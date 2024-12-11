Yep, It's Official: Hailey Bieber's "Sugar Cookie" Nails Are My New Holiday Beauty Obsession

It looks like Hailey Bieber is swapping doughnuts for cookies—in the manicure sense, at least. She took her ultra-viral and now-iconic "glazed donut" manicure and put a holiday-specific spin on it, debuting a new look that has since been coined "sugar cookie" nails. They're essentially white or neutral-toned nails that have a frosting-like shimmer.

Admittedly, these so-called "sugar cookie" nails aren't all that different from her signature mani. The only real deviation is that she seemed to swap a chrome finish for a shimmer one. Still, it's as elegant as ever, and by giving it a fun and festive name, it makes it top of mind for our next manicure. Plus, if you do as Bieber does, you can match your shiny mani to a radiant complexion by using Rhode's Glazing Milk ($30) and Peptide Glazing Fluid ($30). We love an allover glow. Ahead, see the nail polishes we'll use to achieve "sugar cookie" nails at home.

Londontown Diamond Shine Top Coat
LONDONTOWN
Diamond Shine Top Coat

Apply this topcoat over any base color to give it a shimmering sparkle effect. It's so pretty and holiday appropriate. And let me say that they called it the Diamond Shine Top Coat for a reason: The silver sparkles make the nails look iridescent.

Essie blanc nail polish
Essie
Nail Polish in Blanc

We suggest applying the topcoat over this classic white nail polish.

Dazzling Top Coat
Nailtopia
Dazzling Top Coat

Another shimmering topcoat, this one uses eco-friendly bio-particles to add some sparkle to any base color. It's bio-sourced, plant-based, and 100% vegan, so it promises zero damage to sensitive nails.

Le Vernis
CHANEL
Le Vernis Long Wear Nail Color in Ballerina

Even though white or cream are the go-to colors for "sugar cookie" nails, we think they'd look just as sweet with a light-pink base. In that case, we'll use Chanel's Le Vernis Long Wear Nail Color in Ballerina. It's a classic color.

Londontown Shimmer Nail Highlighter - Multi-Dimensional Iridescent Finish Nail Polish Treatment, Vegan Cruelty Free, Soft Shimmery Multi-Tonal White, Mirror Ball - .40fl Oz
LONDONTOWN
Shimmer Nail Highlighter in Mirror Ball

This soft, shimmery, multi-tonal white is aptly named Mirror Ball. It's the perfect nail polish to use in a frosty and festive "sugar cookie" manicure.

Londontown White Powdered Sugar Glittery Nail Polish, Coconut Crush Lakur, Vegan Chip-Resistant Long-Lasting Nail Lacquer, 40 Fl Oz
LONDONTOWN
Nail Lacquer in Coconut Crush

The silver sparkles in this nail polish are so stunning.

oliveandjune Frosted GlossLong Lasting Polish
Olive & June
Frosted Gloss Long Lasting Polish

This sheer nail polish looks just as pretty on its own as it does over other colors.

Nail Lacquer Nail Polish, Blacks/whites/grays
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Gemini and I

This light-pink polish has soft white shimmer particles suspended throughout.

Nail Art Studio Special Effects Nail Polish
Essie
Nail Art Studio Special Effects in Separated Starlight

If you prefer gold over silver shimmer, reach for this Essie nail polish.

Glass Castle
Chillhouse
Glass Castle

If press-on nails are more your speed, we recommend these stunning champagne shimmer ones from Chillhouse. They come complete with delicate nail gems.

Raise a Glass
Chillhouse
Raise a Glass

Or opt for these high-shine press-ons. This color reminds us of caramelized sugar.

Kaitlyn McLintock is an Associate Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. Although she covers a wide range of topics across a variety of categories, she specializes in celebrity interviews and skincare and wellness content. Having lived in Los Angeles and Austin, Texas, she recently relocated back to her home state of Michigan where she works remotely. Prior to Who What Wear, she freelanced for a variety of industry-leading digital publications, including InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, Hello Giggles, and Coveteur. Before that, she held a long-term internship and subsequent contributor position at Byrdie. When she's not writing, researching, or testing the latest and greatest beauty products, she's working her way through an ever-growing book collection, swimming in the Great Lakes, or spending time with family.

