Beauty Editors Unanimously Agree—This Is Probably the Best SPF Ever Made

Facial sunscreens can be hard to get right, but this French pharmacy brand has created one of the best formulas around.

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A collage of a bathroom cabinet, creator @amagodson_a taking a selfie wearing sunglasses and a picture of the La Roche-Posay SPF
(Image credit: @emmahoareau, @amagodson_a, @gracelindsay__)
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Finding a good SPF is hard. I know formulations have come a long way in recent years, but to this day, I find myself testing new launches that sting my eyes, clog my pores and never sit well under makeup. I always tell my friends and family the same thing: when you find a good facial sunscreen, whether that be an SPF for sensitive skin, an SPF for dark skin or even an SPF for mature skin, keep it in your skincare routine for as long as possible. When they ask me which SPF has been a staple in my routine for the past few years, the answer is always the same: La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400.

Ask any beauty editor, and they'll tell you that this SPF is hard to beat. Why, I hear you ask? Well, that's exactly why I'm writing this article. Consider this your ultimate guide to the powers of UVMune 400, straight from one of its biggest fans. I wouldn't usually dedicate a feature to, let's face it, a rather unsexy skincare product, but it's just that good...

La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF50+ Review

The Texture

A picture of two of the La Roche-Posay SPFs on a white linen background

(Image credit: @gracelindsay__ for Who What Wear UK)

First, let's talk texture. This SPF features a lightweight, almost milky consistency that, once blended into the skin, is practically invisible (and doesn't leave a white cast). Yes, that means it can actually be worn under makeup. As someone with combination skin, other SPFs can feel really greasy, but this is the complete opposite.

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The Formula

In terms of sun protection, it also ticks all of the boxes. SPF50+? Tick. Broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays? Tick. A formula that's resistant to water, sweat and sand? Triple tick. It's no wonder that it's become an absolute staple for every beauty editor in summer. Of course, I reach for this formula all year round (it's not just an SPF for summer), but it couldn't be more perfect for hot getaways too. The slimline bottle also makes it ideal for throwing in your handbag.

The Range

Whilst most people rave about the original formulation, some are surprised when I tell them there are actually four versions available. Alongside the OG, you can shop a mattifying version for oily and blemish-prone skin (a personal fave of mine), and an anti-dark spot version, featuring the brand's patented active MelasylTM, which minimises the appearance of dark spots whilst also helping to protect against new ones forming. There's even a tinted SPF version that is perfect for "no makeup" makeup days. The brand really has thought of everything when it comes to this formulation.

I'm not one to say you need a beauty product in your skincare routine, but let's face it, SPF is an essential, and you'd be hard-pressed to find a better formula on the market than this one. It's rare to find a facial SPF that delivers on all fronts, but in true French pharmacy style, La Roche-Posay has delivered.

Shop More La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF50+

Why Trust Us

At Who What Wear UK, we know that beauty isn’t one-size-fits-all. Our editors have tested thousands of products over the years— spanning skincare, makeup, hair and nails—and work closely with trusted experts including dermatologists, makeup artists and leading industry insiders to ensure every guide is well-researched, inclusive and relevant to you.

We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they’re affordable favourites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how and what we’d truly recommend to a friend.

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Deputy Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.