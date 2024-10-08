This Undetectable (and Underrated) Foundation Is Meghan Markle's Secret to Flawless Skin

I've been dying to know what foundation Meghan Markle wears for YEARS. Why? It's simple. Her foundation seems to offer a good amount of coverage, yet it doesn't look like makeup on her skin. It's so glowy, and, well, skin-like. (For proof, reference the makeup look she wore to attend the 2024 ESPYs. 'Glowy' is an understatement.) As a fan of natural-looking foundations myself, I've often wondered what product she—and her long-time makeup artist Daniel Martin—use to achieve such a flawless finish.

Well, the day has finally come, and I finally have the details I've been yearning for. Apparently, Martin used an undetectable (and underrated) cream-balm foundation to create Markle's ESPYs look. Did I mention it's available on Amazon?

Meghan Markle's Exact "No Makeup Makeup" Foundation

Foundation by No Makeup Makeup | Conceal & Correct With Long-Lasting, Buildable Formula & Lightweight Soft Finish | Cruelty-Free, Vegan, Fragrance-Free | Almond
No Makeup Makeup
Foundation

Here it is—No Makeup Makeup's Foundation. It's a cream-balm formula that, true to its name, looks almost undetectable on the skin. Yet, somehow, it still provides adequate coverage (the brand describes it as being "buildable.") The 4-in-1 formula conceals, corrects, camouflages, and diffuses in a single step.

The brand says it's designed for people who love a "less is more" approach, so it make sense why Markle and Martin reach for it. She has a sophisticated, minimalist approach to beauty and fashion that I love. Seeing as this formula blends effortlessly and provides a "second-skin" effect, it seems to fit the bill.

It's available in 13 shades and features a "FlexShade" technology that adapts to the skin's unique undertones. It's also vegan, fragrance-free, and cruelty-free. BRB, I'm adding it to my Amazon cart.  

5 More Skin Prep and Makeup Products for a Meghan Markle-Level Glow

Truskin Rejuvenating Longevity Serum With Bakuchiol and Longonberry Stem Cells - 1 Fl Oz
TruSkin
Rejuvenating Longevity Serum With Bakuchiol and Longonberry Stem Cells

This anti-aging serum smooths and plumps the skin for better makeup application. It's thanks to bakuchiol, a retinol alternative that offers all of the benefits of vitamin A derivatives without the irritation.

Magic Cream Moisturizer With Hyaluronic Acid
Charlotte Tilbury
Magic Cream Moisturizer With Hyaluronic Acid

Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream Moisturizer is so good. It tackles fine lines, wrinkles, and loss of firmness and elasticity. It also creates the perfect base for makeup.

Vitamin Enriched Face Base Moisturizer & Primer With Vitamin C + Hyaluronic Acid
Bobbi Brown
Vitamin Enriched Face Base Moisturizer & Primer

Another makeup-prepping moisturizer I love, this one includes hyaluronic acid and vitamin C for plumping and brightening powers. It doubles as a primer.

Major Skin Hydra-Luxe Luminous Skin Perfecting Foundation for Natural Glow
PATRICK TA
Major Skin Hydra-Luxe Luminous Skin Perfecting Foundation

Speaking of a glowing complexion, I've been using Patrick Ta's new foundation ever since it launched. It provides medium coverage with a radiant finish.

Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation
Armani Beauty
Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation

I have to mention the icon that is Armani Beauty's Luminous Silk Foundation. It's beloved by experts, editors, and celebrities for glowy, natural-looking coverage.

Kaitlyn McLintock is an Associate Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. Although she covers a wide range of topics across a variety of categories, she specializes in celebrity interviews and skincare and wellness content. Having lived in Los Angeles and Austin, Texas, she recently relocated back to her home state of Michigan where she works remotely. Prior to Who What Wear, she freelanced for a variety of industry-leading digital publications, including InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, Hello Giggles, and Coveteur. Before that, she held a long-term internship and subsequent contributor position at Byrdie. When she's not writing, researching, or testing the latest and greatest beauty products, she's working her way through an ever-growing book collection, swimming in the Great Lakes, or spending time with family.

