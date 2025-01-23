Nara Smith's Latest Homemade Creation Is This Soft and Elegant Everyday Makeup Look
Normally, I watch Nara Smith's Instagram and TikTok videos with admiration and curiosity, but never with the intention of re-creating them. (I wish I was someone who had the time, energy, and talent to make "homemade bubble gum," but I'm not.) However, as a beauty editor, I'm more than willing to re-create her most recent recipe—that is, her signature soft and elegant "everyday makeup" look. As seen in the photo above, it involves fluttery lashes, flushed cheeks, and a glossy lip.
Smith's in-depth Instagram tutorial details every product she uses. After prepping her skin with True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil ($120), Dexeryl Creme ($18), and Summer Fridays ShadeDrops Mineral Milk Sunscreen SPF 30 ($36), she moves on to makeup. Ahead, see every one of the 14 makeup products she uses, from an illuminating primer to a TikTok-viral glossy lip balm, and beyond.
Smith starts by applying this primer all over her skin. It's moisturizing, illuminating, and preps the skin for smooth, flawless, and long-lasting makeup application.
Next, she applies a thin layer of this illuminating base to her skin for an all-over glow. While she uses the shade Roseglow in the video, she writes in the caption, "I switch between all shades." There are four to choose from.
Smith applies this full-coverage, waterproof concealer to her under-eye area, letting it dry down a bit while she perfects her brows (more on that in a second). The editor-favorite formula features blurring and brightening microspherical powders for a flawless finish. She uses a combination of the shades Flax and Sienna.
She blends the concealer in with the iconic Beautyblender Original Sponge. However, she doesn't wet it with water. She wets it with setting spray...
Here's the iconic setting spray in question. Using this to dampen the Beautyblender is kind of brilliant, as it will help the concealer last longer.
Smith shapes her arches with this brow gel, which happens to be a personal favorite! The formula is budge-proof and provides a cool, lamination effect.
Smith uses Fenty Beauty's Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick in the shade Mocha to define and sculpt her cheekbones and the tip of her nose.
That signature Nara-Smith flush? It's courtesy of Hailey Bieber's namesake Rhode Pocket Blush in the shade Freckle. Smith applies it to the back of her hand, picks it up with a brush, and blends it onto her cheekbones.
For a touch of dewiness, Smith applies this Chanel highlighter to her cheekbones using her finger. After this step, she writes, "I take whatever bronzer I have on hand and put it all over my lid and use a dark brown or black eyeshadow along my upper lash line," although it's unclear which specific products she uses in the video.
For her signature soft, fluttery lashes, Smith uses this individual clusters.
Hourglass's Veil Translucent Setting Powder sets her makeup and keeps shine at bay.
Leave it to Smith to use an iconic, cool girl-approved '90s lip liner.
After using "A berry colored or in this case slightly orange lip stain," Smith finishes off her look with a swipe of this TikTok-viral glossy lip balm in a chestnut shade.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. Although she covers a wide range of topics across a variety of categories, she specializes in celebrity interviews and skincare and wellness content. Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated to her home state of Michigan. Before Who What Wear, she freelanced for a variety of industry-leading publications, including Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and more. When she's not writing, researching, or testing the latest and greatest beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection, swimming in the Great Lakes, or spending time with family.
