Don't Sleep on Your Skincare Post-Laser—These 12 Products Enhance Your Results

When I was younger, daily sun protection wasn't as stressed as it is now. Sure, Id put on sunblock if I knew I was going to be in the sun outright, but it didn't cross my mind on an average day. Now, I'm making up for lost time with a strict SPF regimen and other skincare necessities to protect my skin and hopefully reverse some of the damage I caused. One tactic I like to use is the occasional laser resurfacing session, which helps reduce some of the pigmentation caused by the mishaps from my youth, among other benefits. Laser treatments, including non-ablative fractional lasers like Clear and Brilliant and Fraxel Dual, help improve skin texture (which was something I needed), even out skin tone, and improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, acne scars, and the aforementioned sun damage.

While getting these treatments done can dramatically benefit the skin, it's not a one-and-done situation. Yes, they require repeated sessions for optimal results, but I'm talking about post-treatment care, too. It's just as important to adequately care for your skin for the following days, weeks, and beyond following your treatment. (Think temporarily avoiding harsh ingredients, like retinol and acids, as well as being diligent with sunscreen.)

However, there is also the matter of using the right products. I'll admit that there was a time I got a laser resurfacing treatment done and did not keep up with my aftercare. It didn't completely mess up my results or instantly revert my skin to its original state, thankfully, but the next time I got a treatment done, I made sure to follow the post-care instructions to a T. Now, I know which products to use and what to avoid so my skin maintains the bright and glowy results for as long as possible.

One of my new favorites for post-treatment care is Saint Jane Beauty's Star Flower Serum ($95). The serum is straight-up pretty—it's filled with micro pearls that sparkle under the light. Those tiny pearls are filled with hydration and actives, like niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and starflower, aka borage oil. The titular ingredient, starflower, has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties and has a demonstrated ability to improve skin barrier function.

Saint Jane Beauty Star Flower Hydration Serum With Niacinamide and Hyaluronic Acid $95 SHOP NOW

What's more, it's also gentle enough to use after a laser resurfacing treatmtent. The brand partnered with facial plastic surgeon Sheena Samra, MD, who tested it with her patients. "The key ingredient, niacinamide, is anti-inflammatory and it has antioxidants in it. It's essentially calming the skin, which decreases the redness. And when the skin is less inflamed, new healthy skin can grow," Samra tells me. "The starflower borage oil also suits the skin. So, anecdotally, my patients are very pleased in the healing process because their skin just feels taken care of."

Samra adds that a handful of her patients loved it so much that they continued to use it long after the treatment. "It's now part of their everyday skincare routine. Some are prone to having skin that's more sensitive, and this product eases that." If you're thinking of getting a laser resurfacing treatment, don't do what I did and get lazy about post-treatment care. Better yet, take it from a pro. "When you have a laser done like Clear and Brilliant, we want to help repair your skin barrier and keep it protected from the sun," says Samra. "The most important thing would be to continue to wash your face twice a day and keep it really clean, and then apply some form of serum that will help ease inflammation and hydrate the skin."

More of the Best Post-Laser Skincare Products to Use

Alastin Skincare Regenerating Skin Nectar With TriHex Technology $236 SHOP NOW I've become a huge fan of Alastin's line over the past year and have used this "nectar" after a treatment to calm my skin. It contains arnica, antioxidants derived from saltwater micro-algae, and a complex that clears out damaged collagen and elastin. All of these help reduce recovery after a treatment.

Medik8 H.E.O. Balm $68 SHOP NOW H.E.O. stands for humectants, emollients, and occlusives. Clever, right? But it uses all of these ingredients to pump the skin full of hydration. You can use it all over the face or in specific areas that need extra attention following procedures such as micro-needling, microdermabrasion, lasers, and chemical peels.

Shani Darden Skin Care Signature Nourishing Facial Mask with Squalane $58 SHOP NOW With hydrating squalane, calming colloidal oatmeal, and a soothing triple tea complex, this mask isn't just a treatment; it's a treat. Use it after cleansing and keep it on for 10 to 15 minutes to reduce skin redness.

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser $13 SHOP NOW After something like a laser resurfacing treatment, you're going to need a super-gentle cleanser to wash your face. Cetaphil is a go-to, as it has everything you need to keep skin hydrated, soothed, and protected like glycerin, panthenol, and niacinamide.

CeraVe Healing Ointment $11 $10 SHOP NOW This classic skin protectant is something to keep in your bag at all times. You can use it to treat dry and chafed skin and also help restore the skin barrier after a noninvasive treatment.

Glo Skin Beauty Bio-Renew EGF Cream $175 SHOP NOW When your skin is super dehydrated and in need of rejuvenation, this face cream is an incredible choice. It has 1% vegan epidermal growth factor that mimics human protein to boost the production of elastin and collagen but also has peptides to help repair and firm skin and a plant-based retinol for fighting fine lines.

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Gel B5 Skin Protectant $23 SHOP NOW This skin barrier savior is made with glycerin, panthenol, and madecassoside that helps the skin repair itself. It's a good product to keep stocked because you can use it following a procedure, on stitches, and any time your skin feels chafed or irritated.

Tower 28 Beauty SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray $12 SHOP NOW Everyone loves Tower 28's iconic facial spray, especially when there's skin that needs to be calmed! Made with hypochlorous acid, this anti-inflammatory and antibacterial spray helps support the skin barrier and soothe the skin during times it needs it the most.

Joanna Vargas Twilight Face Mask $17 SHOP NOW The facial queen's line is filled with a number of excellent products, including this beloved sheet mask. Each serving contains EGF (epidermal growth factor) to help improve the skin barrier plus redness-reducing ingredients like witch hazel. Essentially, it's the perfect treatment for post-laser or chemical peel recovery.

Allies of Skin Molecular Barrier Recovery Cream Balm $97 SHOP NOW If your skin barrier is in need of some serious help, try this daily treatment. It's made with the brand’s MossCellTec in a 2% concentration, which supports skin resilience, plus oat protein, panthenol, black cumin oil, ceramide, niacinamide, and more. You can use it before and after procedures like lasers and micro-needling.