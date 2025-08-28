H&M Called It—7 Rich-Looking Colour Trends That Will Define Autumn 2025

The new season is almost here, bringing with it a fresh new colour palette, and H&M has already tapped these 7 colour trends to be defining shades of the season.

Collage of H&amp;M colour trends autumn 2025
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
Florrie Alexander's avatar
By
published
in Features

The first signs of autumn have arrived, with a slight shortening of days and the return of hot coffees to our daily orders, and I, for one, am excited. There's the reintroduction of textures, which always adds depth to an outfit, with layers of suede and knit and denim coming together to create full looks. But as I store away my summer wares and consider what my autumn capsule wardrobe will look like, I'm most drawn to the seasonal palette switch-up. On my daily scroll of the new in sections, I found that one brand has already stocked its shelves with key autumn buys in a refined palette that brings an added expensive feel to each piece, regardless of the price point. Now, let's explore the key colour trends that H&M is backing for autumn 2025.

The colour palette shift between summer and autumn is one of the most distinct. After months of crisp whites and bold shades, the background of autumn with browning leaves and cooler days sees these reliable shades deepened for the season. The bold tomato reds of our summer dresses are put on hold for richer burgundy tones, and the azure blues that nodded to summer escapes are swapped out for a more timeless navy.

Amongst H&M's colour trends for autumn 2025 are a few reliable options. Naturally, deep browns have returned once again as a trusted alternative to black, with all the same versatility but a slightly softer edge. Khaki comes into its own throughout the season and continues to be a reliable shade throughout winter and well into spring, and this year is no exception.

Alongside, the high street brand has called upon a few complementary shades that aren't always associated with autumn. Butter yellow is a longstanding favourite amongst the fashion crowd as a fresh alternative to stark white or cream, and this year it's set to continue its reign. Pale pink may often be associated with spring, but now is the time to unpack your favourite baby pink pieces, primed to be combined with olive green, deep brown and soft navy alike.

As we reconfigure our capsule wardrobes to take on the cooler months, it's important to keep a thoughtful approach to any new additions to our wardrobe. Whilst this edit is focused on the rich-looking colour palette of the new season, each piece has also been chosen for its timeless design and assured longevity in your wardrobe. Consider this a capsule wardrobe of elevated pieces in autumn 2025's polished colour palette.

Keep scrolling to explore the 7 colour trends that H&M is backing for autumn 2025.

1. Dark Brown

2. Butter Yellow

3. Khaki Green

4. Light Beige

5. Rich Burgundy

6. Classic Navy

7. Pale Pink

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

