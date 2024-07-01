Who What Wear's Next in Beauty Judges Have Just Been Announced
After months in the works, Who What Wear's second annual beauty awards, Next in Beauty, is now live and open for entries. Due to popular demand, we have extended the entry deadline to the 11th July 2024—this will be the last day brands will have to make sure their entries are in the running. And who wouldn't want their products to get into the hands of our incredible judges?
A post shared by Who What Wear UK (@whowhatwear.uk)
A photo posted by on
Including experts from every facet of the beauty industry, Next in Beauty judges run the gamut from celebrity makeup artist and nail pros through to revered dermatologists and doctors. We have a roll-call of modern influencers whose recommendations on Instagram and TikTok can put key products on the map, and of course, our network of contributors and in-house editors will also take to the testing zone to try out all of the amazing products that are already filtering in.
Want to know more about the awards? Read on…
@whowhatwear.uk ♬ original sound - Who What Wear
What’s new and next in Beauty? Who What Wear UK is on the search, and you have the chance to provide the answers. Future-facing formulas and trailblazing brands are at the heart of Who What Wear UK’s Next in Beauty Awards. On a daily basis, our editorial team celebrates (and tests) products that work hard for the money, and we're incredibly fussy about what we recommend to you, our dear readers.
We’re providing the opportunity for brands, big and small, to enter into a number of categories that span the gamut from brand-building accolades to prime product endorsements. Products must be available to buy in the UK or due to launch in the UK within 2024, and you can read up on the categories, requirement and entry process via our Next in Beauty microsite.
Our prestigious list of winners will be crafted by an esteemed and trusted panel of editors, influencers and experts that will rigorously test put every single product to the test. We're aiming to lift up the brands and products that we believe are cult classics in the making, ensuring that your beauty cabinet is stocked with only the best of the best.
The winners will be announced in late October through a series of content and social activations, as well as an exclusive event, so stay tuned and tell your beauty-loving friends all about it!
Hannah Almassi is the Editor in Chief of Who What Wear UK. Hannah has been part of the the Who What Wear brand since 2015, when she was headhunted to launch the UK sister site and social channels, implement a localised content strategy and build out the editorial team. She joined following a seven-year tenure at Grazia magazine, where she led front-of-book news, fashion features and shopping specials as fashion news and features editor. With experience in both print and digital across fashion and beauty, Hannah has over 16 years in the field as a journalist, editor, content strategist and brand consultant. Hannah has interviewed industry heavyweights such as designers including Marc Jacobs and Jonathan Anderson through to arbiters of taste including Katie Grand and Anna Dello Russo. A skilled moderator and lecturer specialising in the shift to digital media and e-commerce, Hannah’s opinion and work has been sought by the likes of CNBC, BBC, The Sunday Times Style, The Times, The Telegraph and MatchesFashion.com, among many others. Hannah is often called upon for her take on trends, becoming known as a person with their finger of the pulse of what’s happening in the fashion space for stylish Brits. Hannah currently resides in Eastbourne with her photographer husband, incredibly busy son and highly Instagrammable cat.
