One of the most common questions I get asked as a beauty editor is: "How do I stop my mascara smudging?" And the truth is, I've always been in the same camp as you. As someone with hooded eyes, my mascara often ends up transferring onto my upper lids. Similarly, some mascaras tend to crumble and flake underneath the lower lids, too.

It doesn't matter whether you're using a luxury mascara or an affordable mascara; it seems some of us are cursed with our eye makeup smudging. And even with the most careful application, it can still end up in places it wasn't intended. It's one of my biggest beauty bugbears.

To put a stop to mascara smudging once and for all, I enlisted the help of celebrity makeup artist, Lan Nguyen-Grealis, to share her expert tips.

Prep Your Skin

There are a few things that can cause your mascara to smudge. But what you might not have considered is how much your skincare can play a part, particularly if you have oily skin or are prone to oily eyelids. "One of the most common reasons for smudging can be oily eyelids where the mascara transfers," says Nguyen-Grealis.



If you're used to wearing a heavier eye cream or moisturiser around your eyes, consider switching to a lightweight formula instead. Oily or greasy skincare around the eyes can tamper with your eye makeup, so look for lightweight eye serums, gel eye creams and oil-free moisturisers to help prevent things from slipping and sliding. And if you're prone to oily eyelids, opt for an eyeshadow primer on the lids to help create a preventative barrier between your mascara and your skin's natural oils.

Shop Eye Prep:

Templespa Windows of the Soul Eye Cream £37 SHOP NOW This eye cream hydrates and primes the eye area for makeup, but feels velvety soft to the touch, so there's no risk of it making your mascara smudge. In fact, I've noticed my under-eye concealer creasing less since using this, too. Beauty Pie Triple Hyaluronic Acid Elastic Lifting Eye Serum £30 SHOP NOW Price shown is member's cost.



This lightweight eye gel has a cooling serum consistency that immediately sinks in to plump without leaving a greasy residue—no risk of your mascara smudging here. This is one of Beauty Pie's best products, IMO. Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion £21 £16 SHOP NOW If you have oily lids, then consider adding an eyeshadow primer into your routine. Even if you don't wear eyeshadow, it helps to create a barrier between your lashes and oils from your skin that can cause issues.

Perfect Your Mascara Application

There are also a few key application tips that can help prevent and fix smudges when you're applying your mascara. Firstly, Nguyen-Grealis recommends curling your lashes with an eyelash curler first can help to lift your lashes up, which makes it much easier to get your wand into your lashes and avoid smudging. "Using a mascara primer will also help the mascara to grip better," she says.



If you have deep-set eyes or hooded eyes, then consider trying a lash guard, which can help to shield your upper and lower lids when you're combing a mascara wand through your eyelashes.



It's also important to not overload your lashes with mascara. "A bad quality mascara can causs mascara to smudge, flake and fall off, especially if you're overloading the lashes with too many coats," says Nguyen-Grealis.



However, even the most careful mascara application can end up in smudges (if you've ever sneezed after applying your mascara, you'll know what I mean) so keep some tiny Q-tips on standby to tidy up any transfer. "Make sure to dab rather than drag the smudges, especially if it’s still wet," she says.

Shiseido Eyelash Curler £27 SHOP NOW When it comes to eyelash curlers, Shiseido's are one of the most highly regarded for a long-lasting curl that stays in place when you apply your mascara. UKLASH Lash Guard & Comb £6 SHOP NOW If you're prone to getting mascara on your lids when you're applying it then try a lash guard. You rest it on your upper lid to prevent mascara from transferring. Plus, it means you can get right to the base of your lashes for extra volume and length, too. ZHIYE Cotton Buds £4 SHOP NOW Tiny cotton buds are handy to keep on standby to tidy up any smudges without disturbing the rest of your makeup. Pair with an eye makeup remover or micellar water, and you're good to go.

Try Tubing Mascaras

If switching up your skincare and application technique doesn't help, then Nguyen-Grealis says upgrading your mascara to a tubing formula can make a big difference. Tubing mascaras are renowned by many who experience their mascara smudging. They work by creating tiny polymer 'tubes' that wrap around each lash and are more long-lasting than the waxy mascaras that can flake or transfer onto lids. Another benefit of tubing mascaras is that they're far easier to remove than standard mascaras. Often, you can just use warm water, and the tiny tubes will slide right off your eyelashes with ease. They are a great mascara for older lashes or sensitive eyes, too, as they are gentler to remove. "Opt for a tubing or waterproof mascara, in particular one with a smaller wand to ensure minimum overload of lashes and smudging," she says.

Shop Tubing Mascaras:

Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara £32 SHOP NOW I can't stop and won't stop recommending this mascara. The tubing formula delivers length, volume and holds a curl all day long without smudging or flaking. It's easy to get a natural effect or a more dramatic false-lash look with more coats. And yet, it effortlessly removes at the end of the day. It's my holy-grail mascara and one of Hourglass's best products. Beauty Pie Wrap Star Tubing Mascara £17 SHOP NOW Price shown is members' price.



Beauty Pie's formula is another great option if you prefer a classic bristled mascara wand. It imparts volume and length without crumbling throughout the day or transferring onto the eyelids. Great news—it also comes in a brown mascara option. Glossier Lash Slick £20 SHOP NOW If you prefer a natural-looking mascara, then look no further than Glossier Lash Slick. It gives lashes just a hint of definition and colour and will hold up throughout the day without smudging, flaking or transferring onto your eyelids.

Try Waterproof Mascaras

If tubing mascaras still aren't cutting it, then it's time to pull out the big guns and try a waterproof mascara. These formulas will take a little more work to remove (you'll need a good eye makeup remover) but will ensure your mascara stays put all day long, without transferring onto your upper lids or appearing underneath your eyes by lunchtime. "Sometimes in the hot weather and humidity, mascara can melt and smudge, especially if placed on lower lashes," says Nguyen-Grealis. "Opt for waterproof mascaras, as they are long-lasting as they have more staying power than the average mascara."

Shop Waterproof Mascaras:

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Waterproof Mascara £13 £10 SHOP NOW To this day, this remains one of the best waterproof mascaras I've ever tried. It holds in place all day, lengthens, volumises and curls. It's no wonder that it's always sold out when I try to find it in drugstores. Waterproof formulas also have the benefit of holding a curl in place, so they're ideal if you also want some long-lasting hold from your mascara. Clinique High Impact™ Waterproof Mascara £26 £19 SHOP NOW Clinique's High Impact mascara is an iconic mascara formula that thankfully also comes in waterproof. If it's a volumising mascara that you want, this delivers it. It will stand up against rain, high humidity while remaining gentle on lashes. It's a great mascara for sensitive eyes. Lancôme Lash Idôle Waterproof Mascara £21 SHOP NOW This mascara counts several members of the Who What Wear UK team as loyal fans, and the waterproof formula is the cherry on top if you find your mascara smudging. It bestows lashes with a defined full flutter and generous curl that will last until you take it off in the evening. It's one of the best lengthening mascaras I've tried.

Set Your Makeup

As a final measure, there are a few makeup setting tips and tricks to help keep your mascara in place. If you haven't already, invest in a good makeup setting spray. This will help to not only lock in your makeup but also create a barrier between your mascara and lids to prevent smudging. Additionally, a loose or pressed setting powder acts as another layer of protection both on lids and underneath the eyes to help soak up excess oils and prevent mascara from transferring to your eyelids. "To prevent mascara transferring underneath, use a light dusting of translucent powder after concealer to ensure no oils or moisture cause smudging," says Nguyen-Grealis. "Usually, applying powder to set the eyelids can help with oily lids. If you're wearing eyeshadow, try a long-wear eyeshadow primer first, but still powder on top, especially if you're using a cream eyeshadow base, to avoid transfer. Then, set with a setting spray," she says.