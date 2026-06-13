Sorry, Milky Nails—This Is the Niche Manicure Trend Cool People Will Be Opting for All Summer

Mix-and-match nails are going to be everywhere this summer, and here's the best inspiration.

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Mix-and-Match Nail Colour Trend
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Between an SPF 50, a good raffia tote, and a pair of leather flip-flops, there are just some things that come synonymous with the summer season. And for me, this typically includes neutral nails. You see, I’m very much a minimalist, so although there’s a time and a place for my bold red set, and I’m always partial to a pink nail, the truth is that I opt for an "invisible" manicure more often than not. But I have to be honest, this can start to feel boring rather quickly.

So, with the new season just over a week away, I’ve decided to go on the hunt for a nail design that’s slightly more elevated for my first summer salon visit. And trust me when I say that the newest trend to catch my eye was probably the one that I was least expecting: enter the mix-and-match nail colour trend.

Mix-and-Match Nail Colour Trend

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

What Are Mix-and-Match Nails?

True to its name, the mix-and-match nail colour trend is defined by curating a manicure using a different colour or design on every finger. Of course, this nail design has been around for decades; however, it wasn’t until I spotted Chanel’s multi-coloured mermaid nails featured in the brand’s cruise 26/27 collection that I felt inspired to try it out myself.

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Mix-and-Match Nail Colour Trend

All six mix-and-match nail colourways from Chanel's 26/27 Cruise Collection.

(Image credit: @amaquashie)

Now, I’m well aware that this might initially feel daunting to those of us who usually prefer a pared-back look; however, the great thing about this trend is that it can easily be adapted to your comfort level. Whether you opt for a neutral hue, bold colour or statement pattern, or go for a full-coverage or sheer finish, this versatile nail trend can be tweaked to suit every personal aesthetic. As someone who's used to simpler manis, I'm unlikely to go for anything too crazy; however, I’ll definitely be using neutral hues like nude, brown and pinks to try it out for myself.

Mix-and-Match Nail Colour Trend

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Keep scrolling for the mix-and-match nail colour trend to take with you to your first salon visit of the season, and then browse the products you’ll need to re-create the look at home.

Mix-and-Match Nail Inspiration

Mix-and-Match Nail Colour Trend

(Image credit: @amaquashie)

Sheer, ethereal, with just the slightest hint of colour, this is the perfect mermaid mani for summer.

Mix-and-Match Nail Colour Trend

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

This pink and brown colour combo might just be my first mani of the season.

Mix-and-Match Nail Colour Trend

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

This bright rainbow set is sure to earn you compliments.

Mix-and-Match Nail Colour Trend

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

If you're loyal to your French tips, why not try this mix-and-match pastel iteration?

Mix-and-Match Nail Colour Trend

(Image credit: @chummy.nails)

For the maximalists among us.

Mix-and-Match Nail Colour Trend

(Image credit: @chummy.nails)

This earthy-toned mani is calling to me.

Mix-and-Match Nail Colour Trend

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Imagine this set on a sun-soaked European getaway.

Mix-and-Match Nail Colour Trend

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Update the classic red manicure with this ombre mix-and-matched set.

Mix-and-Match Nail Colour Trend

(Image credit: @chummy.nails)

Polka dots are having a moment.

Mix-and-Match Nail Colour Trend

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

How chic is this ombre nude design?

Mix-and-Match Nail Colour Trend

(Image credit: @lolo.nailedit)

Pastels are an easy way to inject some colour to your look.

Mix-and-Match Nail Colour Trend

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

Jewel tones will always get a yes from me.

Mix-and-Match Nail Colour Trend

(Image credit: @lolo.nailedit)

For if you really want to make a statement.

The Best Products for Mix-and-Match Nails