I Have Expensive Taste But a Small Budget—6 Fresh Trends I'm Shopping at COS, H&M and Zara This Autumn

Truth be told, I'm the definition of the saying "champagne lifestyle on a lemonade budget". While my head is turned by the most recent Prada bag (what I would do to get my hands on the brown suede buckle tote), my landlord may not be happy with me skipping a few months rent to get it. Which is why I'm often on the lookout for ways to tick off the new season trends, without causing maximum damage to my debit card. Luckily, the high street is always here to help. And I would say one of my strong points as a fashion editor is managing to hunt down the expensive-looking items that trick people into thinking you've spent more on your outfit, than you actually have.

Of course the catwalks play a huge part in seasonal trends (I for one will be trying out Chloé's boho vibe and Saint Laurent's oxblood shade) but with some being more wearable than others, often it's street style looks that kickstart a trend. Which is why I've picked some of the actually easy to style items, prints and details––from suede bags to studs––that can be found at some of your most-loved shops.

These are the 6 expensive-looking autumn trends that can already be shopped on the high street.

SHOP AFFORDABLE AUTUMN TRENDS YOU CAN FIND ON THE HIGH STREET:

1. Chocolate Leather

Style Notes: Leather and autumn go together like a burger and chips, but for 2024, it's all about luxe brown offerings. Softer than stark black, Fanny shows how even top-to-toe leather in this hue doesn't look too Matrix-eqsue. Real, faux or vegan, the high street has it all.

Shop Brown Leather on the High Street:

M&S Collection Faux Leather Top £30 SHOP NOW This faux leather top looks so expensive.

M&S Collection Leather Look Midi A-Line Skirt £40 SHOP NOW I'm imagining this with tall boots and a beige cashmere knit.

Whistles Clean Bonded Leather Jacket £449 SHOP NOW The viral Whistles leather jacket has been created in chocolatey leather for autumn this year. And it's firmly on my wish list. Yes, it's more expensive than other high-street buys, but the fabrication and craftsmanship make it's worth it in my opinion.

The Colette Collection by Maeve Maeve the Colette Cropped Vegan Leather Trousers £128 SHOP NOW These vegan leather pants will show off a good loafer or ballet flat.

M&S Collection Faux Leather Harrington Jacket £59 SHOP NOW Another M&S winner and a piece I just know you'll reach for each and every autumn/winter.

2. Polo Shirts

Style Notes: Rugby shirts dominated summer, but now minimal fuss-free and logo-less iterations are taking over for autumn. Keep them preppy with a mini skirt, just like Georgia, or opt for slouchy wide-leg trousers, baggy jeans or leather trousers as you ease into the cooler months.

Shop Polo Shirts on the High Street:

H&M Loose-Fit Polo Shirt £19 SHOP NOW Such a fresh way to wear the humble Breton.

Albaray Knitted Polo Top £69 SHOP NOW The base to so many brilliant looks.

The Upside Wonder Knit the Upside Oversized Cotton Polo Jumper £130 SHOP NOW This cosy knit version gets my vote.

ZARA Knit Polo Shirt With Buttons £30 SHOP NOW I love this colour with blue jeans as well as camel or grey trousers.

COS Merino Wool Polo Shirt £55 SHOP NOW I would wear this with baggy jeans and loafers.

3. Animal Print Boots

Style Notes: Be it leopard, snake, croc or even cow, animal print is back in all its glory thanks to the likes of Alaïa and Christian Dior putting it on the autumn/winter 2024 catwalks. But to pinpoint a specific item, I predict animal boots will be key to trying out the look. Go statement like Emili by wearing with colour, or strip it back and have a printed toe poking out at the bottom of a tailored trouser.

Shop Animal Print Boots on the High Street:

ZARA Animal Print Leather Heeled Boots £149 SHOP NOW Every step you take in these is bound to get you compliments.

Anthropologie Erena Suede Kitten-Heel Boots £220 SHOP NOW That comfy heel height sells it for me.

Arket Square-Toe Ankle Boots £229 SHOP NOW Animal print needn't be statement––try a faux croc pair to ease yourself into the look.

MANGO Snake Print Leather High Boot £230 SHOP NOW Try these with a ruffle dress to tick off the boho trend.

River Island Brown Leopard Kitten Heeled Ankle Boots £66 SHOP NOW Have these poking out of a pair of baggy blue jeans.

4. Studs

Style Notes: Khaite's cult belt practically started the studded trend we've seen coming through since last year, and now, it's all over the high street. Adorning everything from bags and ballet flats to jeans, there's no limit to how studded you go. With versions of that belt at some of my favourite stores, I'll be copying Marina and adding a style to my favourite jeans and jumper look.

Shop Studs on the High Street:

& Other Stories Studded Leather Ballet Flats £125 SHOP NOW These also come in black, FYI.

Mint Velvet Washed Black Studded Wide Jeans £119 SHOP NOW Stick to a Western vibe with cowboy boots underneath.

Hush Seren Studded Leather Belt £70 SHOP NOW So similar to a certain cult designer belt.

MANGO Studded Leather Jacket £350 SHOP NOW Suede jackets are also everywhere, so of course this is selling out, fast.

& Other Stories Studded Leather Shoulder Bag £125 SHOP NOW An easy way to update a classic black bag.

5. Suede Bags

Style Notes: The Prada suede buckle tote has been on my mind for weeks, but at £4,400, I had to find some options that wouldn't leave me homeless. Luckily, the high street has pulled through with some options that are so good, my head has *almost* stopped thinking about the Prada one. Whether it's chocolate brown and tan or a punchy red or burgundy, suede is the fabric to go for right now.

Shop Suede Bags on the High Street:

Arket Suede Tote Bag £249 SHOP NOW Khaki is also another key trend so you'll be ticking off two in one with this Arket find.

Whistles Sia Suede Curved Crossbody Bag £165 SHOP NOW So easy to sling over a jacket and go hands-free for errand-running days.

By Anthropologie Nora Round Circle Suede Tote Bag £135 SHOP NOW For the big bag fans, this oxblood beauty is for you.

ASOS DESIGN Suede Tubular Handle Vase Tote Bag in Chocolate £50 SHOP NOW This £50 style looks so premium.

COS Serif Mini Tote £125 SHOP NOW This makes for a fun change from the usual tonal shades.

6. Bermuda Short Suits

Style Notes: Who said you have to pack your shorts away as soon as autumn hits? Instead, make like Annabelle and add a cosy knit instead of vest and layer with a blazer to get the full suit look. The only thing that's important here is to make it a Bermuda style. The longer length will actually work with knee-high boots––trust me.

Shop Bermuda Short Suits on the High Street:

COS Longline Wool-Blend Twill Waistcoat £135 SHOP NOW Layer this wool waistcoat over a roll neck knit.

COS Longline Wool-Blend Twill Shorts £95 SHOP NOW With ballet flats, kitten heels or tall boots, they'll work with so many footwear options.

H&M Tapered-Waist Twill Blazer £75 SHOP NOW Fitted blazers are also a mini trend to look out for.