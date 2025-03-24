Spring Has Only Just Begun But H&M Is Already Ahead With These 5 Key Trends

After weeks and months of counting down the days, finally (as of the 20th of March) spring is here! And as someone who will moan about winter in favour of the warmer months until the end of time, I'm so ready. So much so, my cashmere jumpers have already been bagged up into their vacuum bags, my summer dresses are hanging up ready and waiting for bare-leg weather and drinking an Aperol in a beer garden somewhere is the only plan I want to make. And while I've dusted off my seasonal favourites, ready to re-wear all the clothes I already own and love, I am also on the search for a few new pieces that'll make my outfits feel very 2025. And there's one site that's standing out to me right now: H&M.

For the new season the brand has dropped a collection that's ticked off quite literally every trend I've been lusting over on the runways—but with a high-street price tag, of course. Butter yellow went under the radar for winter but it's back once again, along with not-as-you-know-it nautical—think effortless white dresses, striped polo shirts and suede boat shoes—and a sprinkling of animal print as the detail du jour. Add to this '70s style aviator sunglasses, suede jackets and the denim style to know about and you get the five key trends H&M is backing for spring. Consider my wardrobe update sorted!

H&M Spring 2025 Trends H&M is Already Backing:

1. The New Nautical

H&M Fine-Knit Polo Shirt £20 SHOP NOW I would wear this with wide-leg trousers for now and switch to long shorts when it's warmer.

H&M Trench-Look Jacket £38 SHOP NOW Wear over a Breton top with jeans.

H&M Oversized Poplin Shirt £23 SHOP NOW A relaxed striped shirt is one of the hardest working pieces in my wardrobe.

H&M Fringe Suede Loafers £85 SHOP NOW Suede boat shoes are all part of the nod to nautical vibe.

H&M Sleeveless Flared-Skirt Dress £23 SHOP NOW Tie a striped jumper around your shoulders or waist and you're set!

2. '70s Boho

H&M Suede Jacket £182 SHOP NOW An exceptionally good suede jacket.

H&M Polarised Sunglasses £28 SHOP NOW The sunglasses shape of the season .

H&M Lacing-Detail Rib-Knit Dress £75 SHOP NOW Add a fringed jacket and suede accessories.

H&M Heeled Suede Sandals £70 SHOP NOW So fun!

H&M Pendant Cord Necklace £20 SHOP NOW Expect to see a lot of big pendants worn with dresses and shirts this season.

3. Butter Yellow

H&M Midi Skirt £23 SHOP NOW A spring dream.

H&M Ballet Pumps £20 SHOP NOW Add to your favourite baggy jeans.

H&M Linen-Blend Trousers £20 SHOP NOW It's very nearly linen season...

H&M Leather Jacket £380 SHOP NOW Firmly on my wish list.

H&M Oversized Shirt £38 SHOP NOW To wear with jeans, skirts and trousers.

4. Animal-Print Accessories

H&M Mary Jane Ballet Pumps £23 SHOP NOW I'm getting these to wear with a white cotton skirt and waisted cardigan.

H&M Printed Silk Scarf £28 SHOP NOW The perfect finishing touch.

H&M Shoulder Bag £20 SHOP NOW So chic.

H&M Pointed Slingbacks £23 SHOP NOW These look so expensive.

H&M Ballet Pumps £20 SHOP NOW Another pair of flats I have my eye on.

5. Barrel-Leg Denim

H&M Barrel High Jeans £38 SHOP NOW There's something particularly chic about neutral denim for spring.

H&M Barrel High Cropped Jeans £28 SHOP NOW These come in size 2 to 22.

H&M Barrel High Jeans £38 SHOP NOW Dark wash denim always looks polished.

H&M Barrel High Cropped Jeans £28 SHOP NOW I love this cropped pair styled with wedges and a broderie blouse for a boho feel.