Next in Beauty Awards 2024: The Best in Class Winners

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
Eleanor Vousden
By
published
in Features

Welcome to Who What Wear UK's Next in Beauty Awards 2024. Here, we are crowning and celebrating the very best in beauty. From the game-changing newcomers that are industry innovators to the tried-and-tested classics that remain worthy mainstays in our skincare cabinets and makeup bags. To help us find the very best in beauty, we called upon our esteemed panel of industry experts, hard-to-please editors and in-the-know influencers, who put each and every product to the test. We enlisted our judges to document and share their testing for every product they tried so you can see all the winners in action—as well as those very important before-and-afters.

After much testing, swatching and reviewing, we've hand-picked the very best products across our skin, hair, makeup and body and nail categories. These are the crème de la crème from each category that have been awarded our prestigious Best in Class status. Ahead, you'll find the top eight beauty products that are pioneering efficacy, innovation and real results. Join us in applauding our Best in Class winners of 2024.

Grace using Shark Flexstyle

(Image credit: @gracelindsay__)

It takes a great hair tool to impress us, but Shark's Flexstyle 5-in-1 Air Styler & Hair Dryer blew our judges away. Thanks to its range of easy-to-use attachments, you can take your hair from wet to dry and create everything from sleek and straight styles to voluminous blowouts and perfectly defined curls. Needless to say, this is one hardworking hair tool.

"I absolutely loved this," says junior beauty editor Grace Lindsay. "These attachments worked a lot better on my thick, naturally wavy hair. It comes with different heat and speed settings and a cool-shot feature to lock your style in place. I also found it lightweight and easy to use," she says. "It is still quite an investment, but one I would happily make myself."

For affiliates manager Jerrylyn Saguiped, it was all about how speedy it made styling her long, thick hair with a result that looks straight out of the salon. "Long gone are the days of achy arms from holding up a curling wand or hair dryer, as the Shark FlexStyle makes it incredibly quick and easy to style your hair," she says. "It has become my go-to hair tool, and I give it extra points for having a range of attachments that are suited to all hair types." Bravo, Shark.

Shop the Winner

Shark Flexstyle 5-In-1 Air Styler & Hair Dryer With Storage Case - Black/rose Gold [hd440uk]
Shark
Flexstyle 5-in-1 Air Styler & Hair Dryer

A round of applause for our hair category winners:

Best Shampoo: Alfaparf Detoxifying Low Shampoo

Best Conditioner: Hello Klean Smooth Talk Anti-Fading Light Hair Conditioner

Best Conscious Hair Product: Hairstory New Wash Original

Best Curl Product: Camille Rose Curl Maker Curling Jelly

Best Styling Product: Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Curls Refresh & Revive Mist

Best Hair Serum: Authentic Beauty Concept Glow Spray Serum

Best Treatment: Alterna Caviar Restructuring Bond Repair Masque

Best Finishing Product: Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil

Best Hair Enhancement: Cantu Protective Styles Hair Freshener

Best Hair Dryer: Cloud Nine The Airshot

Best Hair Tool: Shark FlexStyle 5-in-1 Air Styler & Hair Dryer

Highly Commended Hair Tool: GHD Duet Hair Dryer Brush

Best Hair Brush: Manta

Best Hair Growth & Health Product: Nooānce Hair Beauty and Growth Helmet

Best Hair Supplement: Viviscal Hair Growth Vitamins for Women

Best Scalp Product: The Scalp Exfoliator & Massager

Best Hair Colour Product: Clairol Colour Studio Permanent Colour Cream

See all of the Next in Beauty Awards 2024 hair winners.

Jerrylyn using AKT London The Deodorant Balm

(Image credit: @jerrylynmae)

Deodorant might not be the most exciting part of our routines, but AKT London's The Deodorant Balm has made this bodycare step less a chore and more a joy. Our judges loved the aluminium-free formula, the chic (and fully recyclable) packaging and the range of amazing scents that helped to keep us cool and collected throughout the day—from the hottest of heatwaves to sweltering commutes on the tube. Designed on London's West End and Broadway, this deodorant balms truly live up to their claims with this very special formula. It's safe to say our judges—and the entire Who What Wear UK team—have now been converted.

"The AKT Deodorant Balm is the best natural deodorant I’ve tried," says affiliates manager Jerrylyn Saguiped. "The aluminium packaging not only looks sleek but prioritises sustainability, as it’s fully recyclable. All you do is squeeze a little bit out of the tube and rub onto clean underarms. It's not messy at all and I was left feeling fresh for the whole day. I will definitely be repurchasing this."

Shop the Winner

AKT London, The Deodorant Balm
AKT London
The Deodorant Balm

A round of applause for our body and nails category winners:

Best Bath and Shower Product: Molton Brown Rose Dunes Bath & Shower Gel

Best Body Hydration Product: Byoma Brightening Body Lotion

Best Body SPF: E45 Sun Care Sensitive Spray SPF 50+

Best Body Tanner: Gatineau Golden Glow Gradual Tan

Best Conscious Body Product: Nécessaire The Body Wash Eucalyptus

Best Deodorant: AKT London The Deodorant Balm SC.01

Best Exfoliator: Nécessaire The Body Exfoliator

Best Foot Product: Scholl Hard Skin Remover Foot File

Best Fragrance: Diptyque L’Eau Papier Eau de Toilette

Best Hair Removal Product: Estrid The Razor Starter Kit

Best Hand Product: L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream

Best Health Supplement: Sisterly The Elevator

Best Nail Enhancement: OPI Xpress/On

Best Nail Health Product: OPI Repair Mode Bond Building Nail Serum

Best Nail Polish: Nailkind Nail Polish

Best Nail Polish Shade Range: Manucurist Rainbow Active

Best Nail Polish Topcoat: Orly Shining Armor Topcoat

Best Nail Tool: Truyu Glass Nail File

Best Targeted Body Product: Peep Club Instant Relief Eye Spray

See all of the Next in Beauty Awards 2024 body and nails winners.

Maxine using Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oil

(Image credit: @maxineeggenberger)

There are many, many lip oils on the market now, so it took an exceptional formula to stand out and claim this award. Summer Fridays' Dream Lip Oil wowed our judges so much that several of us immediately went out to purchase more shades. The luxurious, silky texture of the oil—thanks to its nourishing blend of nine plant oils—not only feels amazing on the lips, but also lasts far longer than most lip oils, which tend to vanish quickly. The chic packaging and universally flattering shades that suit all skin tones were also a big hit. That's why Summer Fridays' Dream Lip Oil is our deserving winner of our makeup Best in Class.

It totally won over our deputy editor, Maxine Eggenberger. "I'm a big fan of lip products, and over the past year, I’ve tried lots of oils in search of the perfect one. This is it," she says. "Summer Fridays has managed to create an oil that’s nourishing (the vitamin E made quick work of my typically dry, chapped lips with just a couple of wears), glossy, non-sticky, has a great colour payoff and lasts.

"Every other lip oil I own seems to evaporate after no time at all, but not Dream Lip Oil—I could still feel and see it on my lips long after application. I’m so impressed with this product that, after a week of wear, I decided to buy one for a friend, treating myself to another shade at the same time! So, when you ask, 'Would you buy this product again?', I already have."

Shop the Winner

Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oil - Tinted Moisturizing Lip Oil
Summer Fridays
Dream Lip Oil

A round of applause for our makeup category winners:

Best Primer: Dior Forever Glow Star Filter

Best Base Product: Merit The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick

Best Concealer: MAC Studio Radiance 24hr Luminous Lift Concealer

Best Bronzer: Lottie London Hot Glaze Bronzing Serum Drops

Best Blusher: Rhode Pocket Blush

Highly Commended Blush: Ateh Jewel Beauty Blush of Dreams Cream Blush

Best Multi-Use Product: Merit Flush Balm Cream Blush

Best Conscious Makeup Product: Saie Glowy Super Gel

Best Finishing Product: Huda Ease Bake Loose Baking & Setting Powder

Best Eye Product: Bonded The Natural Lash No Glue Lashes

Best Lip Product: Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oil

Highly Commended Lip Product: Guerlain Rouge G The Customisable Ultra-Care Lipstick and Case

Best Brow Product: Blink Brow Bar Ultimate Brow Arch Definer

Best Mascara: L'Oréal Paris Volume Million Lashes Panorama Mascara

Best Palette: Makeup by Mario Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette

Best Makeup/Skincare Hybrid Product: Isle of Paradise Sunny Serum Instant Face Bronzer

Best Inclusive Shade Range: Haus Labs by Lady Gaga Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation

Best Makeup Tool: Beautifect Pod With Blender

See all of the Next in Beauty Awards 2024 makeup winners.

Janet Adetunji using Paula's Choice Mandelic Acid + Lactic Acid Exfoliant

(Image credit: @skinandbase)

Paula's Choice is the go-to brand for many serious skincare lovers, as it offers a wide range of game-changing skincare products. However, it was the brand's Skin Perfecting 6% Mandelic Acid + 2% Lactic Acid Liquid Exfoliant that particularly impressed our judging panel. Formulated with 6% mandelic acid and 2% lactic acid, this exfoliant targets multiple skin concerns, from fine lines to dullness—and our judges saw visible changes in their skin. For that reason, we're crowning Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 6% Mandelic Acid + 2% Lactic Acid Liquid Exfoliant as our skincare best in class winner.

"This is such an underrated product from Paula's Choice," says skincare expert Janet Adetunji. "Especially for those who do not particularly enjoy salicylic acid. It has the nicest blend of exfoliants, which help brighten and hydrate the skin," she says.

Who What Wear UK writer Natalie Munro also saw great results. "This is one of the best products that I have tested," she says. "I found that after using this, my skin was brighter, more hydrated and clearer. It also helped to reduce acne scars and unblock pores, as well as leave my skin feeling smoother."

Shop the Winner

Paula's Choice,

Paula's Choice
6% Mandelic + 2% Lactic Acid AHA Liquid Exfoliant

A round of applause for our skincare category winners:

Best Affordable Skincare Product: The Ordinary Retinal 0.2% Emulsion

Best Bespoke Skincare Product: The Klira Special

Highly Commended Bespoke Skincare Product: Skin + Me Daily Doser

Best Retinoid Product: Medik8 Crystal Retinal

Best Cleanser: Tula The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser

Highly Commended Cleanser: Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser

Best Conscious Skincare Product: My Skin Feels Moisturised Healthy Hydrating Moisturiser

Best Exfoliator: Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant

Best Eye Cream: Bioderma Atoderm Intensive Eye

Best Face Mask: Bubble Skincare Over Night Hydrating Sleep Mask

Best Facial SPF: Elemis Pro-Collagen Skin Protection Fluid SPF 50

Highly Commended Facial SPF: Mecca Cosmetica To Save Face SPF 50+ Brightening Sun Serum

Best Facial Tan: By Terry Tea to Tan Face & Body

Best Lash Serum: UKLash Complex Peptide Eyelash Serum

Best Lip Treatment: E45 Lips & Dry Skin Balm

Best Makeup Remover: Bubble Skincare First Class Oil Cleanser

Best Moisturiser: Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream

Best Night Product: Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex

Highly Commended Night Product: Sarah Chapman Skinesis Overnight Facial

Best Renewing and Resurfacing Product: Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 6% Mandelic Acid + 2% Lactic Acid Liquid Exfoliant

Highly Commended Renewing and Resurfacing Product: Rejuvaus Clarify & Renew AHA BHA Serum

Best Serum: Caudalie Resveratrol-Lift Instant Firming Serum

Best Skin Supplement: Hanna Sillitoe Multi Strain Biotic

Best Skin Tech Tool: MyBlend myLEDmask

Highly Commended Skin Tech Tool: Déesse Pro Sculpta

Best Targetted Skin Treatment: Omnilux Mini Blemish Eraser

Best Toner: MV Skintherapy Rose Hydrating Mist

Highly Commended Toner: Oskia Violet Water Treatment Tonic

Eleanor using Klira The Special

(Image credit: @eleanorvousden)

The skincare market can be overwhelming, even for the most in-the-know consumers. And while there may be several bespoke skincare services around now, Klira stood head and shoulders above its competitors as our Innovation of the Year winner thanks to its in-depth questionnaire and bespoke, prescription-strength formulas that help tackle our individual skin concerns—it's like a having a dermatologist on speed dial. Who What Wear UK beauty editor Eleanor Vousden was particularly impressed by Klira's bespoke prescription formula, The Special, and saw a visible difference in her rosacea and pigmentation.

"In the time that I have been testing this product, my skin has improved greatly," she says. "This personalised service is very innovative, as a dermatologist prescribes a prescription-strength formula after reviewing a questionnaire and images of your skin. The formula is sent in the post every month, and the treatment replaces all other actives in your routine. It really takes the guesswork out of skincare and finding products that work for you. I love that the treatment is tailored each month depending on how your skin progresses. I think it's a great investment for any skin type."

Shop the Winner

The Klira Special - Annual Subscription
Klira
The Klira Special, Annual Subscription

Zoe Taylor using L'Oréal Paris Panorama Mascara

(Image credit: @zoetaylormakeup)

With beauty products going viral every single week, it takes a brilliant product to stand out as a social media sensation. However, our judges can confirm that L'Oréal Paris Volume Million Lashes Panorama Mascara is truly worth the hype. Our judges were impressed by its flexible comb brush, which captures every lash for a beautifully fanned-out look. It provides impressive volume, curl and length without flaking, smudging or drooping throughout the day. And at just £13, it's a winner in our book.

"This is a great affordable mascara for all lashes. It’s super volumising and lengthening, creating a fanned-out, false-lash effect that lasts all day," says makeup artist Zoë Taylor.

"I’ll admit it: I’m a mascara snob, so it’s been a long time since I used a cheaper lash product. However, the formula and brush are up there with the luxury counterparts I've tried," says Eggenberger. "One of the selling points of this mascara is the multi-level bristle brush technology, which is supposed to catch every lash from corner to corner and coat them all evenly. It does just that!"

"The length of my lashes was noticeably much longer than usual, with a subtle curl that made for a natural-looking finish," she says. "The brush distributes the perfect amount of product every time: a thin layer that you could absolutely build for more drama. For me, one coat was enough to give me the my-lashes-but-(much, much)better look I’ve been after for years. Unlike other mascaras I’ve tried, my lashes didn’t drop after a few hours of wear, and crumbling and smudging just wasn’t a thing."

Shop the Winner

L'oreal Paris Volume Million Lashes Panorama Mascara (various Shades)
L'Oréal Paris
Volume Million Lashes Panorama Mascara

Grace Day using Bubble Skincare

(Image credit: @thatgracegirl)

We're spoilt for choice with beauty brands. However, Bubble Skincare stood out amongst our esteemed judges, who loved the accessible yet efficacious formulas that make building a skincare routine easy, fun and affordable. Although Bubble is formulated with younger skin in mind, our judges have found new favourites amongst the skincare line that can be enjoyed by all ages. Plus, we loved how the brand advocates for fuss-free skincare and debunks common skincare myths, helping to cut through the swirl of confusion and misinformation that runs on social media.

"I love this new line of easy, crowd-pleasing skincare products and frequently recommend it to clients who are shopping skincare on a budget," says aesthetician and beauty editor Grace Day. "It’s primarily marketed at teens (hence the colourful packing), but don’t let that put you off, because the products themselves are great. This overnight mask is a favourite of mine because it does more than just hydrate. Thanks to the addition of ingredients like niacinamide, mandelic acid, oat extract and arnica, it also helps to brighten, clear, soothe and calm skin."

For contributing beauty editor Mollie Burdell, it was the First Class Oil Cleanser that has become a mainstay in her routine. "I’ve found this to be a reliable oil cleanser to use as my first skincare step in my evening routine to effectively remove makeup and SPF," she says. "I tend to generally shy away from oil-based products because of my skin type, but because it’s really lightweight and unscented, it doesn’t aggravate my oil and blemish-prone skin."

Shop the Winner

Hydro Heroes Set
Bubble Skincare
Over Night Hydrating Sleeping Mask

Donna Dia using My Skin Feels Moisturiser

(Image credit: @mrsdonnadia)

Good skincare shouldn't compromise the planet, which is why My Skin Feels is the very deserving winner of out Conscious Beauty award. The brand cleverly utilises waste from the food industry (which would otherwise end up in the bin) to create its 99% natural formula, which has received glowing praise from our panel of judges. Not only does My Skin Feels endeavour to continually improve its sustainability efforts, but it also donates 1% of all sales to the Brighton and Hove Food Partnership to help further reduce waste in local communities. It's clear to see the ripple effect My Skin Feels has created while setting the bar for the future of the skincare industry.

"I loved this product," says Donna Dia, founder of The Beauty Beat. "It didn't give me any irritation, it was effective and it smells great. I used it on my face, my hands and all over. I was incredibly impressed that the cream is made from over 99.5% natural ingredients, and I love the story behind it. I would absolutely buy this product again and more items from the My Skin Feels range, she says.

Lindsay was also a fan, saying, "Not only did this moisturiser make my skin feel silky soft and add a natural glow, but the story behind the product is so incredible. I love the fact that the moisturiser is made from rescued food waste."

Shop the Winner

My Skin Feels Moisturised
My Skin Feels
My Skin Feels Moisturised

Who What Wear UK Next in Beauty Awards 2024 Judges

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
Eleanor Vousden
Eleanor Vousden
Beauty Editor, Who What Wear UK

Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner and her miniature dachshund.

