I Have Expensive Taste But a Small Budget—6 Fresh Trends I'm Shopping at COS, H&M and Zara This Autumn
Truth be told, I'm the definition of the saying "champagne lifestyle on a lemonade budget". While my head is turned by the most recent Prada bag (what I would do to get my hands on the brown suede buckle tote), my landlord may not be happy with me skipping a few months rent to get it. Which is why I'm often on the lookout for ways to tick off the new season trends, without causing maximum damage to my debit card. Luckily, the high street is always here to help. And I would say one of my strong points as a fashion editor is managing to hunt down the expensive-looking items that trick people into thinking you've spent more on your outfit, than you actually have.
Of course the catwalks play a huge part in seasonal trends (I for one will be trying out Chloé's boho vibe and Saint Laurent's oxblood shade) but with some being more wearable than others, often it's street style looks that kickstart a trend. Which is why I've picked some of the actually easy to style items, prints and details––from suede bags to studs––that can be found at some of your most-loved shops.
These are the 6 expensive-looking autumn trends that can already be shopped on the high street.
SHOP AFFORDABLE AUTUMN TRENDS YOU CAN FIND ON THE HIGH STREET:
1. Chocolate Leather
Style Notes: Leather and autumn go together like a burger and chips, but for 2024, it's all about luxe brown offerings. Softer than stark black, Fanny shows how even top-to-toe leather in this hue doesn't look too Matrix-eqsue. Real, faux or vegan, the high street has it all.
Shop Brown Leather on the High Street:
I'm imagining this with tall boots and a beige cashmere knit.
The viral Whistles leather jacket has been created in chocolatey leather for autumn this year. And it's firmly on my wish list. Yes, it's more expensive than other high-street buys, but the fabrication and craftsmanship make it's worth it in my opinion.
These vegan leather pants will show off a good loafer or ballet flat.
Another M&S winner and a piece I just know you'll reach for each and every autumn/winter.
2. Polo Shirts
Style Notes: Rugby shirts dominated summer, but now minimal fuss-free and logo-less iterations are taking over for autumn. Keep them preppy with a mini skirt, just like Georgia, or opt for slouchy wide-leg trousers, baggy jeans or leather trousers as you ease into the cooler months.
Shop Polo Shirts on the High Street:
I love this colour with blue jeans as well as camel or grey trousers.
3. Animal Print Boots
Style Notes: Be it leopard, snake, croc or even cow, animal print is back in all its glory thanks to the likes of Alaïa and Christian Dior putting it on the autumn/winter 2024 catwalks. But to pinpoint a specific item, I predict animal boots will be key to trying out the look. Go statement like Emili by wearing with colour, or strip it back and have a printed toe poking out at the bottom of a tailored trouser.
Shop Animal Print Boots on the High Street:
Every step you take in these is bound to get you compliments.
Animal print needn't be statement––try a faux croc pair to ease yourself into the look.
Have these poking out of a pair of baggy blue jeans.
4. Studs
Style Notes: Khaite's cult belt practically started the studded trend we've seen coming through since last year, and now, it's all over the high street. Adorning everything from bags and ballet flats to jeans, there's no limit to how studded you go. With versions of that belt at some of my favourite stores, I'll be copying Marina and adding a style to my favourite jeans and jumper look.
Shop Studs on the High Street:
Suede jackets are also everywhere, so of course this is selling out, fast.
5. Suede Bags
Style Notes: The Prada suede buckle tote has been on my mind for weeks, but at £4,400, I had to find some options that wouldn't leave me homeless. Luckily, the high street has pulled through with some options that are so good, my head has *almost* stopped thinking about the Prada one. Whether it's chocolate brown and tan or a punchy red or burgundy, suede is the fabric to go for right now.
Shop Suede Bags on the High Street:
Khaki is also another key trend so you'll be ticking off two in one with this Arket find.
So easy to sling over a jacket and go hands-free for errand-running days.
For the big bag fans, this oxblood beauty is for you.
6. Bermuda Short Suits
Style Notes: Who said you have to pack your shorts away as soon as autumn hits? Instead, make like Annabelle and add a cosy knit instead of vest and layer with a blazer to get the full suit look. The only thing that's important here is to make it a Bermuda style. The longer length will actually work with knee-high boots––trust me.
Shop Bermuda Short Suits on the High Street:
With ballet flats, kitten heels or tall boots, they'll work with so many footwear options.
Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning. Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people. When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.
