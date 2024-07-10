21 Elite Beauty Products I Never Expected to Go Into Sale, But Here We Are
Summer is the time that many beauty brands and retailers host their sales—and there are some seriously good discounts to around right now. From makeup and skincare to generous discounts on your favourite perfumes, now is the time to strike if you're needing to top up on your beauty favourites, try something new or take the plunge on some luxury beauty products at a price that's gentle on your bank account. But, scrolling through the sales can be time consuming, which is why I've done the hard work for you and pulled out the very best summer beauty sales worth your attention and products that you really must try.
From Net-A-Porter to Charlotte Tilbury, I've found some generous discounts on makeup, skincare, hair tools and luxury fragrances. The sales won't hang around for long, so if you see something you like you'll want to add it your basket fast. Scroll ahead for the best beauty sale finds I've bookmarked.
Summer Beauty Sales: 21 Products I Can't Believe Are On Offer
Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte Tilbury has up to 40% off some of it's most-loved products right now, including this set which has a huge £49 discount. With the value of the kit being worth over £120, this is a seriously good saving if you want to try some of Charlotte Tilbury's complexion icons, including the Beautiful Skin Foundation, Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer and Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter. What's more, you can choose your perfect shade in each to mix and match your favourites.
Inside this set you get a full size Beautiful Skin Foundation and Airbrush Brightening Flawless Finish Powder, as well as a travel-sized makeup primer for a glowing complexion.
Personally, I'm picking up this duo which has the iconic Hollywood Flawless Filter (think one part highlighter, one part skin tint and one part primer all in one) and the Cheek To Chic Blusher.
Harvey Nichols
Harvey Nichols is my go-to for luxe beauty gems (its fragrance hall is phenomenal) and has up to 60% off on sale items. I immediately added this candle to my basket. Housed in a chic black glass vessel, Evermore London's candles are an under-the-radar brand you'll find on every cool-girl's mantle. Grove is all pine forests after a downpour with invigorating eucalyptus and silver fir to bring mother nature indoors.
Tom Ford Soleil Blanc is my all-time favourite summer scent (which smells like salty sun-kissed skin and sunscreen) and this travel atomiser set also includes 10ml versions of Soleil Neige and Soleil De Feu. They're perfect for travel and popping in your handbag for top-ups throughout the day.
Kilian Paris counts both Beyonce and Rihanna as fans, and this discovery set has eight of the brand's favourites in 7.5ml vials that slot into the luxe atomiser case. Rihanna's favourite, Love, Don't Be Shy, is a must-try that will get you endless compliments.
Cult Beauty
Cult Beauty has up to 40% off, and Shark's Smoothstyle hot brush is an investment that you won't regret. It takes hair from wet to dry while straightening, smoothing and volumising at the same time for salon-worthy bounce every day.
If you've been coveting those boho waves, then now is a great time to get this deep waver with a £29 saving.
Skin in need of a glow? Fresh's set contains a serum, moisturiser and face mist to achieve it.
Lookfantastic
Lookfantastic has up to 60% off across beauty, and my jaw dropped when I saw this By Terry set, which has a huge £140 saving. Inside the chic makeup bag are nine of By Terry's bestselling products which are ideal to take on holiday.
Another huge discount here, with £135 off this BaByliss hair waver. It;s cordless, making it ideal for styling wherever you are.
Having tried several self-tanners at the most expensive price point to the budget-friendly ones, I can confirm this is the best of the lot. It comes in three hues to deliver a realistic glow that fades evening and doesn't feel sticky as it develops.
Sephora
Sephora has up to 60% off in its summer sale, and now is a great time if you've been looking for the best microcurrent devices to invest in. Foreo's one is loved by editors to help lift and sculpt your features.
Colorwow's TikTok-viral Dream Coat Supernatural Spray is a must-try if you want smooth, glass-like hair that's humidity and frizz-resistant.
Maison Margiela's Replica fragrances are all compliment-generators, but this set (which includes Bubble Bath, Beach Walk and When The Rain Stops) is a great way to try the brand before committing to a full-size bottle. The discount makes each one just over £10 each—such a steal.
Net A Porter
Net-A-Porter has up to 60% off, and it's my go-to for stocking up on luxury skincare. I've just run out of this Omorovicza Deep Cleansing Mask, so I'm stocking up on another jar while it's in the sale. It's great for decongesting the skin while soothing and calming.
Since discovering Shani Darden's Lactic Acid Exfoliating Serum, I've been tempted to try more from the brand and this set also contains a 30ml sized cleanser and a 10ml size retinol to try—I've heard incredible things about both—and are perfect for taking on holiday.
It's not often you see skin-toning gadgets so heavily discounted in the sale, so this FaceGym Electrical Muscle Stimulation Mask is an amazing sale find at almost 50% off. It helps to tighten, lift and tone the facial muscles with each 'workout' and has three settings to help you achieve your skin goals.
Harrods
Harrods has up to 30% off some amazing luxe beauty brands right now, with some real gems in the sale. Dr Barbara Sturm's products get every beauty editor's heart skipping a beat, and this set is a great way to try all the best products in travel-sized vials. In the kit, you'll find a cleanser, exfoliating powder, hyaluronic acid serum, a moisturiser and the fan favourite glow drops to try.
When I tan my face, I always rely on Tan-Luxe's formulas, and this set allows you to try both the Super Glow Elixir and Super Glow Facial Oil, which work in tandem overnight to give you a natural-looking glow come morning.
Behold what might be the chicest Westman Atelier set yet—and it's in the sale. Included is the beauty-editor loved Baby Cheeks blush in petal, the Lit Up Highlighter Stick in Lit and the Super Loaded Tinted Highlighter in Pea De Soleil.
