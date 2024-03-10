The 18 Best Serum for Mature Skin, Ranked by a Beauty Editor

Cleansers, moisturisers, and sunscreens may be the essentials of a good skincare routine for healthy skin, but when it comes to addressing your specific skin concerns, serums are where the magic happens. Made with potent amounts of active ingredients and with light, fast-absorbing textures, serums deliver maximum benefits for fast and noticeable results.

As a beauty editor and aesthetician, I’m often asked “What is the best serum to use?”—and while this question comes from friends and clients with all manner of skin types and concerns, it comes most frequently from those with mature skin, who are beginning to notice those first signs of skin ageing appearing.

As skin ages, our natural production of collagen and elastin slows down and the effects of accumulated UV exposure become more apparent. The result? Common signs of skin ageing such as loose skin, fine lines, wrinkles, dullness, and dark spots. If you have mature skin and count these amongst your top skin concerns, you’ll benefit from serums packed with antioxidant and hydrating ingredients, which will help to plump up, brighten, and firm skin.

The benefits of a serum really do depend on the ingredients it utilises, so it’s important to consider what your primary concerns are before you rush into purchasing the first serum you set eyes on. If you’re seeing the emergence of dark spots and hyperpigmentation then you’ll want to reach for a serum featuring brightening ingredients like vitamin C and exfoliating acids. If you’re concerned about loose skin and sagging, you’ll benefit from collagen-stimulating retinoids and hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, and if you want to address a multitude of mature skin concerns in one go, there are also plenty of multitasking serums to choose from.

When you’re looking to build an anti-ageing skincare routine, then there’s no doubt that a serum will be a valuable addition to your bathroom shelf. Scroll down to discover our edit of the best serums for mature skin.

Shop the Best Serums for Mature Skin:

Best serums for brightening dull skin:

As we age, cellular turnover slows down, meaning dull, dead skin isn’t removed as quickly and skin needs a bit of a helping hand to maintain a bright, healthy glow. Shop for serums with ingredients like vitamin C and chemical exfoliants such as glycolic and lactic acids.

Paula's Choice 25% Vitamin C+ Glutathione Clinical Serum £60 SHOP NOW Thanks to a very stable and very potent form of vitamin C, this serum helps to brighten dull skin, and even out skin tone without causing any unwanted irritation.

Fresh Lotus Youth Preserve Resurfacing Dream Serum £60 SHOP NOW Utilising citric and glycolic acids, this serum breaks down and buffs away the dead skin cells that accumulate on skin and give it a dull appearance. Not only will skin appear brighter, but it will feel smoother and softer.

Best serums for hydration:

Our skin barrier function also changes as we age, meaning skin isn’t always all to retain moisture as effectively as it did when we were younger. Most people, even those with typically oily skin, will notice their skin feeling drier as they age, and may notice rough texture, flaking, and tightness after cleansing. To combat this increased dryness, look out for hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin, and skin barrier-repairing ones like ceramides and squalane.

Antipodes Maya Hyaluronic 72-Hour Hydration Serum £38 SHOP NOW Promising prolonged hydration for up to 72 hours, this silky gel serum quenches the thirst of dehydrated skin with hyaluronic acid, marine botanicals, and bamboo ferment.

Shani Darden Moisture Boost Plumping Serum £72 SHOP NOW This hydrating serum draws upon a blend of 17 different hydrators, including snow mushroom, glycerin, and hyaluronic acid to deliver moisture to all layers of the skin.

Best serums for loose skin and sagging:

While moisture does help to keep skin looking plump, it’s collagen and elastin that give it the support and structure to keep it lifted and firm. Our natural production of collagen and elastin slows down as we age, but there are plenty of serums that can help to kickstart it back into action.

Dermalogica Pro-Collagen Banking Serum £89 SHOP NOW Specifically formulated to combat loss of collagen, this serum works overtime to restore a firm, plump appearance.

boots SHOP NOW Following years of research, the latest skincare innovation from No7 draws upon a world-first peptide technology to increase firmness in just four weeks.

Best serums for fine lines and wrinkles:

When skin has less moisture and less collagen and elastin, it begins to feel thinner, and then skin is thinner, it creases more easily. When creases form repetitively, they establish fine lines, which over time deepen into wrinkles. As well as keeping skin well moisturised, use collagen-stimulating ingredients such as retinoids to help maintain skin structure and prevent lines and wrinkles from forming.

NATURIUM Retinaldehyde Cream Serum 0.10% £35 SHOP NOW Using a slow-release retinoid, this serum works to target fine lines on the face, neck, and chest. What’s more, the formula is packed with hydrating ingredients to support the skin barrier and prevent any unwanted dryness.

Skin Rocks Retinoid 1 £65 SHOP NOW Never used a retinoid before? Start here. Skin Rocks’s Retinoid 1 is designed as an entry-level retinoid to help address fine lines, dullness, and uneven tone and texture. What’s more, if you also experience breakouts, it will help to reduce them, too.

Best serums for dark spots and hyperpigmentation:

Dark spots and hyperpigmentation, commonly referred to as ‘age spots’ develop over time on areas of skin that are most frequently exposed to sun. The best thing to do to prevent them from occurring in the first place is to wear a high factor SPF every day—and it’s never too late to start wearing sunscreen. In addition, serums that help to combat the overproduction of melanin can help to fade the appearance of existing age spots.

Sachi Triphala Pigmentation Corrector £88 SHOP NOW If your skin doesn’t get on with retinoids or acids, or you simply want to try something different, you’re in the right place. This serum draws upon lesser known (but still incredibly effective) ingredients like triphala and micro algae to repair signs of sun damage.

La Roche-Posay Melab3 Serum Intense Anti-Dark Spot Serum £48 SHOP NOW Dark spots, hyperpigmentation, uneven tone, and even post-breakout marks don’t stand a chance against this potent serum, which combines active ingredients like niacinamide, retinol, and a patented active called Melasyl to address discolouration.

Shop More Serums for Mature Skin:

Estée Lauder Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex, 50ml £75.65 SHOP NOW This cult classic is renowned for its ability to make skin look like a healthier, happier, and more youthful version of itself.

Reome Active Recovery Broth £75 SHOP NOW A cocktail of 16 active ingredients chosen for their abilities to boost skin health. Stressed, sensitive, and dehydrated skin types will especially benefit.

Dr Sam's Flawless Nightly 2% Retinoid Serum £46 SHOP NOW This serum is retinoid based but it’s also bolstered with a host of other ingredients—niacinamide, azelaic acid, and bakuchiol—to address common mature skin concerns.

S'ABLE LABS Okra Face Serum £69 SHOP NOW Packed with oils, vitamins, and ceramides, this multitasking serum address everything from hyperpigmentation to loss of collagen, rough texture, and uneven tone.

The Ordinary Multi-Peptide + Copper Peptides 1% Serum £29 SHOP NOW Proving once again that hardworking and effective formulas needn’t be expensive, The Ordinary’s bestselling peptide serum is a favourite for those with mature skin concerns like dryness and crow’s feet.

Beauty Pie Youthbomb 360° Radiance Concentrate Serum £44 SHOP NOW For those who like s simple, streamlined routine, this serum ticks all of the boxes. Use twice daily to visibly firm, hydrate, brighten, tighten, smooth, and add glow.

Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate £49 SHOP NOW Another old favourite. This serum is designed to capitalise on skin’s overnight process of repair, helping to boost and regenerate skin with a nourishing blend of omega-6 fatty acids and evening primrose oil.