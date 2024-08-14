Sabrina Carpenter Just Co-Signed the Neutral Nail Colour Everyone Will Be Wearing in Autumn
In my job as a beauty editor, I'm often doing a lot of research into what nail trends are taking off next and will have us rushing to the salon to get (and yes, a part of that is going down an Instagram rabbit hole). And during today's social media scroll, I spotted Sabrina Carpenter's latest neutral manicure, and I'm tipping it to be the neutral shade we'll all want to wear come autumn. After a little digging, I found the exact nail combo she is wearing for her neutral glazed manicure.
Carpetner's nail tech, Zola Ganzorigt, was behind the look, who shared that she used OPI's Bare My Soul nail colour paired with OPI's Tin Can Man chrome powder for the glazed and glossy finish.
Shop OPI Bare My Soul
Thankfully for us, OPI's Bare My Soul nail polish comes in a gel formula if you're having your nails done in-salon, and also nail polish form if you're DIY'ing your manicure at home.
While OPI Bubble Bath and Funny Bunny get a lot of airtime as the holy grail nail colour and chrome combos, Bare My Soul is a beige-toned neutral that is so flattering on anyone. It's less pink than Bubble Bath, making it a great nail colour choice if you want something a little more neutral. Hailey Bieber is also a fan of the OPI Bare My Soul nail colour, which she has paired with chrome powder above. Needless to say, this is one of OPI's most iconic nail colours.
While Carpenter and Bieber have paired the Bare My Soul nail colour with chrome, it's worth noting that Bare My Soul also looks so chic worn alone as a sheer pinky-beige when you want a clean-looking manicure—case in point with Heidi Klum's manicure at Cannes Film Festival earlier this year seen above.
Shop OPI Bare My Soul
Shop Similar Nail Polishes
