If You Hate Foundation, Then You'll Love These 5 Lightweight Alternatives For Glowing Skin
Until now, foundation has always been a staple in my makeup bag. Growing up with acne meant that my relationship with makeup was initially centred around a need for coverage and concealment—so foundation was a true staple. I used to spend (what felt like) hours layering my foundation over colour-correcting primers and concealers. Oh, and I never worn anything less than a full coverage foundation. Of course, this approach certainly worked in helping to hide my breakouts and tone down redness, but I wore it solely for practicality, not because I particularly wanted to or enjoyed doing so.
Over the years, my relationship with foundation has taken a complete 180—mostly as I've become more confident and comfortable with embracing my natural skin. I still experience breakouts and am dealing with years worth of scarring, but I no longer feel the need to hide it away beneath layers of thick, heavy makeup.
Instead, I've turned to the likes of skin tints, concealers, BB creams, tinted moisturisers, and bronzing drops. Products that offer a light and (if needed) buildable coverage, without caking my skin, clogging pores, or looking mask-like. If you're also looking for a lighter and more natural-looking alternative to foundation, read on to discover my favourite recommendations for what to wear instead.
Shop the Best Foundation Alternatives:
- The Best Concealer: Merit The Minimalist
- The Best Tinted Moisturiser: Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser
- The Best BB Cream: Erborian BB Creme
- The Best Skin Tint: Ultra Violette Daydream Screen
- The Best Bronzing Drops: Oskia Nutri-Bronze Adaptive Sheer Tinted Serum
1. Concealer
Back in the day, I used concealer to cover each individual breakout, and I layered it on both under and on top of my foundation. Now, I've learned to use concealer in a whole new way—as an alternative, rather than an accessory to, foundation.
For days when I don't want a full coverage base but maybe still need a little stealth concealing, a concealer does just the trick. I apply it to the areas where it's most needed, and then blend and buff it out, so it appears totally undetectable.
This concealer crayon has been my go-to base. It feels weightless and keeps skin looking like skin, but still gives great coverage if you need it. Just scribble, blend, and you're good to go.
This liquid concealer offers light-to-medium coverage and a radiant finish.
Thanks to its sponge applicator, this is a great option for those who often need to get ready on-the-go.
2. Tinted Moisturiser
Those with dry skin types may notice that foundation clings to and emphasis areas of dryness—which is where a tinted moisturiser comes in handy. They provide enough pigment to subtly even out skin tone and cancel out redness, but are formulated to hydrate and nourish the skin at the same time. The result? Skin looks (and feels) glowy and hydrated.
This is one of my favourite options for when I do want a little bit more coverage. Plus, the formula is super creamy, so it nourishes dry skin and keeps it looking glowy.
This was one of the first alternatives I tried when I started to wean myself off foundation. It gives great coverage and comes in an impressive range of shades.
If you like a true glass-skin finish, opt for this light coverage option.
3. BB Cream
A K-beauty staple, BB creams offer a lighter and more natural-looking finish to foundations, while also helping to conceal breakouts and deliver skincare benefits—after all, BB stands for 'blemish balm'. Ideal for low maintenance people and those who don't want to look or feel like they've got makeup on, BB creams can be applied with your fingers or a sponge.
This cult classic is a favourite for a reason, it delivers an impressive medium coverage, but with very little product required—so it never feels heavy or looks cakey.
This BB cream has a whipped, almost mousse-like formula, which blends so smoothly onto skin. Plus, the formula is boosted with glycerin and niacinamide to hydrate and brighten skin.
Thanks to its gel-cream texture, this feels really light and refreshing on skin. Key ingredients include copper peptides to promote healing and zinc to calm redness and irritation.
4. Skin Tint
Skin tints are usually thinner and more serum-like in texture than tinted moisturiser and BB creams. They're great for those who want a truly weightless finish, but are also surprisingly pigmented, so will go a long way towards concealing and covering everything from breakouts and sun spots to redness and hyperpigmentation.
I love this skin tint because it really doesn't feel like you're wearing any makeup—but there's just enough coverage to even out redness and brighten skin.
Glossier's skin tint provides a very very light coverage via a light, serum-like formula. I love this one for its ability to blur the appearance of pores and scarring.
Although it's thicker and creamier in texture than the above options, this does offer more coverage—and a truly flawless skin finish.
5. Bronzing Drops
If you truly want to avoid wearing makeup altogether, consider trying out bronzing drops—which were my go-to all through the summer. These ultra-pigmented drops can be applied directly to your skin or can be mixed into your moisturiser, so can you can basically create your own bespoke tinted moisturiser. They're a great option if you want to really tailor the amount of coverage of your base.
These bronzing drops are a staple on my shelf—I find them too pigmented to wear alone, but when mixed with moisturiser they make for the perfect glow base.
These bestselling bronzing drops are often sold out, but if you can get your hands on them, you'll see why. Just a few drops will help to cancel out redness and warm your complexion.
Designed to be applied directly to skin, these drops are ideal if you're low maintenance and getting ready in a rush.
Grace Day is a beauty editor and content creator. She has over 10 years of beauty-industry experience, spanning editorial, retail, and e-commerce, which gives her a unique understanding into how people shop for their beauty routines.While studying for a history degree (specialising in the history of beauty) and working as a beauty adviser in department stores, Grace started writing her own beauty blog in order to share the products she discovered while dealing with acne. After graduating, she moved to Beauty Bay as beauty editor and content manager. Grace is currently a beauty contributor to Who What Wear. She has also written for Hypebae and PopSugar and works as a brand consultant and copywriter.
