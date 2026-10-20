Yes, I'm Certain—This COS Jumper Is All You Need to Look Polished and Put-Together This Winter

If you ask me, COS's designer-passing wool jumper is the perfect addition to your winter capsule wardrobe. Read my case below.

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Who What Wear UK&#039;s Brittany Davy wearing the black COS Rounded Wool Crew-Neck Jumper in a Size M
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
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After an unusually warm autumn here in the UK, I can't wait for winter to fully kick into gear. This is because I am someone who takes cold-weather dressing very seriously—so much so, my search for the most polished winter capsule staples is already underway. The top of my priority list? Finding a polished and expensive-looking jumper that I can rely on day after day without having to splurge out hundreds of pounds. You see, despite having high-end taste on a very modest high-street budget, I hate looking scruffy, and I think we all probably know by now that a knit can make or break an outfit.

Well, luckily for me (and now you), I recently purchased a jumper on the high street that can genuinely pass as designer and, sitting under the £100 price mark, isn't completely unattainable, either. Enter COS’s Rounded Wool Crew-Neck Jumper.

Who What Wear UK&#039;s Brittany Davy wearing the black COS Rounded Wool Crew-Neck Jumper in a Size M

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Made from 100% wool, available in sizes XS (UK 4) to XL (UK 18), and with five versatile colours to choose from, COS’s rounded wool crew-neck jumper might only be my first purchase of the season, but it’s already set to be the smartest investment I make this winter.

With a slouchy, relaxed fit that feels effortlessly chic and laid-back, as well as a versatile rounded neckline, this is the type of knit that can easily be dressed up or down for a wide range of occasions. I invested in the black hue, and the styling possibilities are truly endless. I’ve already worn it with a pair of black barrel-leg trousers and animal-print accessories to the office as well as with a polka-dot slip skirt and kitten heels for a dinner date. Not to mention that its natural fibre composition means that it’s not only biodegradable but durable, ensuring it will last in my autumn/winter capsule for a significantly longer time than synthetic knitwear.

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Who What Wear UK&#039;s Brittany Davy wearing the black COS Rounded Wool Crew-Neck Jumper in a Size M

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

And the price? At £95, I appreciate you can find more affordable jumpers on the high street; however, for a versatile item that you'll wear from now and well into early spring for many years to come, as well as the 100% wool composition, I personally think this jumper is well worth the money and genuinely rivals a number of luxury finds in this aspect.

Keep scrolling to see and shop COS’s Rounded Wool Crew-Neck Jumper for yourself, and then take a browse at some more designer-passing COS jumpers I currently have my eye on.

Shop COS's Rounded Wool Crew-Neck Jumper

Shop More COS Jumpers I Have My Eye On

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Brittany Davy
Brittany Davy
Junior Writer

As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!

Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.