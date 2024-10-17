Next in Beauty Awards 2024: The Winning Skincare Products

Welcome to Who What Wear UK's Next in Beauty Awards 2024. Here, we are crowning and celebrating the very best in beauty. From the game-changing newcomers that are industry innovators, to the tried-and-tested classics that remain a worthy mainstay in our skincare cabinets and makeup bags alike. To help us find the very best in beauty, we called upon our esteemed panel of industry experts, hard-to-please editors and in-the-know influencers, who put each and every single product to the test. We enlisted our judges to document and share their testing for every product they tried, so you can see all the winners in action—as well as those very important before-and-after results. After much testing, swatching and reviewing, the results are in. Join us in celebrating the best skincare products of 2024.

Who What Wear UK Next in Beauty Awards 2024: Best in Skincare

The Ordinary is known for its affordable yet effective skincare, and our judges were big fans of the brand's Retinal 0.2% Emulsion. This clever product contains stabilised retinaldehyde which helps to improve the look of fine lines, smooth skin, boost luminosity and even out your skin tone. Because of the high strength formula, this product is best for experienced users of retinoids.

"I am a fan of The Ordinary, so I was looking forward to trying this product," says Dr Ifeoma Ejikeme, medical consultant and founder of Adonia Medical Clinic. "It has a smooth texture, absorbs well into the skin and a little bit goes a long way. I have been using this twice a week and have noticed a slight glow to my skin. It's a lovely product and is great for someone who wants to add a retinal to their skincare regime."

Who What Wear UK managing editor, Poppy Nash was also impressed. "This product was a dream to apply. It felt super lightweight and caused no irritation whatsoever. I would definitely use this again and again."

The Ordinary Retinal 0.2% Emulsion £15 SHOP NOW

The skincare market continues to evolve, and more and more of us are looking for bespoke formulas to help tackle our individual skin concerns. Who What Wear UK beauty editor Eleanor Vousden was particularly impressed by Klira's bespoke prescription formula, The Special.

"In the time that I have been testing this product, my skin has improved greatly," she says. "This personalised service is very innovative, as a dermatologist prescribes a prescription strength formula after reviewing a questionnaire and images of your skin. The formula is sent in the post every month and the treatment replaces all other actives in your routine. It really takes the guess work out of skincare and finding products that work for you. I love that the treatment is tailored each month depending on how your skin progresses. I think it's a great investment for any skin type."

Klira The Special £59 SHOP NOW

Another bespoke skincare product that caught our judges attention was the Skin + Me Daily Doser; so much so we had to award it a Highly Commended award. "This is my first time using a personalised skincare product and I have to say, I was impressed by the process from start to finish," says Who What Wear UK deputy editor, Maxine Eggenberger. "A easy and quick online quiz helps to identify what your desired skincare outcome should be. I wanted to soften fine lines, make my skin more radiant and look overall more youthful and rested. After submitting my details, it wasn’t long before my very own (and cutely personalised) product came through my mailbox. In a handy cardboard sleeve, inside is a small metal canister which houses my own potent product inside.

"The canister is designed so you turn it to dispense the ideal amount of product for each application. It’s to be used at nighttime, and I found the product was enough for my entire face and neck. After using this product consistently, I definitely think it has made a difference to my skin’s texture. My dark circles are less haunting and my fine lines softened. Then, like clockwork, just before I ran out, a fresh product was delivered through my door ready for the start of a new month. I feel like this is an excellent, foolproof solution for those who want to have a more targeted skincare experience but don’t know where to start."

Skin + Me Daily Doser £25 SHOP NOW

Retinoid products can be hit or miss, but our judges loved Medik8's retinal offering. This clever product is available in five different strengths depending on how experienced you are with retinal, and you can slowly build the strength up over time. The serum is designed to be used at night and the formula features the brand's patented retinal stability system, which ensures that the retinal is as effective as possible at fighting fine lines.

"I loved this product," says session manicurist Sabrina Gayle. "I preferred to use it under the eyes as I have fine lines there, and I definitely felt that the area looked plumper and smoother. I would buy this product again as I have seen (and am happy) with the results."

Medik8 Crystal Retinal £45 SHOP NOW

We're always on the hunt for a good cleanser, and our judges couldn't rave enough about TULA Skincare's purifying option. "This is my current makeup remover as it's guaranteed to remove everything," says makeup artist Emily Wood. "I usually find foaming cleansers to be drying but my skin responds really well to this, with minimal tightness."

Who What Wear UK video editor Emily Shannon was also a fan. "I really loved this product. The gel-based formula foamed nicely and made my skin feel really clean after a day out in the city. It's a great all-round cleanser, feeling gentle while still giving skin a boost with its probiotic ingredients."

Tula Skincare The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser £29 SHOP NOW

Another great (and super affordable) cleanser that came out on top was the Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser, a gentle formula designed with normal, dry and sensitive skin in mind. "I really liked using this Cetaphil cleanser," says Who What Wear UK assistant social media editor, Annie Wheatland-Clinch. "This product foamed up quickly and felt very gentle on the skin, I used it after removing my makeup with micellar water, and it left my skin feeling very clean. I don’t know whether it was because the product is for sensitive skin but it also left me with a beautiful glow and didn’t sting my eyes."

"This is a classic with good reason," adds journalist and content creator, Rose Gallagher. "As someone with hot, sensitive and red skin, I used this both to remove makeup and to generally cleanse my skin. There are many gentle formulas on the market, but I think what really appeals to me about this one is the affordable price tag. I’d thoroughly recommend and think it will be a really handy thing to have at home for the whole family to use, sensitive skin or not."

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser £10 £8 SHOP NOW

When it comes to conscious skincare products, you can't go wrong with My Skin Feels, especially the brand's moisturiser. Featuring a mix of fermented rescued food waste such as breakfast oats and olive oil, this product works to hydrate and soothe the skin and can be used on all skin types.

"I loved this product," says Donna Dia, founder of The Beauty Beat. "It didn't give me any irritation, it was effective and it smells great. I used it on my face, my hands and all over. I was incredibly impressed that the cream is made from over 99.5% natural ingredients and I love the story behind it. I would absolutely buy this product again and more items from the My Skin Feels range."

Who What Wear UK junior beauty editor, Grace Lindsay, was also a fan. "Not only did this moisturiser make my skin feel silky soft and add a natural glow, but the story behind the product is so incredible. I love the fact that the moisturiser is made from rescued food waste."

My Skin Feels Moisturised Healthy Hydrating Moisturiser £36 SHOP NOW

A good exfoliator can be hard to find, but Dermalogica's daily powder exfoliant came out on top with our judges. "I might be slightly biased as this is a product I already use and have repurchased on numerous occasions, but this finely milled powder makes for a light yet effective exfoliation," says contributing beauty editor, Ata-Owaji Victor.

"I really like this product," adds Who What Wear UK editorial assistant, Brittany Davy. "I’m usually sceptical of using exfoliants on my dry, sensitive skin but this was super gentle and actually made my skin feel more moisturised than before. I also noticed how good my makeup looked on the mornings after using this as part of my nightly routine."

Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant £18 SHOP NOW

The skin around our eyes is so sensitive, so finding a suitable eye cream is never easy. According to our judges, Bioderma's Atoderm Intensive Eye was the perfect formula to both hydrate and soothe the skin. The brand says that this eye cream can even be used on irritated skin to reduce itching and redness. Plus, it can also be used as an eye makeup remover!

"As someone who suffers from hay fever that often leaves my eyes extremely flaky, I instantly fell in love with this product, says Davy. "It's so soothing and will last you for ages. I love slathering this on at night to ensure my under-eyes are hydrated the next day."

"I loved this product so much," adds Alicia Lartey, aesthetician and product developer. "As someone who has lash extensions but with oily skin, I did not realise that I needed a product like this as a makeup base. My skin was definitely dry around the eyes, and this product helped prevent my foundation and powder from cracking."

Bioderma Atoderm Intensive Eye £17 SHOP NOW

Who doesn't love a good face mask? Our judges were impressed by new brand on the block, Bubble Skincare, and it's affordable overnight mask which works to hydrate, smooth and protect the skin's barrier.

"I love this new line of easy, crowd-pleasing skincare products, and frequently recommend it to clients who are shopping skincare on a budget," says aesthetician and beauty editor, Grace Day. "It’s primarily marketed at teens (hence the colourful packing), but don’t let that put you off, because the products themselves are great. This overnight mask is a favourite of mine because it does more than just hydrate. Thanks to the addition of ingredients like niacinamide, mandelic acid, oat extract and arnica, it also helps to brighten, clear, soothe and calm skin."

Eggenberger was also impressed. "I really, really liked this product. It’s a mask and an exfoliator in one, which I like as it negates the need for two separate products. You wouldn’t know its an exfoliator, however, as it’s so soothing and gentle on the skin. After applying this at night, the next morning my skin appeared clearer, more glowy and my fine line on my forehead (which many more expensive products I’ve been testing haven’t budged) was definitely less noticeable! After repeated use my skin is definitely clearer, the redness evened and the overall texture firmer. I’m very, very impressed."

Bubble Skincare Over Night Hydrating Sleep Mask £19 £17 SHOP NOW

We should all be wearing SPF all year round, so it's important to find a formula that suits your skin. According to our judges, the Elemis Pro-Collagen Skin Protection Fluid SPF 50 is a great everyday option.

"This is my new favourite facial SPF," says Eggenberger. "I have very sensitive eyes, and every SPF I’ve tried before has made them water—not this one! I’ve tried it over my usual moisturiser and it hasn’t pilled whatsoever. Although you should always use SPF liberally on your face, I do feel like a small amount of this goes a very long way, so I do think the tube will last. I also think it gives the skin a really gorgeous glow; it made my regular makeup look radiant!"

If that isn't enough to convince you, Day was also a big fan of this product. "This sunscreen is a far cry from the thick, chalky formulas that can take ages to sink in and can leave behind a sticky residue when they do," she says. "Instead, it has a light, silky texture which absorbs quickly, creates a smooth base for makeup, and remains invisible on all skin tones. The formula is also boosted with Elemis’ popular marine algae complex which boosts hydration levels, as well as collagen-building amino acids, which makes it a great all-rounder if you’re looking for an SPF with skincare benefits."

Elemis Pro-Collagen Skin Protection Fluid SPF 50 £55 SHOP NOW

Makeup artist Michelle Leandra also loved the Mecca Cosmetica To Save Face SPF50+ Brightening Sun Serum, a hybrid suncare and skincare product that combines niacinamide and light-reflecting pearls for a smoother complexion and a radiant glow.

"I would definitely recommend this product," she says. "On first look I really thought this wasn’t going to work for me as when you pump it into your hands you see it has a pinkish tint. However, on application it completely disappears into the skin, and leaves skin looking radiant and glowy. It is so lightweight and feels moisturising without appearing greasy, so it's very nice worn alone but also under makeup."

Mecca Cosmetica To Save Face SPF50+ Brightening Sun Serum £38 SHOP NOW

Facial tans can be notoriously difficult to use, but these products have come a long way over the years, and the newly reformulated Tea To Tan from BY TERRY impressed our judges. The bronzing skincare mist features a transfer-proof formula that can be used on both the face and body to hydrate the skin and add a natural-looking glow. Plus, it can be washed off with water for easy removal.

"I would recommend this product as it's a really refreshing way to apply fake tan," says Who What Wear UK eCom analyst, Sophie Cookson. "It is perfect for a special occasion and it doesn’t smell or transfer onto your clothes."

"I really liked this product," adds aesthetic doctor, Dr Sophie Shotter. "This tan was very easy to use and had no biscuity smell. I could build it up nicely and found I didn’t end up with any patches or streaks."

BY TERRY Tea To Tan Face & Body £59 SHOP NOW

Lash serums have become incredibly popular over the last few months, and some boast impressive before and after results. But which one did our judges love the most? None other than the UKLASH Complex Peptide Eyelash Serum.

"I’ve tried this product before, but was very happy to try again as I saw such great results last time," says Cookson. "I was amazed at how quickly my lashes grew and how much they grew, too. This product is really easy to apply, it didn’t irritate my eyes in any way and the applicator is very smooth. I had to stop using it last time as my lashes got so long!"

UKLASH Complex Peptide Eyelash Serum £42 SHOP NOW

Winter is on its way which means many of us will experience dry, chapped lips. Luckily, our winning lip treatment, the E45 Lips & Dry Skin Balm, is here to save the day. "This product is so handy," says Who What Wear UK copy editor, Georgia Seago. "It does exactly what it says on the tube and is currently being switched between my handbags so I’ve always got something on hand for lips and dry, itchy psoriasis patches. You only need a tiny bit so this tube will last you ages."

Gayle adds, "This is a great little product to have in your handbag on a daily basis. It does exactly what it says on the tube. I would personally use it for dry areas like elbows and ankles."

E45 Lips & Dry Skin Balm £9 £8 SHOP NOW

I think we can all agree that there is no better feeling than removing your makeup after a long day, and according to our judges, the Bubble Skincare First Class Oil Cleanser made the process even more enjoyable. They praised the lightweight texture, which transforms into a milky consistency when mixed with water. The formula itself features antioxidant-rich prickly pear oil and nourishing sunflower seed oil, so skin will be left feeling clean but not stripped of moisture.

"I've found this to be a reliable oil cleanser to use as my first skincare step in my evening routine to effectively remove makeup and SPF," says beauty editor Mollie Burdell. "I tend to shy away from oil-based products because of my skin type, but this formula is really lightweight and unscented, so it doesn’t aggravate my oily and blemish-prone skin."

Bubble Skincare First Class Oil Cleanser £17 £15 SHOP NOW

I've used Tatcha's Dewy Skin Cream for years, and it seems that our judges were just as enamoured with this product. With a special blend of Okinawa algae and hyaluronic acid to hydrate the skin alongside protective Japanese purple rice and glow-boosting botanical extracts, this moisturiser is like a facial in a tub.

"I love this moisturiser," says Eggenberger. "The smell itself is a spa-like experience, and not overwhelmingly so. A little goes a long way with this product, too; it glides and melts into the skin leaving it feeling incredibly hydrated and plumped. Since I started using it, I definitely think the fine lines on my forehead have been softened and smoothed, and I’ve received so many more compliments on my skin than I normally would. A cute addition is the little spoon that’s held in place on the lid—it’s a relaxing way to dispense and even apply the product if you have the time."

"This cream comes in the most beautiful packaging with such a beautiful moisturiser inside," adds makeup artist and hair stylist, Mira Parmar. "The moisturiser is rich in texture and gives skin a dewy glow. My complexion felt lovely and silky and it was a great base for makeup."

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream £67 SHOP NOW

Estée Lauder's Advanced Night Repair Serum impressed our judges thanks to the cocktail of clever ingredients which work to promote your skin's natural renewal cycle. The formula includes the brand's exclusive peptide alongside hyaluronic acid to ensure you wake up with a smooth, plump and hydrated complexion.

"This is such a good hydrating serum that can also be used in the day," says skincare expert Janet Adetunji. "It helped to keep inflammation down and the packaging felt so luxurious. All in all, I had a beautiful experience with this product."

This serum also caught our deputy editor's attention. "Estée Lauder's Advanced Night Repair is a game-changer," says Eggenberger. "It’s a must-have for anyone looking to wake up with glowing, revitalised, hydrated skin. If I could, I’d bathe in the stuff."

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex £65 SHOP NOW

Medical Director of Hart Medical, Eleanor Hartley, also recommends the Sarah Chapman Skinesis Overnight Facial as an effective evening skincare product. The brand refers to this product as "a post-facial glow in a bottle," with both vitamin A and vitamin C working to plump, smooth and brighten the skin, while omega oils focus on soothing and nourishing the complexion.

"This product has a beautiful texture and the natural oils give it a stunning scent without the worry of perfumes which are irritating to the skin," she says. "It's extremely nourishing and I woke up with hydrated, dewy skin."

Sarah Chapman Skinesis Overnight Facial £62 SHOP NOW

Paula's Choice has so many great skincare products on offer, but it was the brand's AHA Liquid Exfoliant that caught our judges attention. With 6% mandelic and 2% lactic acid, this formula will help tackle a range of skincare concerns from fine lines to a dull complexion.

"This is such an underrated product from Paula's Choice," says Adetunji. "Especially for those who do not particularly enjoy salicylic acid. It has the nicest blend of exfoliants which help brighten and hydrate the skin."

Who What Wear UK news writer Natalie Munro was also a fan. "This is one of the best products that I have tested," she says. "I found that after using this my skin was brighter, more hydrated and clearer. It also helped to reduce acne scars and unblock pores, as well as leave my skin feeling smoother."

Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 6% Mandelic Acid + 2% Lactic Acid Liquid Exfoliant £35 £30 SHOP NOW

If you want to treat yourself to a luxury skin renewing product, our judges also loved the Rejuvaus Clarify & Renew AHA BHA Serum. "My routine had been missing an effective serum like this," says Who What Wear UK Editor-in-Chief, Hannah Almassi. "Within just a few days my skin had improved dramatically, looking clearer, softer and more even. My pores were refined and uneven spots noticeably cleared up. I have experienced less breakouts using this product, and it didn’t cause breakouts in the first place which is what many exfoliants and acids do to my sensitive skin. An absolute winner that is worth the higher price tag. I adore!"

"I really enjoyed the way my skin felt after using this serum," adds Lartey. "It is incredibly lightweight and does not pill under other skincare products. I also loved the luxury packaging."

Rejuvaus Clarify & Renew AHA BHA Serum $220 SHOP NOW

With so many different serums on the market, it can be hard to know what to go for. If you're looking for a product to firm and smooth the skin, our judges recommend Caudalie's Resveratrol-Lift Instant Firming Serum. With a concentrated blend of plant-derived collagen and an exclusive anti-aging patent, you can trust that your complexion will be looking (and feeling) plumper than ever.

"If you’re in your 30s and beyond, I can’t recommend this serum enough," says freelance beauty editor Mica Ricketts. "I was already familiar with the product thanks to it going viral with many claiming it to be like a Botox alternative in a bottle. Of course, no serum is going to live up to the results of an injectable, but I have to say that I am so impressed with how this product performs. The formula is lovely—a rich, milky serum that feels hydrating and nourishing on the skin—but it’s the results that really speak for themselves. Although I’m only 35, the natural plumpness I used to have in my face is starting to lessen and I really feel that switching out my usual serum for this one has restored some of that fullness to my skin. My complexion feels firmer, looks juicer and is more even in texture. I’d definitely make this a staple in my routine."

Caudalie Resveratrol-Lift Instant Firming Serum £52 SHOP NOW

Skincare supplements can be just as important as the skincare products that you use, which is why we've been busy putting the best skin supplements to the test. The Multi Strain Biotic from Hanna Sillitoe impressed judges thanks to the 100% natural probiotic formula that helps to support a healthy gut microbiome, which can effect your overall skin health.

"As someone who has long suffered with eczema, acne and general skin ailments, this supplement has made a significant difference to my skin," says Vousden. "The eczema on my hands has improved greatly, a rash I had on my cheek has begun to clear up and I’ve noticed gut health benefits alongside this. I love that this product has been created by someone who has experienced skin conditions first hand and has created a dedicated holistic product to help those experiencing the same."

Hanna Sillitoe Multi Strain Biotic £35 SHOP NOW

It might look a little scary, but myBlend's LED mask is great for boosting firmness, radiance and skin regeneration, which is why we rate it as the best skin tech tool of 2024. The cutting-edge device features 144 red LEDs and 144 Infrared LEDs to stimulate the production of collagen, reduce inflammation and improve your skin tone.

"I was very intrigued to test out an LED mask, especially as there are quite a few around," says Who What Wear UK affiliate editor, Florrie Alexander. "I have to say, I’m so pleased I got to try this one. What sets this one apart is the different settings for different skin types, ensuring the best results for your skin. After a month of trying this LED mask, I found the redness in my skin had reduced, and as someone who is prone to breakouts, my skin was calm and smooth. It’s definitely an investment buy, but if you’re looking to spend a little more on a a great item, this should be on your radar."

Want to get three different tools in one? Say hello to the Déesse PRO Sculpta by Déesse PRO. This revolutionary device greatly impressed our beauty editor, as it targets all layers of the skin to define the facial contours, aid lymphatic drainage and boost circulation.

"It’s expensive, but I love that this device combines three different modalities: LED, EMS and radiofrequency," says Vousden. "Buying the devices separately could easily set you back a lot more. The device gives both instantaneous results as well a longer-term effects with continued use. I noticed my skin possessed more of a glow, it looked and felt firmer and I liked being able to harness the power of each technology depending on my skin’s needs on any given day. It’s a game-changer!"

Déesse PRO Sculpta by Déesse PRO £499 SHOP NOW

Speaking of LED technology, judges were very impressed with the Omnilux Mini Blemish Eraser. The small device features blue and red light to target breakouts, while also working to soothe inflammation and redness.

"I wish devices like this had been around in my teens when my acne was at its worst," says Day. "LED works a treat when it comes to reducing inflammation and healing damaged skin—as does hydrocolloid, a material which creates a protective seal over the skin, while absorbing excess fluid such as oil and pus. This clever device combines the benefits of the two for an efficient and effective breakout treatment. Unlike regular acne treatments, it’s focused on healing, so works fast to remove all evidence of a spot, and doesn’t dry out or irritate skin in the process. It’s easy to use and ideal for taking on your travels, when carting around a full LED face mask feels excessive."

Who What Wear UK endorsement sales director Efi Mandrides adds, "This really does work! It's the best product I’ve tried for my hormonal breakouts. It reduced inflammation and helped calm redness. It's a great size too. I took it on holiday with me and used it whenever I needed."

Omnilux Mini Blemish Eraser £97 SHOP NOW

Toners are often overlooked, but as our judges prove, some can make a real difference to your skincare routine. The MV Skintherapy Rose Hydrating Mist helps to enhance hydration and calm your complexion, so it's perfect for when your skin is in need of a little pick-me-up.

"I would recommend the MV Skintherapy Rose Hydrating Mist," says consultant dermatologist Dr Mary Sommerlad. "My skin felt refreshed immediately thanks to the metal bottle, which helps to keep the mist cool. It has a delightful subtle, crisp rose scent, and it made my moisturiser glide on. Overall it feels very luxurious."

Mandrides was also a fan. "This is a really nice mist. It's not too wet so you can use it over makeup as well as before for extra hydration. It's also a great product to take on holiday."

MV Skintherapy Rose Hydrating Mist £31 SHOP NOW

Another toner that made a real difference to our judges skin was the OSKIA Violet Water Treatment Tonic, a purifying and exfoliating treatment with 31 actives including salicylic acid, violet willow extract and yuzu.

"If I was to use an exfoliating toner on my skin on a regular basis, it would definitely be a product like this," says Who What Wear UK junior beauty editor, Grace Lindsay. "This didn't feel harsh on my skin at all and was easy to use. It reduced a noticeable breakout and I felt like my skin looked calmer and clearer after just a few uses."

Another judge who saw a noticeable difference in her skin when using this was Who What Wear UK copy editor, Georgia Seago. "This stuff has made the single most noticeable change to my skin than anything else I've used in a while," she says. "I’m not being dramatic when I say it massively calmed down a breakout overnight, and within a couple of days, the breakout was basically gone. Unlike some similar BHA toners I’ve tried, it doesn’t irritate my skin or dry it out whatsoever. It also seemed to help neutralise psoriasis flares on my face; probably owing to a host of moisturising humectants and soothing botanical extracts. I’d really recommend giving it a go if you’re prone to breakouts or other inflammatory skin issues."

OSKIA Violet Water Treatment Tonic £38 SHOP NOW