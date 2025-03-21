I Tried the New Skin Tint That's Been Dominating My FYP—I 20/10 Recommend

Okay, I'll admit it. I've never liked skin tints. There, I said it! Some formulas are too sheer for my liking (I know they're supposed to provide light coverage, but in my opinion, some don't provide any coverage at all). Others are too oily, so they separate on my skin or settle into fine lines and enlarged pores. Then there are the ones that are so short-lived that I feel like I have to reapply them multiple times throughout the day. So, yeah, I kind of swore them off, opting for natural-looking foundations and lightweight concealers instead.

Recently, though, I've seen a new skin tint all over my FYP on Instagram and TikTok. Normally, I'd keep scrolling, but these posts were created by trusty content creators and fellow beauty editors who raved about it. It was enough to pique my interest, so I decided to set aside my negative opinion on skin tints and give it a shot. Spoiler alert: I'm so happy I did. It delivers the perfect "no-makeup makeup" coverage with a natural-looking finish. Yep, it's true; I'm a reformed skin tint-hater. Keep scrolling to see the exact skin tint and my before and after pictures.

Super Boost Lightweight Moisturizing Skin Tint With Hyaluronic and Polyglutamic Acids
MAKE UP FOR EVER
Super Boost Lightweight Moisturizing Skin Tint in 02

Here's the skin tint that singlehandedly changed my mind about the category as a whole. Make Up For Ever's Super Boost Lightweight Moisturizing Skin Tint is a new staple in my daily makeup routine. It provides just the right amount of coverage to perfect my redness-prone, discolored skin, without looking obvious or like I'm wearing any makeup at all. It's perfect for "no-makeup makeup" days.

The formula delivers real skin benefits too. There are polyglutamic and hyaluronic acids to visibly plump and hydrate the skin, as well as grapefruit extract to improve overall skin quality. So, in a way, it's like a serum-foundation hybrid.

Make Up For Ever Superboost Skin Tint

(Image credit: @kaitlyn_mclintock)

It takes me two minutes to apply. I literally use my fingers to blend it in. That's how easy it is. And after testing it for over a week, I can confidently say that it's not too oily or shiny and never highlights my skin texture or settles into fine lines and enlarged pores. Yeah...I think I found the unicorn of skin tints.

Before

Beauty editor Kaitlyn McLintock before wearing Make Up For Ever Superboost Skin Tint

(Image credit: @kaitlyn_mclintock)

My main skin concerns are 1) redness and 2) dark spots and discoloration.

After

Beauty editor Kaitlyn McLintock after wearing Make Up For Ever Superboost Skin Tint

(Image credit: @kaitlyn_mclintock)

While it didn't completely cover my redness or discoloration, that's okay, because skin tints aren't supposed to do that. They're supposed to provide light, skin-perfecting coverage with a natural-looking finish, and this one did just that. It's a my-skin-but-better result without any of the annoying aspects of other skin tints.

5 More "No Makeup Makeup" Products I Love

Peptide Lip Shape Lift — Default Title
rhode
Peptide Lip Shape

Rhode's new Peptide Lip Shape gives my lips subtle volume and definition.

Replenishing Lip Balm — Ceramides + Hyaluronic Acid
Typology Paris
Replenishing Lip Balm — Ceramides + Hyaluronic Acid

This tinted lip balm delivers just the right amount of sheer color.

Cloud Set Loose Translucent Talc-Free Setting + Blurring Powder
Kosas
Cloud Set Loose Translucent Talc-Free Setting + Blurring Powder

This setting powder is as light as air and never looks cakey on my skin.

Lash Sculpt Lengthen and Lift Mascara
REFY
Lash Sculpt Lengthen and Lift Mascara

I LOVE Refy's Lash Sculpt Mascara. It lengthens and defines with zero clumping.

Pro Locked Brow Gel - Clear
MAC
Pro Locked Brow Gel

I also love MAC's Pro Locked Brow Gel. It keeps my brows in place all day long.

