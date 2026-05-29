Not Red, Not Milky—The Chicest French People Are Wearing This Unexpected Pedicure Colour for Summer

When it comes to summer pedicure trends, you can expect to see some classic nail polish colours in the mix, from bold red hues to soft, milky white shades. I'm a big fan of these timeless trends, but sometimes it's nice to switch things up for the season ahead. So, when I was scrolling through Instagram and saw some of the chicest French women sporting a summer chocolate brown pedi, I was immediately sold.
It's safe to say this deep, rich hue is rather unexpected for the warmer months. In fact, it's usually a huge nail trend in autumn and winter, so I was a little surprised to see people sporting chocolate-brown polishes with their summer sandals. However, there's no denying how chic it looks. Perhaps it's down to the unexpected factor, but the warm shade looks incredible paired with summer tones, especially white dresses and lightweight trousers (as you'll see below).
I've rounded up my favourite summer chocolate pedicure looks, so keep on scrolling for all the inspo.
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Summer Chocolate Pedicure Inspiration
When I saw this recent picture of French fashion creator Julie Sergent Ferreri, I knew that the chocolate pedicure was about to be everywhere this summer.
In fact, it seems as if the chicest French women have been a fan of this trend for a while now.
Match your pedicure to your sandals for the trendiest summer look.
Yes, the trend is big in London, too.
Pair with white, cream and olive green tones for serious style points.
The Best Products for a Chocolate Pedicure
Manucurist
Clove Nail Polish
Possibly the most perfect chocolatey hue from Manucurist.
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.