Saie Beauty's Internet-Famous Blush Got a Cool, Italian Update—My Sun-Kissed Skin Says It All

If you know me, then you know I love Saie Beauty's Dew Blush ($25). Even though I'm a beauty editor, which means I'm constantly testing products and swapping the old for the new, I haven't removed this blush from my makeup bag for well over a year. I love how it blends onto my skin, delivering the most flattering wash of natural-looking color. I love how it feels weightless. And I love how it lasts all day long (I don't use a primer or setting spray, yet I rarely need to reapply it). I'm not the only one who feels this strongly. The internet-favorite formula is all over Instagram and TikTok, not to mention my fellow beauty editors' desks.

So, when I heard Saie was launching a collection of powder blushes inspired by Italy, I knew I'd *most likely* love them. I wasn't wrong. Ahead, learn how these new blushes compare to the brand's original formula and see every stunning shade.

First, The Internet-Famous Cream Blush

Saie BEauty Dew Blush Liquid Cream Blush $25 SHOP NOW The original Dew Blush is a liquid-cream formula. It's highly pigmented, yet it's easy to blend and gives the skin a natural-looking wash of color that's not too glowy and not too matte. I'm not afraid to admit that I own every single shade, but I wear this mauve shade, Chilly, or the bright berry shade, Dreamy, most often. As for its skin benefits, it contains elderberry fruit extract, licorice root extract, and plant-derived glycerin. The first fights free radicals. The second brightens dullness, dark spots, and discoloration. The third hydrates the skin, which explains why this blush never settles into my pores, fine lines, or other skin texture.

The New, Italian-Inspired Powder Blushes

Here are all six shades on my desk. (Image credit: @kaitlyn_mclintock)

The new blushes are inspired by Italy and include the shade names Ciao, Grazie, and Bella. Each one contains ethically sourced silica and mica, which mimic the healthy glow of summer skin. Add moisturizing ingredients like plant-derived squalane, glycerin, and hyaluronic acid into the mix, and you get a blush that naturally blurs and diffuses the skin for a soft-focus effect. It makes my skin look like I'm being bathed in golden-hour light on the Amalfi Coast.

Here I'm wearing Saie SuperSuede Blush in the shade Mia. (Image credit: @kaitlyn_mclintock)

These new blushes are just as much of a delight to apply as the original Dew Blush, albeit for different reasons. First, the baked powder deposits the perfect amount of pigment onto my brush (I used Saie's new Powder Blush Brush). Second, the soft, velvety texture blends seamlessly into the skin without catching on any texture. The best part? They're long-wearing and noncomedogenic, so you don't have to worry about constant reapplication or clogged pores.

These new blushes are beautiful on their own. However, you can apply them on top of the original Dew Blushes for a more intense, longer-lasting look.

The Six Shades

Saie Beauty SuperSuede Talc-Free Powder Blush in Ciao $28 SHOP NOW Ciao is a golden brown.

Saie Beauty SuperSuede Talc-Free Powder Blush in Stella $28 SHOP NOW Stella is bright coral.

Saie Beauty SuperSuede Talc-Free Powder Blush in Mia $28 SHOP NOW Mia is a soft rose shade.

Saie Beauty SuperSuede Talc-Free Powder Blush in Grazie $28 SHOP NOW Grazie is a bold berry color.

Saie Beauty SuperSuede Talc-Free Powder Blush in Amore $28 SHOP NOW Amore is a fuchsia pink.

Saie Beauty SuperSuede Talc-Free Powder Blush in Bella $28 SHOP NOW Bella is a cool, baby-pink color.

Shop 5 More Saie Beauty Products I Love

Saie Beauty Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Multipurpose Illuminator $16 SHOP NOW This multipurpose illuminator makes my skin look so glowy under foundation.

Saie Beauty Sun Melt Natural Cream Bronzer $32 SHOP NOW This bronzing balm has been my go-to product this winter.

Saie Beauty Glossybounce High-Shine Hydrating Lip Gloss Oil $22 SHOP NOW This shiny, nonsticky lip gloss is loved by so many beauty editors (myself included).

Saie Beauty Lip Liner 101: Creamy & Nourishing Lip Pencil $20 SHOP NOW I'm not kidding when I say I've sharpened this lip liner down to a nub.