This French Beauty Brand is So Underrated—These Are My Go-To Products

As a beauty editor, I am lucky enough to have tried hundreds of different beauty brands over the years. As much as I love trying new things out, there are definitely those brands that I go back to time and time again. Unsurprisingly, a lot of these are French. I don't know why, but there is something so good about French beauty. From unrivalled skincare brands to chic fragrances, I'm yet to try a French beauty product that I didn't like.

I'm sure you've all heard of Chanel, Vichy, La Roche-Posay and Dior, but in my opinion, there's one French beauty brand that is criminally underhyped. Yep, I'm talking about L'Occitane. Before getting into the beauty space, I'll admit that I didn't know much about the brand myself, but since getting my hands on some of the bestselling products, I have become fully obsessed. To find out more about why I love it so much and to shop my top picks, keep on scrolling...

Junior Beauty Editor, Grace Lindsay, is a big fan of French beauty brands.

What Is L'Occitane?

If you didn't know, L'Occitane is a French beauty brand that was founded in 1976 by Olivier Baussan. The brand has a wide range of products from skincare, haircare and bath and body. Based in Provence, the brand focuses on creating natural products and using sustainably sourced ingredients that when harvested, won't harm the environment or biodiversity.

What Makes L'Occitane So Good?

Not only does this brand work hard to be as sustainable as possible (L'Occitane is B-CORP and has commited to be net zero by 2050), but the natural formulas make these products feel so luxurious. From almond and shea butter to lavender and cherry blossom, all of these botanical ingredients have been selected because of their skin-loving properties. Plus, there are great options for sensitive skin which in my opinion makes this brand stand out amongst the rest. However, my favourite thing has to be the fragrances. Thank to the natural ingredients, every L'Occitane product I have tried smells incredible and they have gained me lots of compliments over the years.

The Best L'Occitane Products To Buy Now:

1. L'Occitane Almond Shower Oil

L'Occitane Almond Shower Oil £21 £19 SHOP NOW I had to start with the almond shower oil. This is possibly the brand's most famous product, and for good reason. This oil will turn your shower into the most luxurious spa experience thanks to the nourishing formula and dreamy scent. Forget your irritating shower gels, as this product has been designed to be used on the most delicate of skin and leave you feeling silky soft thanks to sweet almond oil. It transforms into a milky texture as soon as it comes into contact with water, gently cleansing and leaving a sweet vanilla and almond fragrance that lingers beautifully on the skin.

2. L'Occitane Almond Milk Concentrate

L'Occitane Almond Milk Concentrate £46 SHOP NOW Speaking of almonds, you have to try the Almond Milk Concentrate. This chic body lotion is enriched with almond milk and sweet almond oil from Provence, leaving you with silky soft skin that has a subtle sheen. The best bit? It smells incredible and is perfect for layering with the almond shower oil to help the fragrance last all day.

3. L'Occitane Overnight Reset Serum

L'Occitane Immortelle Overnight Reset Serum £59 SHOP NOW Although I love the brand for its bodycare selection, it also has a great range of skincare offerings. The Overnight Reset Serum is one of L'Occitane's bestsellers, and is perfect if you want that Parisian glow. Designed to be used in the evening so you wake up with well-rested skin, the formula contains patented immortelle sap-like extract, marjoram and acmella oleracea to soothe skin, boost recovery, relax muscle tension and smooth fine lines. The serum itself contains thousands of golden bubbles which release when massaged into the skin making the whole experience feel so luxurious.

4. L'Occitane Herbae Iris Pallida Eau de Toilette

L'Occitane Herbae par L’OCCITANE Iris Pallida Eau de Toilette £60 SHOP NOW I haven't tried many fragrances from the brand, but after smelling this I am definitely going to get my hands on a few others. A modern take on an iris scent, notes of lemon, rhubarb, bergamot and musk make this perfect for spring. It definitely smells more expensive that £60, and the bottle is simply stunning.

5. L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream

L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream £23 £21 SHOP NOW I never thought I'd be raving about a hand cream, but here we are. I know this is more expensive than your standard hand cream, but the product really does speak for itself. Enriched with 20% organic shea butter, argan oil and coconut oil, the nourishing formula is perfect if you suffer with dry hands like I do. Plus, the addition of jasmine and ylang-ylang makes this cream smell just as good as every other L'Occitane product.

6. L'Occitane Lavender Foaming Bath

L'Occitane Lavender Foaming Bath £30 £27 SHOP NOW Another bestseller from the brand, this foaming bath will transport you to the lavender fields of Provence. I love using this product after a stressful day as the soothing scent relaxes and calms the mind. I always pick one of these up whenever it's someones birthday as I also think it makes a great gift.

Shop More Bestselling L'Occitane Products:

L'Occitane Immortelle Divine Cream £82 SHOP NOW The Immortelle Divine Cream helps to tackle fine lines and hyperpigmentation.

L'Occitane Cherry Blossom Shower Gel £17 SHOP NOW If almond scents aren't your thing, why not try the bestselling cherry blossom shower gel? A fresh fragrance that is perfect for spring.

L'Occitane Néroli & Orchidée Eau de Toilette £60 SHOP NOW Another scent that is perfect for spring is the Néroli & Orchidée Eau de Toilette. Fruity notes of peach, orange and mandarin perfectly mingle with orchid, iris and lily of the valley.

L'occitane Shea Milk Extra Gentle Soap £11 SHOP NOW This soap is enriched with shea butter and gently cleanses sensitive skin types.

L'occitane Shea Butter Foot Cream £23 SHOP NOW Yep, the bestselling hand cream also comes in a foot cream that's perfect for summer.

L'Occitane Eau des Baux Deodorant Stick £19 SHOP NOW If you like a natural deodorant stick, this one features a deep, sensual, woody scent that will have you coming back for more.

