TBH, These On-Sale Hair and Beauty Tools Are All I Need to Feel Put Together

In case you missed it, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially available for the public and happens to feature some of the best beauty deals money can buy (we're talking everything from NuFace toning devices to Slip pillowcase sets crafted from pure silk). As a self-proclaimed smart shopper and admirer of Nordstrom's wide beauty selections, I'm already putting into motion my plan of attack by saving my favorite hair and skincare tools to shop for less.

Below, I'm sharing my list of all the beauty tools I'm adding to my basket this time to give a glimpse of what you could be walking away from this epic sale with. You'll want to act fast—this sale is on now through August 4. So, get ready to screenshot and bookmark those product links!

1. Slip Pure Silk Queen Pilowcase Duo

Slip Set of 2 Silk Queen Pillowcases $178 $125 SHOP NOW If you've ever wondered how some people wake up with tangle-free tresses and glowy skin, there's a good chance they've slept on a silk pillowcase. This Slip set is available on sale in both a queen and king size for a luxurious night of sleep.

2. T3 Featherweight StyleMax Hair Dryer

T3 Featherweight StyleMax Hair Dryer $200 $130 SHOP NOW Since making my cross-country move, I've been in the market for a high dryer that's lightweight and effective. The Featherweight StyleMax hair dryer is at the top of my list because it digital IonAir technology to minimize temperature fluctuations and prevent over-drying.

3. Briogeo Scalp Saviors Set

Briogeo Scalp Saviors Set $60 $42 SHOP NOW I use this Brigeo set (the Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo and Revival Stimulating Therapy Massager) to promote a healthy scalp year-round. The shampoo detoxifies, exfoliates, soothes, and balances the scalp while the massager increases circulation and stimulation.

4. Drybar The Roller Club Hot Rollers

Drybar The Roller Club Hot Rollers $129 $87 SHOP NOW I'm calling it now: This fall will be all about Victoria's Secret model–inspired big, bouncy blowouts. While I'm planning on wearing my strands straight all fall, I'll be breaking out these Drybar hot rollers for added volume around the crown of the head.

5. T3 Airebrush Blow Dry Brush

T3 Airebrush Blow Dry Brush $150 $100 SHOP NOW Whether you wear your natural hair texture daily or are on the hunt for mistake-proof ways to change it, having a blow-dry brush on hand is extremely useful. This one, by T3, delivers an ion-enriched airstream and precise, digitally controlled heat for polished, frizz-free results while boosting shine.

6. GHD Platinum+ Styler 1-Inch Flat Iron

GHD Platinum+ Styler 1-Inch Flat Iron $289 $179 SHOP NOW Silk press season is approaching quickly, and I'm armoring myself with this GHD flat iron for smooth, frizz-free hair in minutes. It features predictive technology, which means that the styler recognizes each section of hair, the thickness of your strands, and the speed at which you are styling.

7. Dermaflash Dermapore Pore Extractor and Serum Infuser

Dermaflash Dermapore+ Ultrasonic Pore Extractor + Skincare Infuser $109 $73 SHOP NOW No skincare routine of mine is complete without treating my skin with the Dermapore+ Ultrasonic Pore Extractor. This must-have tool offers finger-free extractions with no redness or irritation and features positively charged ions, which work synergistically with the negatively charged ions in Prep Mist (also included in this set).

8. Head to Toe AfterGlo GloPro Set

BeautyBio Head to Toe AfterGlo GloPro Set $317 $159 SHOP NOW The BeautyBio set includes the GloPRO Microneedling Regeneration Tool, Face MicroTip Attachment, Body MicroTip Attachment, The ZenBubble Gel Cream, and The Spritzer Bottle to give your skin some extra care. I'll be turning my bathroom into a spa using it.

9. NuFace Trinity+ Smart Advanced Facial Toning Starter Kit

NuFace TRINITY+ Smart Advanced Facial Toning Starter Kit $295 $265 SHOP NOW New to facial toning devices? NuFace has you covered. Their facial toning device can be used to smooth fine lines and wrinkles on the skin's surface or sculpt the appearance of muscles. In this set, you'll also receive a facial trainer attachment and Hydrating Aqua Gel Activator as well as a charging cradle and power adapter.

10. PMD Clean Facial Cleansing Device