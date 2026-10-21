The 14 Nail and Bodycare Products Our Expert Beauty Judges Can't Be Without

Welcome to Who What Wear UK's Next in Beauty Awards 2026. Here, we are crowning and celebrating the very best in beauty, from game-changing industry innovators to the tried-and-tested classics that remain mainstays in our bathroom cabinets and makeup bags. To help us find the worthy winners, we called upon our esteemed panel of industry experts, hard-to-please editors and in-the-know influencers, who put each and every product to the test. We enlisted our judges to document and share their testing for every product they tried, so you can see all the winners in action—as well as those very important before-and-after results. After much testing and reviewing, the results are in. Join us in celebrating the best body and nail products of 2026.
Who What Wear UK Next in Beauty Awards 2026: Best in Nails & Body
Best Nail Tool
Achieving a professional-grade manicure requires the best tools, and none performs as well (or looks quite as chic) as Navy Professional's Doris Curved Manicure Tool.
"I know several manicurists who swear by Navy Professional, and this dual-ended tool makes tidying your cuticles effortless thanks to the curved edge that gently lifts away dead skin from the nail plate, so that whatever nail colour you're using applies more seamlessly and lasts longer", says Who What Wear UK beauty editor Eleanor Vousden. "Most nail tools can be an eyesore, but this is a beautiful tool to have in your manicure kit, and is a delight to use," she adds.
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Navy
Doris Curved Manicure Tool
Best Nail Polish Product
Achieving a long-lasting DIY manicure at home is almost unheard of, but the 14 Day Manicure The Complete Nail Gloss System impressed our judges with its hard-wearing formulas that remain chip-free for days on end.
"This set was really gorgeous to use. Not only is the packaging chic, but the polishes also feel high-quality and look really glossy on the nail," says Who What Wear UK deputy beauty editor Grace Lindsay.
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14 Day Manicure
The Complete Nail Gloss System
Best for Nail Health
Our judges have tried hundreds of nail-health products, but Sally Hansen's Vitamin E Nail & Cuticle Oil Nail Treatment left their nails feeling notably stronger and longer in just a few weeks.
"My nails are prone to breakage and are also bendy and thin, and my cuticles have seen better days after cutting them," says Eleanor. "Since using this, I've seen a visible difference in my nail health. My nails are stronger, less bendy and less prone to snapping. My cuticles look much healthier and less dry, too," she says.
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Sally Hansen
Vitamin E Nail & Cuticle Oil Nail Treatment
Best Nail Enhancement
Whilst we'll always favour an in-salon manicure, for those doing their nails at home, this builder gel is a high performer to have in your manicure kit.
From sculpting nails and fixing breakages to encapsulating nail art, its uses are endless. Mylee's Super Pigment Builder Gel Nail Polish formula also comes in a range of wearable, neutral shades and provides the perfect manicure with just two coats.
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Mylee
Super Pigment Builder Gel Nail Polish
Best Bath/Shower Product
39BC has brought the historic ritual of bathing back into the modern day, and its Bath and Shower Oils are just as sensorial as they are beautiful in your bathroom.
"I wanted to try this as soon as it launched, and I was curious to see if the product lives up to the hype and beautiful packaging. It looks and feels like a treat; it really elevated my everyday shower," says senior branded content editor Felicia Pennant. "It's so indulgent, and I'm excited to try the other fragrances, as the Fig Milk is divine."
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39BC
Fig Milk Bath and Shower Oil
Best Body Exfoliator
The Ameliorate Transforming Body Exfoliant is more than just a body exfoliator. From smoothing bumps on the backs of the arms to turning dry shins satiny soft, it's a game-changer for making your skin soft and silky.
Combining AHAs with bamboo granules, it works to slough away dead skin whilst the brand's LaH6 skin hydration complex and a cocktail of shea butter, coconut oil and cocoa butter leave your skin silky from top to toe. It's become a mainstay in our judges' bodycare routines.
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Ameliorate
Transforming Body Exfoliant
Best Body SPF
Finding a good body SPF can be tricky; however, Augustinus Bader's The Solar Shield impressed our judges so much.
Not only does it offer broad-spectrum sun protection in a luxuriously nourishing texture, but it also contains the signature TFC8 complex found in all of the brand's products, which delivers notable results with regular use. "I began regularly using this on my whole body as a moisturiser, and wow: my skin improved massively in just a few days," saysSharmadean.
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Augustinus Bader
The Solar Shield
Best Body Tool
Stylpro's Red Light Full Body Panel impressed our judges for its ability to adapt to different areas of the body, allowing you to enjoy the benefits of LED all over.
"I think this LED device is great value for the price, especially considering that most LED masks cost upwards of £300 alone, and this panel can be used on the face and elsewhere on the body," says Eleanor. "The flexible material makes it easy to use on the chest, limbs or anywhere else you want to reap the benefits. I've loved adding this into my routine, and find the red light provides a great boost to my mood, which is a welcome bonus heading into the winter season."
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Stylpro
Red Light Full Body Panel
Best Hand Product
From the hydrating yet lightweight formula to the impossibly cute pebble packaging, this hand cream is a must for any handbag or desk. It leaves hands moisturised and soft without feeling sticky, and has an uplifting scent that boosts your mood every time you reach for it. "This little pocket-friendly hand cream is so useful, and it leaves my hands feeling softer," says junior branded content editor Humaa Hussain. It's the perfect hand cream to keep in your bag," she says.
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No7
Good Intent Pocket Pebble Nourishing Hand Cream
Best Gradual Tanner
Gatineau's Golden Glow Gradual Tan Cream already has a loyal following amongst the Who What Wear UK team, and it impressed our judging panel with its easy-to-use formula that leaves a natural-looking glow without a hint of streaking or patchiness.
"I now understand why people rave about this product: it's easy to apply, smells lovely, isn't sticky and gives a beautiful, even glow that builds into a radiant tan with no streaks or patchiness in sight," says Who What Wear UK copy editor Georgia Seago. "I'd buy it again because it's so good," she says.
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Gatineau
Golden Glow Gradual Tan Cream
Best Body Tanner
Good self-tanners can be hard to come by. Few deliver express results, an even tan and a long-lasting finish, but St. Tropez's iconic formula ticks all the boxes and more, maintaining its status as one of the very best tanning formulas around. "This is the most efficacious at-home tan formula around," says Who What Wear UK beauty director Shannon Lawlor. "The whipped mousse texture makes application foolproof; the fragrance is incredible and the tan itself is a 10/10," she adds.
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St. Tropez
Express Dark Whipped Mousse
Best Deodorant
A good deodorant is arguably the hardest-working product in any bodycare routine, and Dove's Whole Body Deodorant Spray has become our judges' most trusted choice to keep them feeling fresh throughout the day.
"Not only does this smell great, but it also performs better than most other deodorants I've ever tried," says Shannon. "I'm a naturally sweaty person, and this stuff has held my hand through one of the hottest summers on record," she says.
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Dove
Raspberry & Rose Whole Body Deodorant Spray
Best Body Hydration
This may be our beauty team's favourite body lotion of the entire year, and our judges rated it for its intensely hydrating formula that sinks in quickly.
"I'm obsessed with the serum-like texture of this body lotion, which feels soothing and hydrating on the skin, whilst sinking in within 20 seconds," says Eleanor. "I love how it leaves my skin with a healthy glow, and it has encouraged me to moisturise the skin on my body more regularly because it's such a joy to use," she says.
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Vaseline
Gluta-Hya Dewy Radiance Serum Burst Lotion
Best Supplement
There are hundreds upon hundreds of supplements on the market, but We Are. Regular.'s 01. Bowel + Bloat Relief made us sit up and take notice thanks to its gut-health benefits.
It is formulated to help support bowel regularity, which in turn can help to support the skin from the inside out. "Destigmatising constipation is important, and this product does it very well," says consultant dermatologist Dr Mary Sommerlad. "Magnesium citrate and vitamin C are well-known gentle laxatives, so they offer an alternative to more aggressive osmotic laxatives."
With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.