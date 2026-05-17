Beauty Editors Unanimously Agree—This Is Probably the Best SPF Ever Made

Finding a good SPF is hard. I know formulations have come a long way in recent years, but to this day, I find myself testing new launches that sting my eyes, clog my pores and never sit well under makeup. I always tell my friends and family the same thing: when you find a good facial sunscreen, whether that be an SPF for sensitive skin, an SPF for dark skin or even an SPF for mature skin, keep it in your skincare routine for as long as possible. When they ask me which SPF has been a staple in my routine for the past few years, the answer is always the same: La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400.
Ask any beauty editor, and they'll tell you that this SPF is hard to beat. Why, I hear you ask? Well, that's exactly why I'm writing this article. Consider this your ultimate guide to the powers of UVMune 400, straight from one of its biggest fans. I wouldn't usually dedicate a feature to, let's face it, a rather unsexy skincare product, but it's just that good...
La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF50+ Review
La Roche-Posay
Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF50+
Pros
Lightweight, non-greasy formula
Small bottle is easy for travelling
Offers broad spectrum protection
Suitable for sensitive skin
Water, sweat and sand resistant
Cons
Once you try it, you'll find it hard to use anything else
Lightweight consistency can be a little runny when applying
The Texture
First, let's talk texture. This SPF features a lightweight, almost milky consistency that, once blended into the skin, is practically invisible (and doesn't leave a white cast). Yes, that means it can actually be worn under makeup. As someone with combination skin, other SPFs can feel really greasy, but this is the complete opposite.
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The Formula
In terms of sun protection, it also ticks all of the boxes. SPF50+? Tick. Broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays? Tick. A formula that's resistant to water, sweat and sand? Triple tick. It's no wonder that it's become an absolute staple for every beauty editor in summer. Of course, I reach for this formula all year round (it's not just an SPF for summer), but it couldn't be more perfect for hot getaways too. The slimline bottle also makes it ideal for throwing in your handbag.
The Range
Whilst most people rave about the original formulation, some are surprised when I tell them there are actually four versions available. Alongside the OG, you can shop a mattifying version for oily and blemish-prone skin (a personal fave of mine), and an anti-dark spot version, featuring the brand's patented active MelasylTM, which minimises the appearance of dark spots whilst also helping to protect against new ones forming. There's even a tinted SPF version that is perfect for "no makeup" makeup days. The brand really has thought of everything when it comes to this formulation.
I'm not one to say you need a beauty product in your skincare routine, but let's face it, SPF is an essential, and you'd be hard-pressed to find a better formula on the market than this one. It's rare to find a facial SPF that delivers on all fronts, but in true French pharmacy style, La Roche-Posay has delivered.
Shop More La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF50+
La Roche-Posay
Anthelios Oil Control Fluid SPF50+ for Oily Blemish-Prone Skin
Pros
Feels even more lightweight than the original
Mattifying finish
Absorbs excess sebum
Cons
Not suitable for very dry skin types
La Roche-Posay
Anthelios Anti-Dark Spots Fluid SPF50+ Sunscreen
Pros
Same lightweight formula
Minimises the appearance of dark spots and prevents new ones forming
Cons
Not the best iteration for those of you who don't have dark spots
Would be great to see more shades, as this is best suited to fair to medium skin tones
Why Trust Us
At Who What Wear UK, we know that beauty isn’t one-size-fits-all. Our editors have tested thousands of products over the years— spanning skincare, makeup, hair and nails—and work closely with trusted experts including dermatologists, makeup artists and leading industry insiders to ensure every guide is well-researched, inclusive and relevant to you.
We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they’re affordable favourites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how and what we’d truly recommend to a friend.
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.