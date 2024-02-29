Thought You Should Know, This Nostalgic-Smelling Bodycare Collection Is All I've Been Using

I'm pretty sure I'm not alone when I say that I love indulging in a sweet treat or two. While I do at least try to keep my sugar intake to a minimum most days, that notion completely goes out the window once spring rolls around. Why, you ask?

The answer is simple—Girl Scout Cookie season. I probably don't need to say more than that, but for those who grew up eating and even selling these babies, you know how deliciously lethal they are. Luckily for us, natural deodorant, haircare, and bodycare brand Native decided to, quite literally, bottle the buttery, crumbly goodness of a Girl Scout Cookie. The brand released a limited-edition collaboration with the Girl Scouts, and it features deodorant, bodywash, shampoo, and conditioner scents inspired by the Scouts' most iconic cookie flavors including Samoas, Thin Mints, Trefoils, and Do-si-dos. When I tell you I jumped at the chance to sample these… I was a Girl Scout myself as a kid, so these scents brought back a ton of good memories. Not only is this collection fun and cute, but as a bonus, it's really affordable. Everything is under the $15 mark. If you too love smelling like a flaky, delicious cookie right out of the shower, keep scrolling and browse the collection!

The Samoa Collection

Native Girl Scout Coconut Caramel Cookie Body Wash $11 SHOP NOW Samoas were my favorite cookies growing up so I definitely sampled this bodywash first. IMO, Native nailed the scent. I happened to have a box (or two) of actual Samoa cookies handy to compare the scents, and I thought the bodywash was spot-on. The yummy scent of coconut, caramel, and vanilla envelope you right away in the shower, and as a side note, this bodywash has such a nice foam to it. My problem with most clean bodywashes is that they don't lather enough, but this one has such a great lather, and I didn't need to keep reapplying it to my loofah. It also leaves your skin really hydrated. I'll admit I was bummed there was no accompanying lotion, but hopefully there might in the future if the brand decides to do another Girl Scout Cookie collection later down the line.

Native Girl Scouts Coconut Caramel Cookie Moisturizing Shampoo $11 SHOP NOW This rich, moisturizing shampoo gently cleanses the hair without stripping it and causing excess dryness. Of course, like the bodywash, it also contains the sweet scent of vanilla, coconut, and caramel.

Native Native Limited Edition Girl Scouts Coconut Caramel Cookie Moisturizing Conditioner - 16.5 Fl Oz $11 SHOP NOW Obviously, you should pair the Coconut Caramel Shampoo with the accompanying conditioner. I should also note that the scent isn't overpowering in any of these formulas. While it does linger a bit after you shower, it doesn't stay on like a perfume would hours later. I actually like this element because it never feels like too much, but some might be a tad disappointed that the scent doesn't have a ton of staying power. This conditioner is also silicone-free, so it can even be a great option for those with curls.

Native Girl Scout Coconut Caramel Cookie Sensitive Deodorant $14 SHOP NOW Native is known for its classic aluminum- and baking soda–free deodorants. Now, you can snag one that also smells like a delicious Samoa cookie.

The Thin Mint Collection

Native Girl Scout Thin Mints Cookie Body Wash $11 SHOP NOW Thin Mints were also my favorite cookies as a Girl Scout, and that has continued to this day. I recently bought several boxes and ate an entire box in one sitting (oops, happens to the best of us). This bodywash is creamy, minty, and fresh-smelling. I honestly couldn't decide if I loved this one or the Samoa scent more, but if you also love Thin Mints, don't hesitate to give it a go.

Native Girl Scouts Thin Mints Full & Thick 2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioner $11 SHOP NOW This unique two-in-one formula is both a shampoo and conditioner. It's also designed to boost volume, fullness, and thickness, all while smelling deliciously like Thin Mints.

Native Girl Scouts Thin Mints Cookie Volumizing Conditioner $11 SHOP NOW Even if you don't love the idea of a shampoo and conditioner in one, don't worry. The Thin Mints collection also features a separate shampoo-and-conditioner set.

The Trefoils Collection

Native Girl Scout Cookie Trefoils Body Wash $12 SHOP NOW Trefoils never get enough love. While it might be considered one of the plainer Girl Scout Cookie flavors by some, there's nothing I love more than the smell of a fresh and toasty vanilla shortbread cookie. This bodywash definitely gives you that comforting scent.

Native Native Girl Scout Trefoils Cookie Deodorant $14 SHOP NOW

The Lemon Collection

Native Girl Scout Lemon Cookie Deodorant Spray $15 SHOP NOW Based on the iconic (and heavenly) Lemon-Ups from the Girl Scout Cookie lineup, this deodorant and body spray can be used on both the underarm area and on other parts of the body. It applies light as air, and you'll leave the fresh scent of lemon cookies in your wake.

Native Girl Scout Lemon Cookie Deodorant $14 SHOP NOW No bodywash, shampoo, or conditioner in this collection, unfortunately, but there are at least two solid deodorant options—one for the body and one for the underarm area.

The Peanut Butter Collection

Native Girl Scout Peanut Butter Cookie Body Wash $11 SHOP NOW While I didn't get the chance to sample this one, I just might add it to my cart anyway because the scent is based on the peanut buttery goodness of Do-si-do cookies.