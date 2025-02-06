"Notox" Is Trending—Here's How Far Botox Alternatives Can Go, According to Experts

There's a new trend making its rounds on the internet. People are either A) avoiding or B) substituting neurotoxin injections like Botox for non-invasive options, whether that's at-home products, in-office procedures, or a combination of both. The trend, which the internet has coined "Notox" (a combination of the words 'no' and 'Botox') has been embraced by everyone from content creators to celebrities and beyond.

Proponents of the trend seek Botox-level results—namely, taut, wrinkle-free skin—without any of the, well...toxins. But what do the experts have to say? Is this even possible? How far can these so-called Botox alternatives go? We reached out to 3 skin experts to get answers to these questions and more. Keep scrolling!

(Image credit: Stocksy)

What Is the Notox Trend?

Rukimni Rednam, MD, Board-certified Reconstructive & Plastic Surgeon, says this trend of swapping neuromodulators like Botox and Dysport for non-invasive options comes down to two things. First, these injections can be costly, so it stands to reason that people want less expensive options for smooth, wrinkle-free skin. Second, treatments like Botox have been labeled as "unnatural." Some people look to limit or exclude "unnatural" ingredients from their routine.

Catie Boucher is a Board Certified Dermatology Nurse Practitioner. She says she has patients who choose to forgo neurotoxin. "The fact that not getting neurotoxin has become a 'trend' simply means patients are more open about verbalizing this choice," she says. "I can’t count the number of patients who have told me they felt pressured into getting injectables in the past, even when they weren’t particularly concerned about their fine lines and wrinkles," Boucher says. "Let me be clear: just because I am an injector, doesn’t mean I don’t fully support a patient’s decision to NOT get Botox, whatever their reason may be. Fortunately, topical skin care is better than ever, and I do agree that patients are leaning heavily on their at-home regimens to carry them through."

In other words, neurotoxin isn't any less popular, "rather, patients are more educated that they have an array of options when it comes to anti-aging and optimizing their skin health," she says. "It’s not 'new' to abstain from injectables, but it is becoming socially acceptable to talk openly about the decision either way, which is always a good thing in my book."

(Image credit: Stocksy)

Are "Botox Alternatives" Actually Effective?

Mina Amin, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist. She says despite the buzz, the Notox trend only goes so far. "Unfortunately, no topical product can replicate the results of Botox, but with a consistent and well-formulated skincare routine, you can effectively delay signs of aging." In other words, topical skincare and non-invasive treatments can improve the skin and hinder signs of aging, but they won't give actual Botox-level results.

Take it from Rednam, who says, "You can soften fine lines and smooth skin, but you can’t achieve the same level of results as Botox." However, "if your expectations are set that you are improving issues—fine lines and skin quality—these can be good alternative solutions."

Boucher agrees that it all comes down to expectations, but that there's no true alternative to neurotoxins like Botox. "The term 'Botox alternative' or 'liquid Botox' makes me cringe every time I see it come across my social media feed. These claims are not only wildly misleading but are used as clickbait to persuade someone into purchasing a product that is surely set up to fail." She goes so far as to say that even a great product will fall short for someone who expects it to do what Botox can do. "I would urge patients to think of these products as another tool in their skincare routine to improve their skin health. Expecting a topical serum to treat wrinkles entirely is simply unfair to both the patient and the product. I would also recommend patients commit to what I refer to as 'The Big Three' — a daily SPF with zinc, a stable antioxidant, and a Retinoid." To put it simply, "start with the basics and go from there."

(Image credit: Stocksy)

At-Home "Botox Alternatives"

While the term "Botox alternative" is problematic, there are some skincare ingredients you can incorporate into your routine to improve the quality and smoothness of your skin—albeit not as quickly and dramatically as actual Botox.

1. Peptides

Peptides are a good option for improving skin quality. "Peptides are short chains of amino acids that act as building blocks for proteins in the skin, thus they can aid in making the skin look more youthful," Amin says. "They can help with collagen production for improved texture and tone."

Add high-grade hyaluronic to the mix, and peptides can be even more effective. "The most popular serum in my clinic aimed at targeting lines and wrinkles is Skinbetter Science Interfuse LINES ($145). It’s designed to 'spot treat' areas of concern, and it’s been a game-changer for patients who opt out of injectables altogether, get neurotoxin less frequently, or use it to protect their investment (i.e. make their results last longer). The clinical studies on this product are quite impressive, but it is absolutely not a replacement for neurotoxin. I wish!"

2. Exosomes

Exosomes are one of the buzziest ingredients in the world of skincare right now. They're vesicles secreted by cells that contain growth factors, RNA, mRNA, and other cell signalers. Over time, they've been shown to improve signs of aging (among other things). "Exosomes have been found to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, as they boost collagen and elasticity," Amin says.

3. Retinoids

Don't forget about retinoids. These derivatives of vitamin A are pretty much the gold standard in anti-aging skincare. "Using a nightly retinoid will absolutely help stimulate collagen, improving the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and texture, along with other anti-aging benefits," Boucher says. "My personal favorite retinoid is Skinbetter AlphaRet Overnight Cream ($140) due to its tolerability and ease of nightly use right off the bat."

Bonus: Red Light Devices

Those space-age-looking red light masks you see all over social media? They work. In fact, with regular use, they're an effective anti-aging tool. Amin says red light activates fibroblasts (cells that produce collagen). "The red light stimulates collagen production, helping reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles."

Omnilux Contour Face LED Light Therapy Device $395 SHOP NOW Solawave Wrinkle Retreat Light Therapy Face Mask $349 SHOP NOW CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Face Mask $469 SHOP NOW

In-Office Botox Alternatives

Non-invasive treatments are also an option. "It’s an exciting time to be in aesthetics, and I believe 2025 will bring even more non-invasive options and technologies to the table that will compete for consumer attention," Boucher says. "The key is finding an ethical provider you trust to educate you as these new technologies become available, and you’ll be in good hands."

1. Microdermabrasion

Amin recommends booking a microdermabrasion appointment with a trusted skin expert. "Microdermabrasion is a physical exfoliator. It is a minimally invasive cosmetic procedure where a device in-office is used to carefully exfoliate the outer layer of the skin. By gentle exfoliation, the procedure stimulates cell turnover and collagen production," she says.

2. Radiofrequency

Radiofrequency treatments use heat to stimulate collagen production, which firms, tightens, and plumps the skin. "My favorite in radiofrequency is Virtue RF by Cartessa (insulated radiofrequency treatment that is comfortable with almost no downtime but has good results for improving skin texture and fine lines and is safe for all skin colors and types)," Rednam says.

3. Lasers

Boucher's favorite in-office treatment involves a CO2 laser—the Alma Hybrid Laser. "The minimal downtime with this treatment is a major selling point for many patients, and the ability to do a single resurfacing treatment yearly is super appealing. That said, a device is only as effective as the provider using it. In the wrong hands, even the best device can yield poor results. It’s crucial for patients to do their research before committing to any laser treatment. You need to ensure your skin is properly prepped with the proper at-home regimen, the treatment is done correctly, and aftercare and follow-up(s) are in place for optimal results."