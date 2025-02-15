Trust Me—Buy These 22 Things

Collage of @nicoleakhtarzad outfit selfies.
(Image credit: @nicoleakhtarzad)
By
published
in Features

Trust Me—Buy This is a series where editor at large Nicole Eshaghpour makes her favorite fashion finds shoppable for Who What Wear readers.

Hello, and happy fashion month! As you can see, the team here at Who What Wear has been busy attending shows, predicting trends, and decoding all that the street style scene has to offer, and there's so much more to come as London, Milan, and Paris fashion weeks all continue to unfold. I, personally, have been so inspired by the street style snaps and runways, taking inspiration from both for my current outfits as well as potential shopping picks for the season ahead.

Some of this will be reflected in today's roundup, but seeing as we are in the middle of a cold, cold winter (here in NYC, at least), you can expect everyday, "just getting by" looks too. As always, there's a little bit of everything—from cozy coats to leggings to fancier 'fits—because that's just what life entails! To see everything I've been loving, recommending, and wearing as of late, simply keep scrolling.

@nicoleakhtarzad outfit selfie.

(Image credit: @nicoleakhtarzad)

Coming in hot are two of my favorite new pieces, both of which are kind of atypical for me as a lover of black. Nonetheless, I've been wearing them nonstop. The jacket is not only cozy and comfortable but also so luxe looking in person, and these sneakers are the cool, low-key, go-with-everything pair I've been looking for for the longest time.

Shearling Coat
SANDRO
Shearling Coat

Plume Suede Sneakers
Miu Miu
Plume Suede Sneakers

@nicoleakhtarzad outfit selfie.

(Image credit: @nicoleakhtarzad)

Looking to dress up your go-to sweater? Here's an easy outfit I've been wearing a ton lately featuring some of my favorites. This sweater is so amazing I have it in three—yes, three—colors, and if you plan to buy it, I would recommend sizing down for a more fitted look! This double-wrap belt adds an interesting element to everything I pair it with, and the boots are so simple yet special at the same time.

Ultrasoft Cashmere V-Neck Sweater With Set-In Sleeves
Falconeri
Ultrasoft Cashmere V-Neck Sweater With Set-In Sleeves

Myra Leather Wrap Belt
Janessa Leoné
Myra Leather Wrap Belt

Nia Black Maxi Skirt-Bestseller
Pixie Market
Nia Black Maxi Skirt

Maverick Leather Ankle Boots
Studio Amelia
Maverick Leather Ankle Boots

@nicoleakhtarzad outfit selfie.

(Image credit: @nicoleakhtarzad)

I don't know why it took me so long to come around to fitted blazers and low-rise pants, but alas, here we are. I've been living in these both separately and together and can't recommend each piece enough!

The Lady Jacket
Helsa
The Lady Jacket

The Low Favorite Pants
Favorite Daughter
The Low Favorite Pants

Modellerie Pointed Toe Slingback Pump
Prada
Modellerie Pointed Toe Slingback Pump

@nicoleakhtarzad outfit selfie.

(Image credit: @nicoleakhtarzad)

I won't tell you how often my morning attempt to dress up ends up becoming a legging day, but I will say that having a fun fleece to pair them with really makes you feel cooler while wearing them.

SENIQ, Half Baked Fleece Pullover
SENIQ
Half Baked Fleece Pullover

7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging - Black
Alo
7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging in Black

Women's Techloom Zipline Sneakers
APL
Techloom Zipline Sneakers

Naghedi St Barths Large Tote
Naghedi
St Barths Large Tote

@nicoleakhtarzad outfit selfie.

(Image credit: @nicoleakhtarzad)

Sorry for the weird picture, but I realized it's really hard to take an outfit selfie with your belt showing, and that's what I was going for here because I needed to share this leopard one I've been wearing nonstop. Whether you live in basics or are a maximalist, this little accessory will be such a strong addition to your wardrobe. Here, I wore it with a black suede jacket, the Favorite Daughter trousers from a few slides up, and my trusty black slingbacks.

B-Low the Belt Joshua Calf Hair Belt
B-Low the Belt
Joshua Calf Hair Belt

Carine Slingback Pumps in Patent Leather
Saint Laurent
Carine Slingback Pumps in Patent Leather

@nicoleakhtarzad outfit selfie.

(Image credit: @nicoleakhtarzad)

This isn't my first time featuring this cape, but I felt compelled to share it again because it's just that good. This time, I styled it with a black miniskirt (that doesn't really show) underneath, sheer tights, knee-high boots, a simple black belt, and a brooch to keep it in place and give the look a little something extra.

Wool-Blend Cape
COS
Wool-Blend Cape

Eloise Brooch
Lili Claspe x Jas Tookes
Eloise Brooch

Remy Knee Boot
Reformation
Remy Knee Boot

@nicoleakhtarzad outfit selfie.

(Image credit: @nicoleakhtarzad)

I got this coat a couple months ago, and I probably wear it five days a week. It's warm, it's cool, and it's special and long enough to pretty much be the entire outfit, so I don't need to pay too much attention to what's going on underneath. Does it get better than that?

Belted Shearling Coat
TOTEME
Belted Shearling Coat

Women's East-West Andiamo in Black
Bottega Veneta
East-West Andiamo in Black

@nicoleakhtarzad outfit selfie.

(Image credit: @nicoleakhtarzad)

Circling back to the low-rise-pants thing, I finally got low-rise jeans, and I'm actually shocked by how much I like them. This pair specifically is so flattering, has a great wash, and pools perfectly around my sneakers, lending itself to an easy but on-trend outfit every time.

Ultrasoft Cashmere V-Neck Sweater With Set-In Sleeves
Falconeri
Ultrasoft Cashmere V-Neck Sweater With Set-In Sleeves

Low Loose Wide
LEVI'S
Low Loose Wide

Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour
Editor-at-Large

Since starting as an intern back in 2013, Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour has held several roles here at Who What Wear, and she is currently Editor-at-Large. Upon joining, she was a senior about to graduate from business school at USC. Fast-forward to 2025, and she's moved to NYC from her hometown of Beverly Hills and spends her workdays a little differently from when she was just starting out. Currently, she focuses on a weekly mélange of shopping content and her Trust Me—Buy This newsletter. As far as her personal style goes, she's largely drawn to neutral, classic pieces but will always make an exception for something colorful or bejeweled as long as it's deemed worthy enough. After all, the only thing she loves more than a party is dressing up for one. On her downtime, she can usually be found at home eating something delicious and trying to force her husband to watch Summer House.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸