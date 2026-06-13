Between an SPF 50, a good raffia tote, and a pair of leather flip-flops, there are just some things that come synonymous with the summer season. And for me, this typically includes neutral nails. You see, I’m very much a minimalist, so although there’s a time and a place for my bold red set, and I’m always partial to a pink nail, the truth is that I opt for an "invisible" manicure more often than not. But I have to be honest, this can start to feel boring rather quickly.
So, with the new season just over a week away, I’ve decided to go on the hunt for a nail design that’s slightly more elevated for my first summer salon visit. And trust me when I say that the newest trend to catch my eye was probably the one that I was least expecting: enter the mix-and-match nail colour trend.
What Are Mix-and-Match Nails?
True to its name, the mix-and-match nail colour trend is defined by curating a manicure using a different colour or design on every finger. Of course, this nail design has been around for decades; however, it wasn’t until I spotted Chanel’s multi-coloured mermaid nails featured in the brand’s cruise 26/27 collection that I felt inspired to try it out myself.
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Now, I’m well aware that this might initially feel daunting to those of us who usually prefer a pared-back look; however, the great thing about this trend is that it can easily be adapted to your comfort level. Whether you opt for a neutral hue, bold colour or statement pattern, or go for a full-coverage or sheer finish, this versatile nail trend can be tweaked to suit every personal aesthetic. As someone who's used to simpler manis, I'm unlikely to go for anything too crazy; however, I’ll definitely be using neutral hues like nude, brown and pinks to try it out for myself.
Keep scrolling for the mix-and-match nail colour trend to take with you to your first salon visit of the season, and then browse the products you’ll need to re-create the look at home.
Mix-and-Match Nail Inspiration
Sheer, ethereal, with just the slightest hint of colour, this is the perfect mermaid mani for summer.
This pink and brown colour combo might just be my first mani of the season.
This bright rainbow set is sure to earn you compliments.
If you're loyal to your French tips, why not try this mix-and-match pastel iteration?
For the maximalists among us.
This earthy-toned mani is calling to me.
Imagine this set on a sun-soaked European getaway.
Update the classic red manicure with this ombre mix-and-matched set.
Polka dots are having a moment.
How chic is this ombre nude design?
Pastels are an easy way to inject some colour to your look.