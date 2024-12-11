Yep, It's Official: Hailey Bieber's "Sugar Cookie" Nails Are My New Holiday Beauty Obsession
It looks like Hailey Bieber is swapping doughnuts for cookies—in the manicure sense, at least. She took her ultra-viral and now-iconic "glazed donut" manicure and put a holiday-specific spin on it, debuting a new look that has since been coined "sugar cookie" nails. They're essentially white or neutral-toned nails that have a frosting-like shimmer.
Admittedly, these so-called "sugar cookie" nails aren't all that different from her signature mani. The only real deviation is that she seemed to swap a chrome finish for a shimmer one. Still, it's as elegant as ever, and by giving it a fun and festive name, it makes it top of mind for our next manicure. Plus, if you do as Bieber does, you can match your shiny mani to a radiant complexion by using Rhode's Glazing Milk ($30) and Peptide Glazing Fluid ($30). We love an allover glow. Ahead, see the nail polishes we'll use to achieve "sugar cookie" nails at home.
Get the "Sugar Cookie" Look
Apply this topcoat over any base color to give it a shimmering sparkle effect. It's so pretty and holiday appropriate. And let me say that they called it the Diamond Shine Top Coat for a reason: The silver sparkles make the nails look iridescent.
Another shimmering topcoat, this one uses eco-friendly bio-particles to add some sparkle to any base color. It's bio-sourced, plant-based, and 100% vegan, so it promises zero damage to sensitive nails.
Even though white or cream are the go-to colors for "sugar cookie" nails, we think they'd look just as sweet with a light-pink base. In that case, we'll use Chanel's Le Vernis Long Wear Nail Color in Ballerina. It's a classic color.
This soft, shimmery, multi-tonal white is aptly named Mirror Ball. It's the perfect nail polish to use in a frosty and festive "sugar cookie" manicure.
This sheer nail polish looks just as pretty on its own as it does over other colors.
This light-pink polish has soft white shimmer particles suspended throughout.
If you prefer gold over silver shimmer, reach for this Essie nail polish.
If press-on nails are more your speed, we recommend these stunning champagne shimmer ones from Chillhouse. They come complete with delicate nail gems.
Or opt for these high-shine press-ons. This color reminds us of caramelized sugar.
Kaitlyn McLintock is an Associate Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. Although she covers a wide range of topics across a variety of categories, she specializes in celebrity interviews and skincare and wellness content. Having lived in Los Angeles and Austin, Texas, she recently relocated back to her home state of Michigan where she works remotely. Prior to Who What Wear, she freelanced for a variety of industry-leading digital publications, including InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, Hello Giggles, and Coveteur. Before that, she held a long-term internship and subsequent contributor position at Byrdie. When she's not writing, researching, or testing the latest and greatest beauty products, she's working her way through an ever-growing book collection, swimming in the Great Lakes, or spending time with family.
