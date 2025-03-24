Spring Has Only Just Begun But H&M Is Already Ahead With These 5 Key Trends
After weeks and months of counting down the days, finally (as of the 20th of March) spring is here! And as someone who will moan about winter in favour of the warmer months until the end of time, I'm so ready. So much so, my cashmere jumpers have already been bagged up into their vacuum bags, my summer dresses are hanging up ready and waiting for bare-leg weather and drinking an Aperol in a beer garden somewhere is the only plan I want to make. And while I've dusted off my seasonal favourites, ready to re-wear all the clothes I already own and love, I am also on the search for a few new pieces that'll make my outfits feel very 2025. And there's one site that's standing out to me right now: H&M.
For the new season the brand has dropped a collection that's ticked off quite literally every trend I've been lusting over on the runways—but with a high-street price tag, of course. Butter yellow went under the radar for winter but it's back once again, along with not-as-you-know-it nautical—think effortless white dresses, striped polo shirts and suede boat shoes—and a sprinkling of animal print as the detail du jour. Add to this '70s style aviator sunglasses, suede jackets and the denim style to know about and you get the five key trends H&M is backing for spring. Consider my wardrobe update sorted!
H&M Spring 2025 Trends H&M is Already Backing:
1. The New Nautical
I would wear this with wide-leg trousers for now and switch to long shorts when it's warmer.
A relaxed striped shirt is one of the hardest working pieces in my wardrobe.
Tie a striped jumper around your shoulders or waist and you're set!
2. '70s Boho
Expect to see a lot of big pendants worn with dresses and shirts this season.
3. Butter Yellow
4. Animal-Print Accessories
I'm getting these to wear with a white cotton skirt and waisted cardigan.
5. Barrel-Leg Denim
I love this cropped pair styled with wedges and a broderie blouse for a boho feel.
Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.