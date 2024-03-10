5 “Dated” Nail Trends That Are Making a Major Comeback This Spring

Is anyone else bored of seeing the same old nail trends? As much as I love a chic, milky mani and a "glazed donut" nail, this spring I'm ready to say goodbye to my go-to designs and try something new for the season ahead. After spending the last few weeks analysing what nail trends we can expect to see everywhere in 2024, it's come to my attention that these upcoming styles are actually modern iterations of nail trends that were once considered "dated". That's right, it seems that the nail trends we thought we left behind in the '90s and '00s are back, but this time they are better than ever.

From elegant, press-on nails that actually stay on your nails, to shimmery polishes that no longer contain big chunks of glitter, it seems that these comeback nail trends have had a serious update since I last gave them a go. In fact, they are so good that I'm positive they will be the only designs I will be wearing this spring and summer. So, if you're thinking of switching up your manicure and you want to know which nail trends are having a serious revival in 2024, keep on scrolling for all the info...

5 Nail Trends Making a Comeback in 2024:

1. Press-On Nails

It's no secret that celebrities have been favouring long, almond-shaped nails as of late, but we all know that this look can be hard to achieve on your own. In fact, whenever I try to grow my nails this long they always end up breaking, which could be one of the reasons why press-on nails appear to be having a comeback.

Not only are they huge on TikTok (the hashtag #pressonnails has 1.2 million posts and counting), but brands are definitely catching on to this trend revival. In fact, OPI has just launched a brand new range of press on nails designed to give a gel-like, natural finish. If you're wanting to give your nails a break from the salon, then I highly recommend giving them a go.

Get the look:

OPI Throw Me a Kiss xPRESS/ON Nails £16 SHOP NOW I love this chrome finish.

Lottie London Stay Press'd - Swirls on Swirls £7 SHOP NOW Lottie London do some really fun designs.

2. French Tips

Remember when French tips were considered "dated"? This nail trend has had a huge comeback over the last few years, and if TikTok and Instagram are anything to go by, it's certainly not going anywhere anytime soon.

The rise in popularity of French tips nails could definitely be linked to the "quiet luxury" aesthetic, as this nail design gives that minimal, clean finish that everyone is loving.

Get the look:

Nails Inc Bright White Mani Marker Nail Pen £5 SHOP NOW This pen makes creating a French tip effect so easy.

Nails Inc French Mani Hack Nail Polish Set £16 SHOP NOW This set has everything you need for a professional finish.

3. Square Nail Shapes

Is anyone else seeing square nails everywhere at the moment? I follow so many nail artists on Instagram and everyone seems to be favouring the clean, sharp design. Square nails were all the rage back in the noughties, and I for one am very happy to see this trend come back around.

I personally love how this shape looks with shorter nails, as it really fits that "clean girl" aesthetic.

Get the look:

Tweezerman Glass Nail File £8 SHOP NOW Keep your nails in shape with this recycled glass nail file from Tweezerman.

Tweezerman Manicure Kit £12 SHOP NOW This kit comes with two nail files, a nail buffer and a nail clipper to keep your manicure looking as neat as possible.

4. Animal Print Nail Art

Yep that's right, animal print is back and I couldn't be happier about it. My wardrobe may already be filled with leopard-print clothing, but now I'm ready to take things up a notch and opt for an animal-print manicure as well.

There are so many fun ways to wear this trend, no matter what animal print you prefer.

Get the look:

Nails Inc Pawfect Attitude Leopard Effect Top Coat £8 SHOP NOW This clever topcoat will transform your nails with its leopard effect.

Lottie London Stay Press'd - Tortoiseshell Twist £7 SHOP NOW Want to combine two trends in one? Opt for these animal print, press-on nails.

5. Metallic Finishes

Last, but by no means least, say hello to metallic nail polishes. According to my Instagram feed, these polishes are back in a big way for 2024. I don't know about you, but the shiny, shimmery finishes are giving me all of the '90s vibes.

I mean, how stunning does this look?

Get the look:

Chanel Le Vernis Tuxedo 169 £29 SHOP NOW Chanel have created the most beautiful metallic nail polish.