H&M Called It—7 Rich-Looking Colour Trends That Will Define Autumn 2025

The first signs of autumn have arrived, with a slight shortening of days and the return of hot coffees to our daily orders, and I, for one, am excited. There's the reintroduction of textures, which always adds depth to an outfit, with layers of suede and knit and denim coming together to create full looks. But as I store away my summer wares and consider what my autumn capsule wardrobe will look like, I'm most drawn to the seasonal palette switch-up. On my daily scroll of the new in sections, I found that one brand has already stocked its shelves with key autumn buys in a refined palette that brings an added expensive feel to each piece, regardless of the price point. Now, let's explore the key colour trends that H&M is backing for autumn 2025.
The colour palette shift between summer and autumn is one of the most distinct. After months of crisp whites and bold shades, the background of autumn with browning leaves and cooler days sees these reliable shades deepened for the season. The bold tomato reds of our summer dresses are put on hold for richer burgundy tones, and the azure blues that nodded to summer escapes are swapped out for a more timeless navy.
Amongst H&M's colour trends for autumn 2025 are a few reliable options. Naturally, deep browns have returned once again as a trusted alternative to black, with all the same versatility but a slightly softer edge. Khaki comes into its own throughout the season and continues to be a reliable shade throughout winter and well into spring, and this year is no exception.
Alongside, the high street brand has called upon a few complementary shades that aren't always associated with autumn. Butter yellow is a longstanding favourite amongst the fashion crowd as a fresh alternative to stark white or cream, and this year it's set to continue its reign. Pale pink may often be associated with spring, but now is the time to unpack your favourite baby pink pieces, primed to be combined with olive green, deep brown and soft navy alike.
As we reconfigure our capsule wardrobes to take on the cooler months, it's important to keep a thoughtful approach to any new additions to our wardrobe. Whilst this edit is focused on the rich-looking colour palette of the new season, each piece has also been chosen for its timeless design and assured longevity in your wardrobe. Consider this a capsule wardrobe of elevated pieces in autumn 2025's polished colour palette.
Keep scrolling to explore the 7 colour trends that H&M is backing for autumn 2025.
1. Dark Brown
I still can't believe that this coat doesn't come with a four-figure price tag.
Alpaca-Blend Waistcoat
A reliable piece for the transitional period.
Ever dress and skirt in your wardrobe will look that much more elevated when paired with these boots.
Cashmere-Blend Jumper
Bring a luxury edge to your looks with this cashmere-blend knit.
Spacious, chic and practical.
2. Butter Yellow
I'm eyeing this up in every colour.
Oversized V-Neck Jumper
Brighten up even the greyest autumn days with a sunny yellow knit.
It's time to swap out airy cottons for cosier knits.
The gold buttons are such a nice touch.
Bring the boho aesthetic into the new season with this pretty blouse.
3. Khaki Green
The silhouette of this cardigan is just so good.
Mohair-Blend Scarf-Collar Top
The mohair finish! The scarf detail! The shade! Every detail of this top looks so expensive.
Textured-Knit Cardigan
Bring a polished look to your jeans looks with this pretty knit.
Wide Ankle-Length Trousers
H&M is known for its excellent and highly affordable tailoring.
Rib-Knit Cotton Cardigan
Cardigans are about to return in a big way for layering season.
4. Light Beige
Coated-Collar Twill Jacket
I expect that this easy barn jacket will move fast.
A classic piece to pull out every year.
The drape of this pair is so good.
Is there anything as classic as a trench coat?
Pair with tailoring, skirts, jeans and more.
5. Rich Burgundy
Smocking-Detail Dress
I'm planning to replicate this whole look.
A great shirt will work hard in your wardrobe all year round.
Wide Tailored Trousers
The matching suit is calling to me.
Loafers are a key shoe for the season.
6. Classic Navy
If you've been searching for a lightweight jacket with a sporty edge, this one's for you.
Short-sleeve jumpers always look so premium.
High-Waisted Tailored Trousers
Oversized Linen Shirt
A shirt that will always feel on trend.
7. Pale Pink
Pink and burgundy is a colour combination to know about.
Light blue also compliments this lighter pink shade.
Oversized Mohair-Blend Jumper