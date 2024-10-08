This Undetectable (and Underrated) Foundation Is Meghan Markle's Secret to Flawless Skin

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I've been dying to know what foundation Meghan Markle wears for YEARS. Why? It's simple. Her foundation seems to offer a good amount of coverage, yet it doesn't look like makeup on her skin. It's so glowy, and, well, skin-like. (For proof, reference the makeup look she wore to attend the 2024 ESPYs. 'Glowy' is an understatement.) As a fan of natural-looking foundations myself, I've often wondered what product she—and her long-time makeup artist Daniel Martin—use to achieve such a flawless finish.

Well, the day has finally come, and I finally have the details I've been yearning for. Apparently, Martin used an undetectable (and underrated) cream-balm foundation to create Markle's ESPYs look. Did I mention it's available on Amazon?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here's another look at Markle's complexion. Keep scrolling to see the exact "no makeup makeup" foundation she wore to achieve such a glowy, skin-first finish.

Meghan Markle's Exact "No Makeup Makeup" Foundation

No Makeup Makeup Foundation $55 SHOP NOW Here it is—No Makeup Makeup's Foundation. It's a cream-balm formula that, true to its name, looks almost undetectable on the skin. Yet, somehow, it still provides adequate coverage (the brand describes it as being "buildable.") The 4-in-1 formula conceals, corrects, camouflages, and diffuses in a single step. The brand says it's designed for people who love a "less is more" approach, so it make sense why Markle and Martin reach for it. She has a sophisticated, minimalist approach to beauty and fashion that I love. Seeing as this formula blends effortlessly and provides a "second-skin" effect, it seems to fit the bill. It's available in 13 shades and features a "FlexShade" technology that adapts to the skin's unique undertones. It's also vegan, fragrance-free, and cruelty-free. BRB, I'm adding it to my Amazon cart.

5 More Skin Prep and Makeup Products for a Meghan Markle-Level Glow

TruSkin Rejuvenating Longevity Serum With Bakuchiol and Longonberry Stem Cells $30 SHOP NOW This anti-aging serum smooths and plumps the skin for better makeup application. It's thanks to bakuchiol, a retinol alternative that offers all of the benefits of vitamin A derivatives without the irritation.

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Moisturizer With Hyaluronic Acid $65 SHOP NOW Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream Moisturizer is so good. It tackles fine lines, wrinkles, and loss of firmness and elasticity. It also creates the perfect base for makeup.

Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base Moisturizer & Primer $110 SHOP NOW Another makeup-prepping moisturizer I love, this one includes hyaluronic acid and vitamin C for plumping and brightening powers. It doubles as a primer.

PATRICK TA Major Skin Hydra-Luxe Luminous Skin Perfecting Foundation $58 SHOP NOW Speaking of a glowing complexion, I've been using Patrick Ta's new foundation ever since it launched. It provides medium coverage with a radiant finish.