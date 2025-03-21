I Tried the New Skin Tint That's Been Dominating My FYP—I 20/10 Recommend
Okay, I'll admit it. I've never liked skin tints. There, I said it! Some formulas are too sheer for my liking (I know they're supposed to provide light coverage, but in my opinion, some don't provide any coverage at all). Others are too oily, so they separate on my skin or settle into fine lines and enlarged pores. Then there are the ones that are so short-lived that I feel like I have to reapply them multiple times throughout the day. So, yeah, I kind of swore them off, opting for natural-looking foundations and lightweight concealers instead.
Recently, though, I've seen a new skin tint all over my FYP on Instagram and TikTok. Normally, I'd keep scrolling, but these posts were created by trusty content creators and fellow beauty editors who raved about it. It was enough to pique my interest, so I decided to set aside my negative opinion on skin tints and give it a shot. Spoiler alert: I'm so happy I did. It delivers the perfect "no-makeup makeup" coverage with a natural-looking finish. Yep, it's true; I'm a reformed skin tint-hater. Keep scrolling to see the exact skin tint and my before and after pictures.
Here's the skin tint that singlehandedly changed my mind about the category as a whole. Make Up For Ever's Super Boost Lightweight Moisturizing Skin Tint is a new staple in my daily makeup routine. It provides just the right amount of coverage to perfect my redness-prone, discolored skin, without looking obvious or like I'm wearing any makeup at all. It's perfect for "no-makeup makeup" days.
The formula delivers real skin benefits too. There are polyglutamic and hyaluronic acids to visibly plump and hydrate the skin, as well as grapefruit extract to improve overall skin quality. So, in a way, it's like a serum-foundation hybrid.
It takes me two minutes to apply. I literally use my fingers to blend it in. That's how easy it is. And after testing it for over a week, I can confidently say that it's not too oily or shiny and never highlights my skin texture or settles into fine lines and enlarged pores. Yeah...I think I found the unicorn of skin tints.
Before
My main skin concerns are 1) redness and 2) dark spots and discoloration.
After
While it didn't completely cover my redness or discoloration, that's okay, because skin tints aren't supposed to do that. They're supposed to provide light, skin-perfecting coverage with a natural-looking finish, and this one did just that. It's a my-skin-but-better result without any of the annoying aspects of other skin tints.
5 More "No Makeup Makeup" Products I Love
This tinted lip balm delivers just the right amount of sheer color.
This setting powder is as light as air and never looks cakey on my skin.
I LOVE Refy's Lash Sculpt Mascara. It lengthens and defines with zero clumping.
I also love MAC's Pro Locked Brow Gel. It keeps my brows in place all day long.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.
-
Cancel Your Filler Appointment—This Derm-Developed Eye Cream Is Your Needle-Free Alternative
I can’t believe my eyes (pun intended).
By Alyssa Brascia
-
This New Spring and Summer Scent Is "Italian Citrus Grove Meets French Riviera"
It calls for sunny days ahead.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
It's Hard to Find Products for My Coarse, Curly Hair, But This Unexpected Brand Is So Impressive
A line that *truly* works for all hair types.
By Shawna Hudson
-
This SPF Is a Must-Get in Paris and London—Beauty Editors Are Going Feral for Its U.S. Launch
Run, don't walk.
By Jamie Schneider
-
Tate McRae's 10-Minute Makeup Routine Involves an Internet-Famous Foundation Hack and a $9 Mascara
"If I find something I like, I stick to it."
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
From Vacation Skin to Orchid Lips—3 White Lotus Beauty Trends That Will Define the Summer
In conversation with the show's lead makeup artist.
By Alyssa Brascia
-
These 16 Cult Beauty Products Always Cause a Frenzy in My Group Chat, and They're 20% Off RN
Our picks from La Roche-Posay, EltaMD, Augustinus Bader, and more start at $4.
By Alyssa Brascia
-
I Tried This At-Home Micro-Needling System—Now, My Favorite Concealers Are Collecting Dust
It made my dark circles vanish.
By Kaitlyn McLintock