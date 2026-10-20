After an unusually warm autumn here in the UK, I can't wait for winter to fully kick into gear. This is because I am someone who takes cold-weather dressing very seriously—so much so, my search for the most polished winter capsule staples is already underway. The top of my priority list? Finding a polished and expensive-looking jumper that I can rely on day after day without having to splurge out hundreds of pounds. You see, despite having high-end taste on a very modest high-street budget, I hate looking scruffy, and I think we all probably know by now that a knit can make or break an outfit.
Well, luckily for me (and now you), I recently purchased a jumper on the high street that can genuinely pass as designer and, sitting under the £100 price mark, isn't completely unattainable, either. Enter COS’s Rounded Wool Crew-Neck Jumper.
Made from 100% wool, available in sizes XS (UK 4) to XL (UK 18), and with five versatile colours to choose from, COS’s rounded wool crew-neck jumper might only be my first purchase of the season, but it’s already set to be the smartest investment I make this winter.
With a slouchy, relaxed fit that feels effortlessly chic and laid-back, as well as a versatile rounded neckline, this is the type of knit that can easily be dressed up or down for a wide range of occasions. I invested in the black hue, and the styling possibilities are truly endless. I’ve already worn it with a pair of black barrel-leg trousers and animal-print accessories to the office as well as with a polka-dot slip skirt and kitten heels for a dinner date. Not to mention that its natural fibre composition means that it’s not only biodegradable but durable, ensuring it will last in my autumn/winter capsule for a significantly longer time than synthetic knitwear.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
And the price? At £95, I appreciate you can find more affordable jumpers on the high street; however, for a versatile item that you'll wear from now and well into early spring for many years to come, as well as the 100% wool composition, I personally think this jumper is well worth the money and genuinely rivals a number of luxury finds in this aspect.
Keep scrolling to see and shop COS’s Rounded Wool Crew-Neck Jumper for yourself, and then take a browse at some more designer-passing COS jumpers I currently have my eye on.
Shop COS's Rounded Wool Crew-Neck Jumper
COS
Rounded Wool Crew-Neck Jumper
I invested in this classic black hue for winter 2026, and it will go with everything I own.
COS
Rounded Wool Crew-Neck Jumper
This will pair well with neutral and bolder hues alike.
COS
Rounded Wool Crew-Neck Jumper
Never underestimate the elegance of a cream knit.
COS
Rounded Wool Crew-Neck Jumper
Such a pretty shade of blue!
COS
Rounded Wool Crew-Neck Jumper
For the bolder dressers amongst us.l
Shop More COS Jumpers I Have My Eye On
COS
Merino Wool Funnel-Neck Jumper
Simple, chic and oh, so easy to style.
COS
Rounded Pure Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
The cashmere crew-neck is an investment for sure, but it will last in your wardrobe forever.
COS
Merino Wool Roll-Neck Jumper
I want the entire outfit, please!
COS
Argyle Wool-Alpaca V-Neck Jumper
Argyle knits re an easy way to add interest to an otherwise pared-back outfit.
COS
Merino Wool Layered V-Neck Jumper
Wear with tailored trousers and loafers to the office, then a slip skirt and kitten heels for an evening out.
COS
Chunky Brushed-Cashmere Hoodie
Cosy and chic in equal measure.
COS
Chunky Pure Cashmere Funnel-Neck Jumper
It doesn't get much more elegant than a funnel-neck jumper.
COS
Two-Tone Brushed Pure Cashmere Jumper
This baby blue hue will feel so fresh in winter.
COS
Pure Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
Yet another COS cashmere knit I have my eye on.
COS
Sculpted Pure Cashmere V-Neck Jumper
A red jumper that doesn't feel too out-there for a minimalist like me.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.