Next in Beauty Awards 2024: The Best in Class Winners
Welcome to Who What Wear UK's Next in Beauty Awards 2024. Here, we are crowning and celebrating the very best in beauty. From the game-changing newcomers that are industry innovators to the tried-and-tested classics that remain worthy mainstays in our skincare cabinets and makeup bags. To help us find the very best in beauty, we called upon our esteemed panel of industry experts, hard-to-please editors and in-the-know influencers, who put each and every product to the test. We enlisted our judges to document and share their testing for every product they tried so you can see all the winners in action—as well as those very important before-and-afters.
After much testing, swatching and reviewing, we've hand-picked the very best products across our skin, hair, makeup and body and nail categories. These are the crème de la crème from each category that have been awarded our prestigious Best in Class status. Ahead, you'll find the top eight beauty products that are pioneering efficacy, innovation and real results. Join us in applauding our Best in Class winners of 2024.
Who What Wear UK Next in Beauty Best in Class Winners 2024
It takes a great hair tool to impress us, but Shark's Flexstyle 5-in-1 Air Styler & Hair Dryer blew our judges away. Thanks to its range of easy-to-use attachments, you can take your hair from wet to dry and create everything from sleek and straight styles to voluminous blowouts and perfectly defined curls. Needless to say, this is one hardworking hair tool.
"I absolutely loved this," says junior beauty editor Grace Lindsay. "These attachments worked a lot better on my thick, naturally wavy hair. It comes with different heat and speed settings and a cool-shot feature to lock your style in place. I also found it lightweight and easy to use," she says. "It is still quite an investment, but one I would happily make myself."
For affiliates manager Jerrylyn Saguiped, it was all about how speedy it made styling her long, thick hair with a result that looks straight out of the salon. "Long gone are the days of achy arms from holding up a curling wand or hair dryer, as the Shark FlexStyle makes it incredibly quick and easy to style your hair," she says. "It has become my go-to hair tool, and I give it extra points for having a range of attachments that are suited to all hair types." Bravo, Shark.
Shop the Winner
A round of applause for our hair category winners:
Best Shampoo: Alfaparf Detoxifying Low Shampoo
Best Conditioner: Hello Klean Smooth Talk Anti-Fading Light Hair Conditioner
Best Conscious Hair Product: Hairstory New Wash Original
Best Curl Product: Camille Rose Curl Maker Curling Jelly
Best Styling Product: Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Curls Refresh & Revive Mist
Best Hair Serum: Authentic Beauty Concept Glow Spray Serum
Best Treatment: Alterna Caviar Restructuring Bond Repair Masque
Best Finishing Product: Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil
Best Hair Enhancement: Cantu Protective Styles Hair Freshener
Best Hair Dryer: Cloud Nine The Airshot
Best Hair Tool: Shark FlexStyle 5-in-1 Air Styler & Hair Dryer
Highly Commended Hair Tool: GHD Duet Hair Dryer Brush
Best Hair Brush: Manta
Best Hair Growth & Health Product: Nooānce Hair Beauty and Growth Helmet
Best Hair Supplement: Viviscal Hair Growth Vitamins for Women
Best Scalp Product: The Scalp Exfoliator & Massager
Best Hair Colour Product: Clairol Colour Studio Permanent Colour Cream
See all of the Next in Beauty Awards 2024 hair winners.
Deodorant might not be the most exciting part of our routines, but AKT London's The Deodorant Balm has made this bodycare step less a chore and more a joy. Our judges loved the aluminium-free formula, the chic (and fully recyclable) packaging and the range of amazing scents that helped to keep us cool and collected throughout the day—from the hottest of heatwaves to sweltering commutes on the tube. Designed on London's West End and Broadway, this deodorant balms truly live up to their claims with this very special formula. It's safe to say our judges—and the entire Who What Wear UK team—have now been converted.
"The AKT Deodorant Balm is the best natural deodorant I’ve tried," says affiliates manager Jerrylyn Saguiped. "The aluminium packaging not only looks sleek but prioritises sustainability, as it’s fully recyclable. All you do is squeeze a little bit out of the tube and rub onto clean underarms. It's not messy at all and I was left feeling fresh for the whole day. I will definitely be repurchasing this."
Shop the Winner
A round of applause for our body and nails category winners:
Best Bath and Shower Product: Molton Brown Rose Dunes Bath & Shower Gel
Best Body Hydration Product: Byoma Brightening Body Lotion
Best Body SPF: E45 Sun Care Sensitive Spray SPF 50+
Best Body Tanner: Gatineau Golden Glow Gradual Tan
Best Conscious Body Product: Nécessaire The Body Wash Eucalyptus
Best Deodorant: AKT London The Deodorant Balm SC.01
Best Exfoliator: Nécessaire The Body Exfoliator
Best Foot Product: Scholl Hard Skin Remover Foot File
Best Fragrance: Diptyque L’Eau Papier Eau de Toilette
Best Hair Removal Product: Estrid The Razor Starter Kit
Best Hand Product: L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream
Best Health Supplement: Sisterly The Elevator
Best Nail Enhancement: OPI Xpress/On
Best Nail Health Product: OPI Repair Mode Bond Building Nail Serum
Best Nail Polish: Nailkind Nail Polish
Best Nail Polish Shade Range: Manucurist Rainbow Active
Best Nail Polish Topcoat: Orly Shining Armor Topcoat
Best Nail Tool: Truyu Glass Nail File
Best Targeted Body Product: Peep Club Instant Relief Eye Spray
See all of the Next in Beauty Awards 2024 body and nails winners.
There are many, many lip oils on the market now, so it took an exceptional formula to stand out and claim this award. Summer Fridays' Dream Lip Oil wowed our judges so much that several of us immediately went out to purchase more shades. The luxurious, silky texture of the oil—thanks to its nourishing blend of nine plant oils—not only feels amazing on the lips, but also lasts far longer than most lip oils, which tend to vanish quickly. The chic packaging and universally flattering shades that suit all skin tones were also a big hit. That's why Summer Fridays' Dream Lip Oil is our deserving winner of our makeup Best in Class.
It totally won over our deputy editor, Maxine Eggenberger. "I'm a big fan of lip products, and over the past year, I’ve tried lots of oils in search of the perfect one. This is it," she says. "Summer Fridays has managed to create an oil that’s nourishing (the vitamin E made quick work of my typically dry, chapped lips with just a couple of wears), glossy, non-sticky, has a great colour payoff and lasts.
"Every other lip oil I own seems to evaporate after no time at all, but not Dream Lip Oil—I could still feel and see it on my lips long after application. I’m so impressed with this product that, after a week of wear, I decided to buy one for a friend, treating myself to another shade at the same time! So, when you ask, 'Would you buy this product again?', I already have."
Shop the Winner
A round of applause for our makeup category winners:
Best Primer: Dior Forever Glow Star Filter
Best Base Product: Merit The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick
Best Concealer: MAC Studio Radiance 24hr Luminous Lift Concealer
Best Bronzer: Lottie London Hot Glaze Bronzing Serum Drops
Best Blusher: Rhode Pocket Blush
Highly Commended Blush: Ateh Jewel Beauty Blush of Dreams Cream Blush
Best Multi-Use Product: Merit Flush Balm Cream Blush
Best Conscious Makeup Product: Saie Glowy Super Gel
Best Finishing Product: Huda Ease Bake Loose Baking & Setting Powder
Best Eye Product: Bonded The Natural Lash No Glue Lashes
Best Lip Product: Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oil
Highly Commended Lip Product: Guerlain Rouge G The Customisable Ultra-Care Lipstick and Case
Best Brow Product: Blink Brow Bar Ultimate Brow Arch Definer
Best Mascara: L'Oréal Paris Volume Million Lashes Panorama Mascara
Best Palette: Makeup by Mario Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette
Best Makeup/Skincare Hybrid Product: Isle of Paradise Sunny Serum Instant Face Bronzer
Best Inclusive Shade Range: Haus Labs by Lady Gaga Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation
Best Makeup Tool: Beautifect Pod With Blender
See all of the Next in Beauty Awards 2024 makeup winners.
Paula's Choice is the go-to brand for many serious skincare lovers, as it offers a wide range of game-changing skincare products. However, it was the brand's Skin Perfecting 6% Mandelic Acid + 2% Lactic Acid Liquid Exfoliant that particularly impressed our judging panel. Formulated with 6% mandelic acid and 2% lactic acid, this exfoliant targets multiple skin concerns, from fine lines to dullness—and our judges saw visible changes in their skin. For that reason, we're crowning Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 6% Mandelic Acid + 2% Lactic Acid Liquid Exfoliant as our skincare best in class winner.
"This is such an underrated product from Paula's Choice," says skincare expert Janet Adetunji. "Especially for those who do not particularly enjoy salicylic acid. It has the nicest blend of exfoliants, which help brighten and hydrate the skin," she says.
Who What Wear UK writer Natalie Munro also saw great results. "This is one of the best products that I have tested," she says. "I found that after using this, my skin was brighter, more hydrated and clearer. It also helped to reduce acne scars and unblock pores, as well as leave my skin feeling smoother."
Shop the Winner
A round of applause for our skincare category winners:
Best Affordable Skincare Product: The Ordinary Retinal 0.2% Emulsion
Best Bespoke Skincare Product: The Klira Special
Highly Commended Bespoke Skincare Product: Skin + Me Daily Doser
Best Retinoid Product: Medik8 Crystal Retinal
Best Cleanser: Tula The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser
Highly Commended Cleanser: Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser
Best Conscious Skincare Product: My Skin Feels Moisturised Healthy Hydrating Moisturiser
Best Exfoliator: Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant
Best Eye Cream: Bioderma Atoderm Intensive Eye
Best Face Mask: Bubble Skincare Over Night Hydrating Sleep Mask
Best Facial SPF: Elemis Pro-Collagen Skin Protection Fluid SPF 50
Highly Commended Facial SPF: Mecca Cosmetica To Save Face SPF 50+ Brightening Sun Serum
Best Facial Tan: By Terry Tea to Tan Face & Body
Best Lash Serum: UKLash Complex Peptide Eyelash Serum
Best Lip Treatment: E45 Lips & Dry Skin Balm
Best Makeup Remover: Bubble Skincare First Class Oil Cleanser
Best Moisturiser: Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream
Best Night Product: Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex
Highly Commended Night Product: Sarah Chapman Skinesis Overnight Facial
Best Renewing and Resurfacing Product: Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 6% Mandelic Acid + 2% Lactic Acid Liquid Exfoliant
Highly Commended Renewing and Resurfacing Product: Rejuvaus Clarify & Renew AHA BHA Serum
Best Serum: Caudalie Resveratrol-Lift Instant Firming Serum
Best Skin Supplement: Hanna Sillitoe Multi Strain Biotic
Best Skin Tech Tool: MyBlend myLEDmask
Highly Commended Skin Tech Tool: Déesse Pro Sculpta
Best Targetted Skin Treatment: Omnilux Mini Blemish Eraser
Best Toner: MV Skintherapy Rose Hydrating Mist
Highly Commended Toner: Oskia Violet Water Treatment Tonic
The skincare market can be overwhelming, even for the most in-the-know consumers. And while there may be several bespoke skincare services around now, Klira stood head and shoulders above its competitors as our Innovation of the Year winner thanks to its in-depth questionnaire and bespoke, prescription-strength formulas that help tackle our individual skin concerns—it's like a having a dermatologist on speed dial. Who What Wear UK beauty editor Eleanor Vousden was particularly impressed by Klira's bespoke prescription formula, The Special, and saw a visible difference in her rosacea and pigmentation.
"In the time that I have been testing this product, my skin has improved greatly," she says. "This personalised service is very innovative, as a dermatologist prescribes a prescription-strength formula after reviewing a questionnaire and images of your skin. The formula is sent in the post every month, and the treatment replaces all other actives in your routine. It really takes the guesswork out of skincare and finding products that work for you. I love that the treatment is tailored each month depending on how your skin progresses. I think it's a great investment for any skin type."
Shop the Winner
With beauty products going viral every single week, it takes a brilliant product to stand out as a social media sensation. However, our judges can confirm that L'Oréal Paris Volume Million Lashes Panorama Mascara is truly worth the hype. Our judges were impressed by its flexible comb brush, which captures every lash for a beautifully fanned-out look. It provides impressive volume, curl and length without flaking, smudging or drooping throughout the day. And at just £13, it's a winner in our book.
"This is a great affordable mascara for all lashes. It’s super volumising and lengthening, creating a fanned-out, false-lash effect that lasts all day," says makeup artist Zoë Taylor.
"I’ll admit it: I’m a mascara snob, so it’s been a long time since I used a cheaper lash product. However, the formula and brush are up there with the luxury counterparts I've tried," says Eggenberger. "One of the selling points of this mascara is the multi-level bristle brush technology, which is supposed to catch every lash from corner to corner and coat them all evenly. It does just that!"
"The length of my lashes was noticeably much longer than usual, with a subtle curl that made for a natural-looking finish," she says. "The brush distributes the perfect amount of product every time: a thin layer that you could absolutely build for more drama. For me, one coat was enough to give me the my-lashes-but-(much, much)better look I’ve been after for years. Unlike other mascaras I’ve tried, my lashes didn’t drop after a few hours of wear, and crumbling and smudging just wasn’t a thing."
Shop the Winner
We're spoilt for choice with beauty brands. However, Bubble Skincare stood out amongst our esteemed judges, who loved the accessible yet efficacious formulas that make building a skincare routine easy, fun and affordable. Although Bubble is formulated with younger skin in mind, our judges have found new favourites amongst the skincare line that can be enjoyed by all ages. Plus, we loved how the brand advocates for fuss-free skincare and debunks common skincare myths, helping to cut through the swirl of confusion and misinformation that runs on social media.
"I love this new line of easy, crowd-pleasing skincare products and frequently recommend it to clients who are shopping skincare on a budget," says aesthetician and beauty editor Grace Day. "It’s primarily marketed at teens (hence the colourful packing), but don’t let that put you off, because the products themselves are great. This overnight mask is a favourite of mine because it does more than just hydrate. Thanks to the addition of ingredients like niacinamide, mandelic acid, oat extract and arnica, it also helps to brighten, clear, soothe and calm skin."
For contributing beauty editor Mollie Burdell, it was the First Class Oil Cleanser that has become a mainstay in her routine. "I’ve found this to be a reliable oil cleanser to use as my first skincare step in my evening routine to effectively remove makeup and SPF," she says. "I tend to generally shy away from oil-based products because of my skin type, but because it’s really lightweight and unscented, it doesn’t aggravate my oil and blemish-prone skin."
Shop the Winner
Good skincare shouldn't compromise the planet, which is why My Skin Feels is the very deserving winner of out Conscious Beauty award. The brand cleverly utilises waste from the food industry (which would otherwise end up in the bin) to create its 99% natural formula, which has received glowing praise from our panel of judges. Not only does My Skin Feels endeavour to continually improve its sustainability efforts, but it also donates 1% of all sales to the Brighton and Hove Food Partnership to help further reduce waste in local communities. It's clear to see the ripple effect My Skin Feels has created while setting the bar for the future of the skincare industry.
"I loved this product," says Donna Dia, founder of The Beauty Beat. "It didn't give me any irritation, it was effective and it smells great. I used it on my face, my hands and all over. I was incredibly impressed that the cream is made from over 99.5% natural ingredients, and I love the story behind it. I would absolutely buy this product again and more items from the My Skin Feels range, she says.
Lindsay was also a fan, saying, "Not only did this moisturiser make my skin feel silky soft and add a natural glow, but the story behind the product is so incredible. I love the fact that the moisturiser is made from rescued food waste."
Shop the Winner
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner and her miniature dachshund.
-
Blemish, Be Gone—17 Spot Treatments That Actually Stop a Pimple in Its Tracks
Try these.
By Maya Thomas
-
I Just Tried a Full Face of Jones Road—These Are the Best Products I'd Actually Buy
They're worthy of a place in your makeup bag.
By Eleanor Vousden
-
I Just Tried a Full Face of Jones Road—These Are the Best Products I'd Actually Buy
Products worthy of a place in your makeup bag.
By Eleanor Vousden
-
Fashion People Agree—Adding This Elegant Hair Accessory Earns You Major Aura Points
BRB, I'm buying everything.
By Maya Thomas
-
This Undetectable (and Underrated) Foundation Is Meghan Markle's Secret to Flawless Skin
And it's available on Amazon…
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
I'm Wasting No Time—14 of My Amazon Beauty Favorites Are on Major Sale RN for Prime Big Deal Days
Much to discuss.
By Shawna Hudson
-
Editors, Hairstylists, and Celebs Agree on These Effective Hair Products, and They're on Sale for Prime Big Deal Days
These 16 products passed the test.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Sabrina Carpenter's MUA Just Shared Her Signature "Baby Doll" Blush Combo
It's, dare I say, short n' sweet.
By Kaitlyn McLintock