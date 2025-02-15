Trust Me—Buy These 22 Things

Trust Me—Buy This is a series where editor at large Nicole Eshaghpour makes her favorite fashion finds shoppable for Who What Wear readers.

Hello, and happy fashion month! As you can see, the team here at Who What Wear has been busy attending shows, predicting trends, and decoding all that the street style scene has to offer, and there's so much more to come as London, Milan, and Paris fashion weeks all continue to unfold. I, personally, have been so inspired by the street style snaps and runways, taking inspiration from both for my current outfits as well as potential shopping picks for the season ahead.

Some of this will be reflected in today's roundup, but seeing as we are in the middle of a cold, cold winter (here in NYC, at least), you can expect everyday, "just getting by" looks too. As always, there's a little bit of everything—from cozy coats to leggings to fancier 'fits—because that's just what life entails! To see everything I've been loving, recommending, and wearing as of late, simply keep scrolling.

Coming in hot are two of my favorite new pieces, both of which are kind of atypical for me as a lover of black. Nonetheless, I've been wearing them nonstop. The jacket is not only cozy and comfortable but also so luxe looking in person, and these sneakers are the cool, low-key, go-with-everything pair I've been looking for for the longest time.

SANDRO Shearling Coat $2395 $1150 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu Plume Suede Sneakers $895 SHOP NOW

Looking to dress up your go-to sweater? Here's an easy outfit I've been wearing a ton lately featuring some of my favorites. This sweater is so amazing I have it in three—yes, three—colors, and if you plan to buy it, I would recommend sizing down for a more fitted look! This double-wrap belt adds an interesting element to everything I pair it with, and the boots are so simple yet special at the same time.

Falconeri Ultrasoft Cashmere V-Neck Sweater With Set-In Sleeves $315 SHOP NOW

Janessa Leoné Myra Leather Wrap Belt $240 SHOP NOW

Pixie Market Nia Black Maxi Skirt $149 SHOP NOW

Studio Amelia Maverick Leather Ankle Boots $540 SHOP NOW

I don't know why it took me so long to come around to fitted blazers and low-rise pants, but alas, here we are. I've been living in these both separately and together and can't recommend each piece enough!

Helsa The Lady Jacket $278 SHOP NOW

Favorite Daughter The Low Favorite Pants $238 SHOP NOW

Prada Modellerie Pointed Toe Slingback Pump $1200 SHOP NOW

I won't tell you how often my morning attempt to dress up ends up becoming a legging day, but I will say that having a fun fleece to pair them with really makes you feel cooler while wearing them.

SENIQ Half Baked Fleece Pullover $198 SHOP NOW

Alo 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging in Black $128 SHOP NOW

APL Techloom Zipline Sneakers $320 SHOP NOW

Naghedi St Barths Large Tote $355 SHOP NOW

Sorry for the weird picture, but I realized it's really hard to take an outfit selfie with your belt showing, and that's what I was going for here because I needed to share this leopard one I've been wearing nonstop. Whether you live in basics or are a maximalist, this little accessory will be such a strong addition to your wardrobe. Here, I wore it with a black suede jacket, the Favorite Daughter trousers from a few slides up, and my trusty black slingbacks.

B-Low the Belt Joshua Calf Hair Belt $188 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Carine Slingback Pumps in Patent Leather $1090 SHOP NOW

This isn't my first time featuring this cape, but I felt compelled to share it again because it's just that good. This time, I styled it with a black miniskirt (that doesn't really show) underneath, sheer tights, knee-high boots, a simple black belt, and a brooch to keep it in place and give the look a little something extra.

Lili Claspe x Jas Tookes Eloise Brooch $150 SHOP NOW

Reformation Remy Knee Boot $478 SHOP NOW

I got this coat a couple months ago, and I probably wear it five days a week. It's warm, it's cool, and it's special and long enough to pretty much be the entire outfit, so I don't need to pay too much attention to what's going on underneath. Does it get better than that?

TOTEME Belted Shearling Coat $4350 $3045 SHOP NOW

Bottega Veneta East-West Andiamo in Black $4900 SHOP NOW

Circling back to the low-rise-pants thing, I finally got low-rise jeans, and I'm actually shocked by how much I like them. This pair specifically is so flattering, has a great wash, and pools perfectly around my sneakers, lending itself to an easy but on-trend outfit every time.

