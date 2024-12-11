Yep, It's Official: Hailey Bieber's "Sugar Cookie" Nails Are My New Holiday Beauty Obsession

It looks like Hailey Bieber is swapping doughnuts for cookies—in the manicure sense, at least. She took her ultra-viral and now-iconic "glazed donut" manicure and put a holiday-specific spin on it, debuting a new look that has since been coined "sugar cookie" nails. They're essentially white or neutral-toned nails that have a frosting-like shimmer.

Admittedly, these so-called "sugar cookie" nails aren't all that different from her signature mani. The only real deviation is that she seemed to swap a chrome finish for a shimmer one. Still, it's as elegant as ever, and by giving it a fun and festive name, it makes it top of mind for our next manicure. Plus, if you do as Bieber does, you can match your shiny mani to a radiant complexion by using Rhode's Glazing Milk ($30) and Peptide Glazing Fluid ($30). We love an allover glow. Ahead, see the nail polishes we'll use to achieve "sugar cookie" nails at home.

Get the "Sugar Cookie" Look

LONDONTOWN Diamond Shine Top Coat $17 SHOP NOW Apply this topcoat over any base color to give it a shimmering sparkle effect. It's so pretty and holiday appropriate. And let me say that they called it the Diamond Shine Top Coat for a reason: The silver sparkles make the nails look iridescent.

Essie Nail Polish in Blanc $10 SHOP NOW We suggest applying the topcoat over this classic white nail polish.

Nailtopia Dazzling Top Coat $10 SHOP NOW Another shimmering topcoat, this one uses eco-friendly bio-particles to add some sparkle to any base color. It's bio-sourced, plant-based, and 100% vegan, so it promises zero damage to sensitive nails.

CHANEL Le Vernis Long Wear Nail Color in Ballerina $32 SHOP NOW Even though white or cream are the go-to colors for "sugar cookie" nails, we think they'd look just as sweet with a light-pink base. In that case, we'll use Chanel's Le Vernis Long Wear Nail Color in Ballerina. It's a classic color.

LONDONTOWN Shimmer Nail Highlighter in Mirror Ball $20 SHOP NOW This soft, shimmery, multi-tonal white is aptly named Mirror Ball. It's the perfect nail polish to use in a frosty and festive "sugar cookie" manicure.

LONDONTOWN Nail Lacquer in Coconut Crush $16 SHOP NOW The silver sparkles in this nail polish are so stunning.

Olive & June Frosted Gloss Long Lasting Polish $9 SHOP NOW This sheer nail polish looks just as pretty on its own as it does over other colors.

OPI Nail Lacquer in Gemini and I $12 SHOP NOW This light-pink polish has soft white shimmer particles suspended throughout.

Essie Nail Art Studio Special Effects in Separated Starlight $13 SHOP NOW If you prefer gold over silver shimmer, reach for this Essie nail polish.

Chillhouse Glass Castle $18 SHOP NOW If press-on nails are more your speed, we recommend these stunning champagne shimmer ones from Chillhouse. They come complete with delicate nail gems.