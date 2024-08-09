Sorry, Nude Nails—I'm Determined to Get This Nail-Art Mani Next Week
Does anyone else find nail art a little bit overwhelming? There are so many different designs out there that I never know what to go for, and always end up opting for a classic nude nail polish instead. However, I've noticed one nail art trend popping up everywhere lately, and after seeing how cute it looks, I'm determined to give it a go at my nail appointment next week.
It's no secret that fruity nail designs are trending, but there's one fruit in particular that everyone is loving this summer. That's right, I'm talking about cherry nail designs. From nail artists to celebrities, people can't get enough of this fun, fruity nail art, and I can totally see why. Not only does it add a fresh pop of colour to your manicure, but it is so versatile. Whether you want a cherry French tip, a glazed cherry nail polish or a simple accent nail design, the options are endless.
Below, I've rounded up some of my favourite cherry nail designs to try this summer so you can screenshot the ones you like best to take to your next salon appointment.
Cherry Nail Design Inspiration
1. Cherry Accent Nail
Yep, even Hailey Bieber is a fan of cherry nail art, and I love this chic accent-nail design.
2. Cherry Nail Art
How cute?!
3. Mixed Fruits
This design is so fun for summer.
4. Cherry Glazed Nails
Nail artist Iram Shelton created the coolest cherry-glazed donut look.
5. Cherry French Tips
You can't go wrong with cherry French tips.
6. Cherry-Red Manicure
Cherry-red nail polish with a cherry on top.
7. Cherry Cream Pie
Cherry nail art with creamy French tips? Yes please.
8. Mix and Match
Get creative and mix and match your cherry nail art.
Products You Need for Cherry Nails:
This nail-sticker set comes with the cutest cherry designs.
If you want to give nail art a go yourself, invest in a cherry-red nail polish like this one from Nailberry.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
-
