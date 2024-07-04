5 Asian American Beauty Experts Share Their Best Tips and Tricks

Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month is celebrated in May. While we certainly can (and do) celebrate, we think it should go beyond a mere 31 days each year. Considering the AAPI community is and historically has been the target of hate crimes and racial discrimination, we know that representation is a year-round priority.

What's more, we're lucky to have access to some of the best AAPI beauty experts in the industry. From celebrity makeup artists to expert hairstylists, we follow them on social media, include their expertise in articles, and drool over their talent on the regular. Ahead, five Asian American beauty experts dish on their best tips and tricks. Plus, learn some of their favorite memories and experiences they've gained while working in the beauty industry. And yes, we recommend following them all. Their talent, expertise, experience, and business acumen are unreal.

Nina Park, Celebrity Makeup Artist

Follow: @ninapark

What’s your top beauty tip of all time?

Icing your face is a game changer, whether you’re dunking into an ice bath or just rubbing a couple ice cubes around. I swear by this before any big event event for tired skin. It takes down puffiness, boosts circulation, and wakes up your skin.

What’s a standout moment or memory you’ve had since making it in the beauty industry?

There have been countless memorable moments since I began my career. It’s tough to pick just one. But one that really stands out is when Zoë Kravitz presented me with InStyle’s Makeup Artist of the Year award in 2021. I’ve always preferred to work behind the scenes, but being recognized that night was truly special and meant a lot to me personally.

What’s one piece of advice you’d give to artists who are just starting out or anyone who’s trying to pave their own path?

I'd say patience is key. Be like a sponge—soak up all the knowledge by assisting someone you admire. Really focus on honing your skills, understand your inspirations, and more importantly, know your references. Keep practicing and find your unique point of view.

What beauty products can you not live without when working with clients?

While I love the entire Retrouvé line, I can’t live without the Intensive Replenishing Facial Moisturizer. Currently, I’ve been obsessed with the Addiction Tokyo Lip Serum Tints, Guerlain Kisskiss Bee Lip Oils, my Nuface mini, and the Omnilux Contour Face Light, Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Sticks, Victoria Beckham Beauty kajal eyeliners and their lipliners, Makeup by Mario Softsculpt Bronzer, and the Jillian Dempsey Hydrating Eye Masks.

Daniel Martin, Celebrity Makeup Artist

Follow: @danielmartin

What’s your top beauty tip of all time?

Wash your face before bed. It's not only about removing your makeup, but it's also removing sunblock or daily environmental grime that can wreak havoc on your skin while you sleep.

What’s a standout moment or memory you’ve had since making it in the beauty industry?

Being recognized by Gold House's A100 this year.

What’s one piece of advice you’d give to artists who are just starting out or anyone who’s trying to pave their own path?

Understand that the journey of your artistry is equally important rather than trying to be the most successful.

What beauty products can you not live without when working with clients?

My Tatcha Water Cream for skin prep, Dior Forever Glow Star Filter, and Makeup by Mario Neutral Eyeshadow Palette.

Guy Tang, Celebrity Hairstylist and Founder of #Mydentity

Follow: @guy_tang

What’s your top beauty tip of all time?

Getting sleep is probably the biggest beauty tip as it helps our body heal and recover. Finding that happy place from within also allows us to mentally face any challenges in life that reduce stress emotionally, which allows our core to be healthy, creating a more optimal environment for hair and skin to be stronger and withstand daily physical stresses.

What’s a standout moment or memory you’ve had since making it in the beauty industry?

"Making it" varies from person to person. For me, it’s about having confidence in my body and being able to speak up and not be afraid to be myself. I can now give presentations and speak at any public event and be proud of who I am.

But if we are speaking of hair, I am very proud of the hair I did for Meg Thee Stallion for the "WAP" music video, which turned out to be the biggest hit in 2020.

What’s one piece of advice you’d give to artists who are just starting out or anyone who’s trying to pave their own path?

Find your purpose and let it fuel your passion to fill a void that was missing for you.

Do what makes you happy and brings you joy and that will lead the way for you.

What beauty products can you not live without when working with clients?

Currently I love the MyHero leave-in Nourishing Crème to style curls and also love it for any classic blowouts. It’s gives softness and smooths out the hair and gives fullness that’s light. It’s such a great leave-in repair product, and it pairs up well with the MyHero Nourishing Shampoo and Conditioner.

Kirin Bhatty, Celebrity Makeup Artist

Follow: @kirinstagram

What’s your top beauty tip of all time?

With makeup, when you focus on feeling like the best version of yourself and enhancing your beauty rather than re-creating it always leads to a more polished and confident look.

What’s a standout moment or memory you’ve had since making it in the beauty industry?

I don’t think it’s one moment, but in the last few years, as I’ve been asked to speak on more panels and serve as a representative for the AAPI community in the beauty space, it makes me realize that other members of the community respect my work in the beauty industry and that means the world to me. I’ve spent so much of my career feeling like an underdog, so moments like that—where I feel like I’ve done something meaningful and visible—they mean everything to me.

What’s one piece of advice you’d give to artists who are just starting out or anyone who’s trying to pave their own path?

Make sure to celebrate your wins—even if they feel small. This job and industry is packed with lots of ups and downs, and more often than not, the odds are stacked against you, so that’s why it’s super important to recognize how far you’ve come each step of the way.

What beauty products can you not live without when working with clients?

Right now I’m loving the Mango People highlighter, Ilia Lip Sketch, Iris and Romeo Weekend Skin SPF, Ranavat Royal Tonique Jasmine Mist, Tower 28 concealer, Victoria Beckham eyeliners, Chanel Water Tint, Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb, Smashbox primer, Benefit brow pencils, Dior setting spray, Joanna Vargas sheet masks, Makeup by Mario matte eye shadow palette, Ctzn Cosmetics lip liners, Kulfi Beauty lipsticks, Sisley Black Rose mask and lip treatment, and a Surratt lash curler!

Ryan Tokko, Founder of The Hair Shop

Follow: @thehairshopinc

What’s your top beauty tip of all time?

My favorite tip is to always look for ways to customize your beauty routine. Hair extensions are the kind of product that is not one-size-fits-all. I designed the Skinny Clip-In Single pieces to provide that versatility for any hair extension user. You can mix and match different colors, lengths, and techniques to find the best match for you.

What’s a standout moment or memory you’ve had since making it in the beauty industry?

It's always been the most rewarding seeing my former students grow from curious hair enthusiasts to successful stylists and business owners. Continued education in the beauty industry is so important. Never stop learning.

What’s one piece of advice you’d give to artists who are just starting out or anyone who’s trying to pave their own path?

First and foremost, you have to fall in love with the product. Try it yourself, experiment, and always consider it from your client's perspective.

What beauty products can you not live without when working with clients?

In the world of extensions, The Color Ring is an absolute essential when it comes to getting the perfect match at the point of a hair consultation.

