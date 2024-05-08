Experts Say These 6 Hair Trends Will Outshine All the Others This Summer

It feels like spring has only just arrived (thanks, UK weather forecast) but trust me, summer is just around the corner—I promise. And along with planning my holiday and summer wardrobe, I'm also curious as to what summer hair trends will be the major players for 2024.



Summer is often the busiest time of year. Our schedules are packed with weddings (need wedding guest hair inspo? Step this way), festivals, summer soirées and holidays, which all require some hair inspiration. And when the summer temperatures soar we want low maintenance hairstyles that can make us look pulled together, fast (because who wants to use a hairdryer when it's 28 degrees out?)



To find out what hair trends we can expect to see this summer, I asked celebrity hairstylist and owner of Hershesons salons, Luke Hersheson (who tends to the tendrils of Dua Lipa and Emily Ratajkowski, to name a few) to share what he predicts will be trending this summer. From the haircuts to get acquainted with to the easy hairstyling tricks that will see you through festival season and beyond, scroll ahead for the biggest summer hair trends of 2024.

Summer is often the busiest time of year. Our schedules are packed with weddings (need wedding guest hair inspo? Step this way), festivals, summer soirées and holidays, which all require some hair inspiration. And when the summer temperatures soar we want low maintenance hairstyles that can make us look pulled together, fast (because who wants to use a hairdryer when it's 28 degrees out?)



To find out what hair trends we can expect to see this summer, I asked celebrity hairstylist and owner of Hershesons salons, Luke Hersheson (who tends to the tendrils of Dua Lipa and Emily Ratajkowski, to name a few) to share what he predicts will be trending this summer. From the haircuts to get acquainted with to the easy hairstyling tricks that will see you through festival season and beyond, scroll ahead for the biggest summer hair trends of 2024.

Summer Hair Trends 2024: 6 Experts Say Will Be Everywhere

1. Cowgirl Bangs

Time to welcome back cowboy-core with a hearty yeehaw—because it's not going anywhere for summer, says Hersheson. As seen on Laura Harrier here, we're seeing the curtain fringe come back with a bang, but this it has a "softer, more rugged" look, which "lends better to natural textures," he says. "They're slightly shaggier than a polished curtain bang, but without losing any of the versatility."

Sabrina Carpenter's cowgirl curtain fringe is convincing me to finally try a fringe for summer. Plus, it looks great worn with hair up or down.

Get the Look

Hershesons Zhoosh Foam £16 SHOP NOW This mousse is a game-changer for adding volume, hold and that cool-girl texture to lengths.

Amika Blowout Babe Thermal Brush £95 SHOP NOW A hot brush is ideal for creating volume and shape in a curtain fringe.

Beauty Pie Super Healthy Hair Pro-Dry Barrel Brush £18 SHOP NOW No hot brush? No problem. A round brush and your trusty hairdryer are ideal for shaping curtain fringes.

2. Half-up, Half-down

This might be the ultra low-maintenance hairstyle for summer that pulls your look together in seconds—especially if you employ some chic hair accessories. "Accessories aren’t going anywhere, and whilst bows are definitely still in, this summer one of the best ways to add a hint of interest to your half-up, half-down look is to add a mini claw clip or two," says Hersheson. Don't mind if we do.

I love this half-up, half-down look on Hailey Bieber. Note the tiny plaits and bows—so cute.

Get the Look

H&M Shell-Shaped Hair Clip £13 SHOP NOW *Adds to basket immediately*.

By Anthropologie Assorted Satin Bow Hair Bobbles £18 SHOP NOW These tiny bow hair ties will instantly elevate any hairstyle.

H&M Oval Metal Hair Claw £7 SHOP NOW This claw clip looks ten times more expensive.

3. Old Money Bob

The bob haircut has reigned for a while now, and we're not seeing it go anywhere for 2024. While last year we say blunt, jaw-skimming bobs takeover salons, this year we're welcoming the longer and bouncier variety in form of the old money bob, seen on Zendaya during her Challengers press tour. "The old money bob is perfect for those who cut their hair and don’t want to go super short again—this is a brilliant way to polish up shorter hair," says Hersheson.

I've had Elsa Hosk's bouncy bob on my hair inspo board for summer.

Get the Look

T3 Volumising Hot Rollers Luxe £115 SHOP NOW The key to a bouncy bob? Heated rollers. The large barrels on these will give you '90s-supermodel volume.

Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer £24 SHOP NOW For hold, prep your hair with a mousse. Color Wow's provides tonnes of volume.

Oribe Free Styler Working Hairspray £43 SHOP NOW There is nothing worse than sticky hairspray. Oribe's has a flexible hold that won't leave your lengths stiff, rather glossy and swishable.

4. Baby Braid Tendrils

With Hailey Bieber as a fan of baby braid tendrils, I've since seen baby braids all over my For You Page, and Hersheson predicts they'll be big news this summer. And there are multiple ways to style them, whether you braid two face-framing tendrils, or combine them into a half-up, half-down hairstyle—the opportunities are endless. "Braid the front two sections of hair and tie off at the bottom. This will keep your hair out of your face and is perfect for adding a bit of movement back into the front sections of hair that can get smoothed out by touching/being tucked behind the ear," he says. "They're perfect paired with beach waves."

I love this goddess braids style worn with two face-framing tendrils.

Get the Look

TONGTLETECH Hair Comb £3 SHOP NOW A tail comb will help achieve precise partings and sections for styling braids.

Larry King Hair Flyaway With Me Kit £20 SHOP NOW Running a little pomade through the lengths before braiding can help with hold while adding smoothness and shine. The additional brush in this kit is great for styling edges, too.

Kitsch No-Snag Elastics £4 SHOP NOW Tiny elastics are key to ensure hold without the bulkiness of a traditional hair tie.

5. Mid Length Cut

The mid-length cut is set to be the perfect middle ground for those who want to switch up their long hair without going too short, or for those who have gone for a short cut and want to grow it out. "For everyone who braved it and got a bob last year, sometimes shorter isn’t always the favourite—and that’s totally ok," says Hersheon. "The good news is, the mid-length cut is back in, and by growing out a bob you’re already there. Just find a stylist who can help clean it up a little bit and the awkward growing out stage will cease to exist."

Both Margot Robbie and Emily Ratajkowski have recently opted for mid-length cuts—we're calling our hairdresser immediately.

Get the Look

Dr Barbara Sturm Growth Cycle Hair Supplement £48 SHOP NOW Looking to grow out your bob? Whenever I take these supplements, I see my hair grow like crazy—they really work.

GHD Hair Chronos Hair Straightener £289 SHOP NOW For those who like to wear their hair sleek, it doesn't get better than GHD's Chronos hair straightener for all the smoothness without the heat damage.

Hershesons The Wavemaker £150 SHOP NOW Mid-length hair looks amazing with soft waves, and this hair tool helps you achieve the look effortlessly.

6. Beach Waves

Beach waves are a timeless hairstyle we'll turn to every summer. "It comes back every single year and honestly there's no shame in beach waves coming back time and time again," says Hersheson. "Luckily, there are tonnes of ways you can achieve this look now without having to step foot near a beach. Use Hershesons The Wavemaker (£150, above) or let your hair dry naturally with Air Dry Spray (£16) and let any natural movement your hair has come to life."

Sienna Miller wore beachy waves, so I'm wearing beachy waves.

Get the Look

Hershesons Air Dry Spray £16 SHOP NOW Mist through lengths and allow to air-dry to enhance your hair's natural texture.

Mermade Hair Pro Hair Waver £69 £55 SHOP NOW No beach holiday? This mermaid waver cheats it for you.