless Flared-Skirt Dress

Tie a striped jumper around your shoulders or waist and you're set!

2. '70s Boho

Suede Jacket
H&M
Suede Jacket

An exceptionally good suede jacket.

Polarised Sunglasses
H&M
Polarised Sunglasses

The sunglasses shape of the season .

Lacing-Detail Rib-Knit Dress
H&M
Lacing-Detail Rib-Knit Dress

Add a fringed jacket and suede accessories.

Heeled Suede Sandals
H&M
Heeled Suede Sandals

So fun!

Pendant Cord Necklace
H&M
Pendant Cord Necklace

Expect to see a lot of big pendants worn with dresses and shirts this season.

3. Butter Yellow

Midi Skirt
H&M
Midi Skirt

A spring dream.

Ballet Pumps
H&M
Ballet Pumps

Add to your favourite baggy jeans.

Linen-Blend Trousers
H&M
Linen-Blend Trousers

It's very nearly linen season...

Leather Jacket
H&M
Leather Jacket

Firmly on my wish list.

Oversized Shirt
H&M
Oversized Shirt

To wear with jeans, skirts and trousers.

4. Animal-Print Accessories

Mary Jane Ballet Pumps
H&M
Mary Jane Ballet Pumps

I'm getting these to wear with a white cotton skirt and waisted cardigan.

Printed Silk Scarf
H&M
Printed Silk Scarf

The perfect finishing touch.

Shoulder Bag
H&M
Shoulder Bag

So chic.

Pointed Slingbacks
H&M
Pointed Slingbacks

These look so expensive.

Ballet Pumps
H&M
Ballet Pumps

Another pair of flats I have my eye on.

5. Barrel-Leg Denim

Barrel High Jeans
H&M
Barrel High Jeans

There's something particularly chic about neutral denim for spring.

Barrel High Cropped Jeans
H&M
Barrel High Cropped Jeans

These come in size 2 to 22.

Barrel High Jeans
H&M
Barrel High Jeans

Dark wash denim always looks polished.

Barrel High Cropped Jeans
H&M
Barrel High Cropped Jeans

I love this cropped pair styled with wedges and a broderie blouse for a boho feel.

Barrel High Cropped Jeans
H&M
Barrel High Cropped Jeans

You can't go wrong with black, of course!

Harriet Davey
Freelance Fashion Editor

Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.

Latest