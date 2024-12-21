If You Hate Foundation, Then You'll Love These 5 Lightweight Alternatives For Glowing Skin

Until now, foundation has always been a staple in my makeup bag. Growing up with acne meant that my relationship with makeup was initially centred around a need for coverage and concealment—so foundation was a true staple. I used to spend (what felt like) hours layering my foundation over colour-correcting primers and concealers. Oh, and I never worn anything less than a full coverage foundation. Of course, this approach certainly worked in helping to hide my breakouts and tone down redness, but I wore it solely for practicality, not because I particularly wanted to or enjoyed doing so.

Over the years, my relationship with foundation has taken a complete 180—mostly as I've become more confident and comfortable with embracing my natural skin. I still experience breakouts and am dealing with years worth of scarring, but I no longer feel the need to hide it away beneath layers of thick, heavy makeup.

Instead, I've turned to the likes of skin tints, concealers, BB creams, tinted moisturisers, and bronzing drops. Products that offer a light and (if needed) buildable coverage, without caking my skin, clogging pores, or looking mask-like. If you're also looking for a lighter and more natural-looking alternative to foundation, read on to discover my favourite recommendations for what to wear instead.

Shop the Best Foundation Alternatives:

1. Concealer

Back in the day, I used concealer to cover each individual breakout, and I layered it on both under and on top of my foundation. Now, I've learned to use concealer in a whole new way—as an alternative, rather than an accessory to, foundation.

For days when I don't want a full coverage base but maybe still need a little stealth concealing, a concealer does just the trick. I apply it to the areas where it's most needed, and then blend and buff it out, so it appears totally undetectable.

Merit Beauty The Minimalist £40 SHOP NOW This concealer crayon has been my go-to base. It feels weightless and keeps skin looking like skin, but still gives great coverage if you need it. Just scribble, blend, and you're good to go.

Victoria Beckham Beauty The Concealer Pen With Tfc8® £64 SHOP NOW This liquid concealer offers light-to-medium coverage and a radiant finish.

Maybelline Instant Anti Age Eraser Concealer £10 SHOP NOW Thanks to its sponge applicator, this is a great option for those who often need to get ready on-the-go.

2. Tinted Moisturiser

Those with dry skin types may notice that foundation clings to and emphasis areas of dryness—which is where a tinted moisturiser comes in handy. They provide enough pigment to subtly even out skin tone and cancel out redness, but are formulated to hydrate and nourish the skin at the same time. The result? Skin looks (and feels) glowy and hydrated.

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser Oil Free Natural Skin Perfector £42 SHOP NOW This is one of my favourite options for when I do want a little bit more coverage. Plus, the formula is super creamy, so it nourishes dry skin and keeps it looking glowy.

Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturiser £38 SHOP NOW This was one of the first alternatives I tried when I started to wean myself off foundation. It gives great coverage and comes in an impressive range of shades.

Saie Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturizer £29 SHOP NOW If you like a true glass-skin finish, opt for this light coverage option.

3. BB Cream

A K-beauty staple, BB creams offer a lighter and more natural-looking finish to foundations, while also helping to conceal breakouts and deliver skincare benefits—after all, BB stands for 'blemish balm'. Ideal for low maintenance people and those who don't want to look or feel like they've got makeup on, BB creams can be applied with your fingers or a sponge.

Erborian BB Creme £42 SHOP NOW This cult classic is a favourite for a reason, it delivers an impressive medium coverage, but with very little product required—so it never feels heavy or looks cakey.

Dr.Jart+ Premium BB Beauty Balm £37 SHOP NOW This BB cream has a whipped, almost mousse-like formula, which blends so smoothly onto skin. Plus, the formula is boosted with glycerin and niacinamide to hydrate and brighten skin.

Kosas BB Burst Tinted Gel Cream £34 SHOP NOW Thanks to its gel-cream texture, this feels really light and refreshing on skin. Key ingredients include copper peptides to promote healing and zinc to calm redness and irritation.

4. Skin Tint

Skin tints are usually thinner and more serum-like in texture than tinted moisturiser and BB creams. They're great for those who want a truly weightless finish, but are also surprisingly pigmented, so will go a long way towards concealing and covering everything from breakouts and sun spots to redness and hyperpigmentation.

Ultra Violette Daydream Screen £38 SHOP NOW I love this skin tint because it really doesn't feel like you're wearing any makeup—but there's just enough coverage to even out redness and brighten skin.

Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint £28 SHOP NOW Glossier's skin tint provides a very very light coverage via a light, serum-like formula. I love this one for its ability to blur the appearance of pores and scarring.

Hourglass Veil Hydrating Skin Tint £49 SHOP NOW Although it's thicker and creamier in texture than the above options, this does offer more coverage—and a truly flawless skin finish.

5. Bronzing Drops

If you truly want to avoid wearing makeup altogether, consider trying out bronzing drops—which were my go-to all through the summer. These ultra-pigmented drops can be applied directly to your skin or can be mixed into your moisturiser, so can you can basically create your own bespoke tinted moisturiser. They're a great option if you want to really tailor the amount of coverage of your base.

Oskia Nutri-Bronze Adaptive Sheer Tinted Serum £64 SHOP NOW These bronzing drops are a staple on my shelf—I find them too pigmented to wear alone, but when mixed with moisturiser they make for the perfect glow base.

Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops £34 SHOP NOW These bestselling bronzing drops are often sold out, but if you can get your hands on them, you'll see why. Just a few drops will help to cancel out redness and warm your complexion.

Indeed Labs Nanobronze Bronzing Drops £25 SHOP NOW Designed to be applied directly to skin, these drops are ideal if you're low maintenance and getting ready in a rush.