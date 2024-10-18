Next in Beauty Awards 2024: The Best in Class Winners

Welcome to Who What Wear UK's Next in Beauty Awards 2024. Here, we are crowning and celebrating the very best in beauty. From the game-changing newcomers that are industry innovators to the tried-and-tested classics that remain worthy mainstays in our skincare cabinets and makeup bags. To help us find the very best in beauty, we called upon our esteemed panel of industry experts, hard-to-please editors and in-the-know influencers, who put each and every product to the test. We enlisted our judges to document and share their testing for every product they tried so you can see all the winners in action—as well as those very important before-and-afters.

After much testing, swatching and reviewing, we've hand-picked the very best products across our skin, hair, makeup and body and nail categories. These are the crème de la crème from each category that have been awarded our prestigious Best in Class status. Ahead, you'll find the top eight beauty products that are pioneering efficacy, innovation and real results. Join us in applauding our Best in Class winners of 2024.

Who What Wear UK Next in Beauty Best in Class Winners 2024

It takes a great hair tool to impress us, but Shark's Flexstyle 5-in-1 Air Styler & Hair Dryer blew our judges away. Thanks to its range of easy-to-use attachments, you can take your hair from wet to dry and create everything from sleek and straight styles to voluminous blowouts and perfectly defined curls. Needless to say, this is one hardworking hair tool.



"I absolutely loved this," says junior beauty editor Grace Lindsay. "These attachments worked a lot better on my thick, naturally wavy hair. It comes with different heat and speed settings and a cool-shot feature to lock your style in place. I also found it lightweight and easy to use," she says. "It is still quite an investment, but one I would happily make myself."



For affiliates manager Jerrylyn Saguiped, it was all about how speedy it made styling her long, thick hair with a result that looks straight out of the salon. "Long gone are the days of achy arms from holding up a curling wand or hair dryer, as the Shark FlexStyle makes it incredibly quick and easy to style your hair," she says. "It has become my go-to hair tool, and I give it extra points for having a range of attachments that are suited to all hair types." Bravo, Shark.

A round of applause for our hair category winners:



Best Shampoo: Alfaparf Detoxifying Low Shampoo



Best Conditioner: Hello Klean Smooth Talk Anti-Fading Light Hair Conditioner



Best Conscious Hair Product: Hairstory New Wash Original



Best Curl Product: Camille Rose Curl Maker Curling Jelly



Best Styling Product: Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Curls Refresh & Revive Mist



Best Hair Serum: Authentic Beauty Concept Glow Spray Serum



Best Treatment: Alterna Caviar Restructuring Bond Repair Masque



Best Finishing Product: Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil



Best Hair Enhancement: Cantu Protective Styles Hair Freshener



Best Hair Dryer: Cloud Nine The Airshot



Best Hair Tool: Shark FlexStyle 5-in-1 Air Styler & Hair Dryer



Highly Commended Hair Tool: GHD Duet Hair Dryer Brush



Best Hair Brush: Manta



Best Hair Growth & Health Product: Nooānce Hair Beauty and Growth Helmet



Best Hair Supplement: Viviscal Hair Growth Vitamins for Women



Best Scalp Product: The Scalp Exfoliator & Massager



Best Hair Colour Product: Clairol Colour Studio Permanent Colour Cream



Deodorant might not be the most exciting part of our routines, but AKT London's The Deodorant Balm has made this bodycare step less a chore and more a joy. Our judges loved the aluminium-free formula, the chic (and fully recyclable) packaging and the range of amazing scents that helped to keep us cool and collected throughout the day—from the hottest of heatwaves to sweltering commutes on the tube. Designed on London's West End and Broadway, this deodorant balms truly live up to their claims with this very special formula. It's safe to say our judges—and the entire Who What Wear UK team—have now been converted.



"The AKT Deodorant Balm is the best natural deodorant I’ve tried," says affiliates manager Jerrylyn Saguiped. "The aluminium packaging not only looks sleek but prioritises sustainability, as it’s fully recyclable. All you do is squeeze a little bit out of the tube and rub onto clean underarms. It's not messy at all and I was left feeling fresh for the whole day. I will definitely be repurchasing this."

A round of applause for our body and nails category winners:



Best Bath and Shower Product: Molton Brown Rose Dunes Bath & Shower Gel



Best Body Hydration Product: Byoma Brightening Body Lotion



Best Body SPF: E45 Sun Care Sensitive Spray SPF 50+



Best Body Tanner: Gatineau Golden Glow Gradual Tan



Best Conscious Body Product: Nécessaire The Body Wash Eucalyptus



Best Deodorant: AKT London The Deodorant Balm SC.01



Best Exfoliator: Nécessaire The Body Exfoliator



Best Foot Product: Scholl Hard Skin Remover Foot File



Best Fragrance: Diptyque L’Eau Papier Eau de Toilette



Best Hair Removal Product: Estrid The Razor Starter Kit



Best Hand Product: L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream



Best Health Supplement: Sisterly The Elevator



Best Nail Enhancement: OPI Xpress/On



Best Nail Health Product: OPI Repair Mode Bond Building Nail Serum



Best Nail Polish: Nailkind Nail Polish



Best Nail Polish Shade Range: Manucurist Rainbow Active



Best Nail Polish Topcoat: Orly Shining Armor Topcoat



Best Nail Tool: Truyu Glass Nail File



Best Targeted Body Product: Peep Club Instant Relief Eye Spray



There are many, many lip oils on the market now, so it took an exceptional formula to stand out and claim this award. Summer Fridays' Dream Lip Oil wowed our judges so much that several of us immediately went out to purchase more shades. The luxurious, silky texture of the oil—thanks to its nourishing blend of nine plant oils—not only feels amazing on the lips, but also lasts far longer than most lip oils, which tend to vanish quickly. The chic packaging and universally flattering shades that suit all skin tones were also a big hit. That's why Summer Fridays' Dream Lip Oil is our deserving winner of our makeup Best in Class.



It totally won over our deputy editor, Maxine Eggenberger. "I'm a big fan of lip products, and over the past year, I’ve tried lots of oils in search of the perfect one. This is it," she says. "Summer Fridays has managed to create an oil that’s nourishing (the vitamin E made quick work of my typically dry, chapped lips with just a couple of wears), glossy, non-sticky, has a great colour payoff and lasts.

"Every other lip oil I own seems to evaporate after no time at all, but not Dream Lip Oil—I could still feel and see it on my lips long after application. I’m so impressed with this product that, after a week of wear, I decided to buy one for a friend, treating myself to another shade at the same time! So, when you ask, 'Would you buy this product again?', I already have."

A round of applause for our makeup category winners:



Best Primer: Dior Forever Glow Star Filter



Best Base Product: Merit The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick



Best Concealer: MAC Studio Radiance 24hr Luminous Lift Concealer



Best Bronzer: Lottie London Hot Glaze Bronzing Serum Drops



Best Blusher: Rhode Pocket Blush



Highly Commended Blush: Ateh Jewel Beauty Blush of Dreams Cream Blush



Best Multi-Use Product: Merit Flush Balm Cream Blush



Best Conscious Makeup Product: Saie Glowy Super Gel



Best Finishing Product: Huda Ease Bake Loose Baking & Setting Powder



Best Eye Product: Bonded The Natural Lash No Glue Lashes



Best Lip Product: Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oil



Highly Commended Lip Product: Guerlain Rouge G The Customisable Ultra-Care Lipstick and Case



Best Brow Product: Blink Brow Bar Ultimate Brow Arch Definer



Best Mascara: L'Oréal Paris Volume Million Lashes Panorama Mascara



Best Palette: Makeup by Mario Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette



Best Makeup/Skincare Hybrid Product: Isle of Paradise Sunny Serum Instant Face Bronzer



Best Inclusive Shade Range: Haus Labs by Lady Gaga Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation



Best Makeup Tool: Beautifect Pod With Blender



Paula's Choice is the go-to brand for many serious skincare lovers, as it offers a wide range of game-changing skincare products. However, it was the brand's Skin Perfecting 6% Mandelic Acid + 2% Lactic Acid Liquid Exfoliant that particularly impressed our judging panel. Formulated with 6% mandelic acid and 2% lactic acid, this exfoliant targets multiple skin concerns, from fine lines to dullness—and our judges saw visible changes in their skin. For that reason, we're crowning Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 6% Mandelic Acid + 2% Lactic Acid Liquid Exfoliant as our skincare best in class winner.

"This is such an underrated product from Paula's Choice," says skincare expert Janet Adetunji. "Especially for those who do not particularly enjoy salicylic acid. It has the nicest blend of exfoliants, which help brighten and hydrate the skin," she says.

Who What Wear UK writer Natalie Munro also saw great results. "This is one of the best products that I have tested," she says. "I found that after using this, my skin was brighter, more hydrated and clearer. It also helped to reduce acne scars and unblock pores, as well as leave my skin feeling smoother."

A round of applause for our skincare category winners:



Best Affordable Skincare Product: The Ordinary Retinal 0.2% Emulsion



Best Bespoke Skincare Product: The Klira Special



Highly Commended Bespoke Skincare Product: Skin + Me Daily Doser



Best Retinoid Product: Medik8 Crystal Retinal



Best Cleanser: Tula The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser



Highly Commended Cleanser: Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser



Best Conscious Skincare Product: My Skin Feels Moisturised Healthy Hydrating Moisturiser



Best Exfoliator: Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant



Best Eye Cream: Bioderma Atoderm Intensive Eye



Best Face Mask: Bubble Skincare Over Night Hydrating Sleep Mask



Best Facial SPF: Elemis Pro-Collagen Skin Protection Fluid SPF 50



Highly Commended Facial SPF: Mecca Cosmetica To Save Face SPF 50+ Brightening Sun Serum



Best Facial Tan: By Terry Tea to Tan Face & Body



Best Lash Serum: UKLash Complex Peptide Eyelash Serum



Best Lip Treatment: E45 Lips & Dry Skin Balm



Best Makeup Remover: Bubble Skincare First Class Oil Cleanser



Best Moisturiser: Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream



Best Night Product: Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex



Highly Commended Night Product: Sarah Chapman Skinesis Overnight Facial



Best Renewing and Resurfacing Product: Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 6% Mandelic Acid + 2% Lactic Acid Liquid Exfoliant



Highly Commended Renewing and Resurfacing Product: Rejuvaus Clarify & Renew AHA BHA Serum



Best Serum: Caudalie Resveratrol-Lift Instant Firming Serum



Best Skin Supplement: Hanna Sillitoe Multi Strain Biotic



Best Skin Tech Tool: MyBlend myLEDmask



Highly Commended Skin Tech Tool: Déesse Pro Sculpta



Best Targetted Skin Treatment: Omnilux Mini Blemish Eraser



Best Toner: MV Skintherapy Rose Hydrating Mist



Highly Commended Toner: Oskia Violet Water Treatment Tonic

The skincare market can be overwhelming, even for the most in-the-know consumers. And while there may be several bespoke skincare services around now, Klira stood head and shoulders above its competitors as our Innovation of the Year winner thanks to its in-depth questionnaire and bespoke, prescription-strength formulas that help tackle our individual skin concerns—it's like a having a dermatologist on speed dial. Who What Wear UK beauty editor Eleanor Vousden was particularly impressed by Klira's bespoke prescription formula, The Special, and saw a visible difference in her rosacea and pigmentation.

"In the time that I have been testing this product, my skin has improved greatly," she says. "This personalised service is very innovative, as a dermatologist prescribes a prescription-strength formula after reviewing a questionnaire and images of your skin. The formula is sent in the post every month, and the treatment replaces all other actives in your routine. It really takes the guesswork out of skincare and finding products that work for you. I love that the treatment is tailored each month depending on how your skin progresses. I think it's a great investment for any skin type."

With beauty products going viral every single week, it takes a brilliant product to stand out as a social media sensation. However, our judges can confirm that L'Oréal Paris Volume Million Lashes Panorama Mascara is truly worth the hype. Our judges were impressed by its flexible comb brush, which captures every lash for a beautifully fanned-out look. It provides impressive volume, curl and length without flaking, smudging or drooping throughout the day. And at just £13, it's a winner in our book.



"This is a great affordable mascara for all lashes. It’s super volumising and lengthening, creating a fanned-out, false-lash effect that lasts all day," says makeup artist Zoë Taylor.



"I’ll admit it: I’m a mascara snob, so it’s been a long time since I used a cheaper lash product. However, the formula and brush are up there with the luxury counterparts I've tried," says Eggenberger. "One of the selling points of this mascara is the multi-level bristle brush technology, which is supposed to catch every lash from corner to corner and coat them all evenly. It does just that!"

"The length of my lashes was noticeably much longer than usual, with a subtle curl that made for a natural-looking finish," she says. "The brush distributes the perfect amount of product every time: a thin layer that you could absolutely build for more drama. For me, one coat was enough to give me the my-lashes-but-(much, much)better look I’ve been after for years. Unlike other mascaras I’ve tried, my lashes didn’t drop after a few hours of wear, and crumbling and smudging just wasn’t a thing."

We're spoilt for choice with beauty brands. However, Bubble Skincare stood out amongst our esteemed judges, who loved the accessible yet efficacious formulas that make building a skincare routine easy, fun and affordable. Although Bubble is formulated with younger skin in mind, our judges have found new favourites amongst the skincare line that can be enjoyed by all ages. Plus, we loved how the brand advocates for fuss-free skincare and debunks common skincare myths, helping to cut through the swirl of confusion and misinformation that runs on social media.



"I love this new line of easy, crowd-pleasing skincare products and frequently recommend it to clients who are shopping skincare on a budget," says aesthetician and beauty editor Grace Day. "It’s primarily marketed at teens (hence the colourful packing), but don’t let that put you off, because the products themselves are great. This overnight mask is a favourite of mine because it does more than just hydrate. Thanks to the addition of ingredients like niacinamide, mandelic acid, oat extract and arnica, it also helps to brighten, clear, soothe and calm skin."

For contributing beauty editor Mollie Burdell, it was the First Class Oil Cleanser that has become a mainstay in her routine. "I’ve found this to be a reliable oil cleanser to use as my first skincare step in my evening routine to effectively remove makeup and SPF," she says. "I tend to generally shy away from oil-based products because of my skin type, but because it’s really lightweight and unscented, it doesn’t aggravate my oil and blemish-prone skin."

Good skincare shouldn't compromise the planet, which is why My Skin Feels is the very deserving winner of out Conscious Beauty award. The brand cleverly utilises waste from the food industry (which would otherwise end up in the bin) to create its 99% natural formula, which has received glowing praise from our panel of judges. Not only does My Skin Feels endeavour to continually improve its sustainability efforts, but it also donates 1% of all sales to the Brighton and Hove Food Partnership to help further reduce waste in local communities. It's clear to see the ripple effect My Skin Feels has created while setting the bar for the future of the skincare industry.

"I loved this product," says Donna Dia, founder of The Beauty Beat. "It didn't give me any irritation, it was effective and it smells great. I used it on my face, my hands and all over. I was incredibly impressed that the cream is made from over 99.5% natural ingredients, and I love the story behind it. I would absolutely buy this product again and more items from the My Skin Feels range, she says.



Lindsay was also a fan, saying, "Not only did this moisturiser make my skin feel silky soft and add a natural glow, but the story behind the product is so incredible. I love the fact that the moisturiser is made from rescued food waste."

