It might be raining as I'm writing this article, but now we're in June, I'm officially declaring it sandal season. You'll catch me in my flip-flops come rain or shine, and you best believe I'm going to have a stylish pedicure to match. But what summer pedicure colour will you choose, I hear you ask? That's where an expert comes in.
To get some much-needed inspiration, I reached out to Juanita Huber-Millet, founder and creative director of my go-to nail salon, Townhouse. I asked her all about the biggest pedicure colour trends for June 2026. "This summer, pedicures are all about colours that feel optimistic, wearable and polished," she told me. "We’re seeing a mix of soft, creamy tones alongside brighter, sunlit shades that work beautifully on the toes."
Intrigued to know more? Below, I've rounded up Huber-Millet's top recommendations, along with lots of nail polishes to help you get the look. Time to keep on scrolling and finally get those sandals out of the back of the wardrobe...
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6 June Pedicure Colour Trends 2026
1. Peachy Coral Tones
Subtle peachy tones are all the rage at the moment. "Peachy coral is always a summer favourite, but this season it feels a little softer and more refined—less neon, more sun-warmed," explains Huber-Millet. "It’s universally flattering across skin tones and works beautifully for holidays, weddings or everyday wear. It adds warmth without feeling overpowering, especially on the toes where a softer brightness tends to look more elevated."
Huber-Millet recommends this stylish shade from Townhouse.
2. Milky Pink
Next up, another subtle shade in the form of a milky pink hue. "We’re seeing a continued shift towards softer, 'your nails but better' tones, and that absolutely extends to pedicures," Huber-Millet tells me. "Milky pink feels incredibly clean and polished, and it suits every skin tone. Shades like Strawberry Milk (£13) or Milkshake (£13) from our Flawless collection are ideal for this—they give a glossy, healthy-looking finish without being too statement."
"Soft blue tones are having a real moment," says Huber-Millet. "They feel fresh, calming and slightly unexpected for summer."
What I love about this trend is that it's a great way to add a pop of colour without going too far out of your comfort zone. "Lighter, milky blues tend to be the most wearable and suit a wide range of skin tones," Huber-Millet adds.
Get the Look:
Essie
Nail Polish 374 Salt Water Happy
One of my go-to spring and summer shades from Essie.
Rimmel
Super Gel Nail Polish 060 in the Clouds
Rimmel nail polishes are so affordable and always look salon-worthy, IMO.
4. Glossy Cherry Red
If a bright pop of colour is what you're after, why not try this high-shine, cherry red pedicure? "A classic red pedicure never goes out of style, but this summer we’re seeing a shift towards slightly richer, glossier tones—think cherry rather than bright pillar-box red," Huber-Millet explains. "It’s a confident, timeless choice that works across all skin tones and occasions, from everyday wear to more dressed-up moments. On the toes especially, a red always feels polished and intentional."