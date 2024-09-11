The Experts Have Spoken—These 8 Autumn-Ready Beauty Trends Are Already Taking Over Paris

Despite writing about beauty trends year-round, I make no secret of the fact that autumn/winter is the season that truly has my heart. Sure, I can dust on a bronzer and slick on some gradual tan to fake some warmth for summer, but it’s the flushed cheeks and chocolate-coloured hair of autumn really gets me weak at the knees. And while the streets of London really come alive at this time of year, there’s one place that I always look to first for autumn beauty inspiration and that’s France.



Paris in particular shares similarly fluctuating autumn weather to the UK, which means that French women often step out in chic seasonal outfits that translate seamlessly to British soil. And the same goes for their beauty looks. Whether it’s softly glowing skin, a hint of smudged-out eyeliner, or a tousled bob, there’s one thing that unites the best French girl autumn beauty trends—a feeling of effortlessness.

“French beauty has that beautiful balance of being perfected, but also slightly undone,” explains Melanie Barresse , Global Trainer for By Terry. “It just looks effortless. Skin is perfected naturally and there’s usually a focus on one element, whether it’s a pop of colour on the lips or a soft smudged eyeliners. You will not see a Parisian with a full-beat makeup look—it’s just not their style.”

So, if you want to take a more pared-back approach to the season ahead, and embrace a chic simplicity when it comes to hair, makeup, skin and nails then look no further. Ahead, I caught up with top experts across the industry to break down the biggest French girl autumn beauty trends that we’ll all be taking inspiration from in the coming months.

1. BLURRED BASE

Forget the gleaming glass skin of summer and the modern matte formulations that we’ve seen emerging in 2024, this autumn French women will be embracing an “effortless blurred complexion” according to Dior Makeup International Pro Artist Jamie Coombes . And he’s not alone—nearly every expert I spoke to referred to a focus on soft, diffused skin as one of the biggest French girl autumn beauty trends. “Skin will be radiant, but not overly dewy or matte, and perfected with a little more coverage and some soft contour,” explains Barresse.

Get the look:

By Terry Cellularose CC Serum £61 SHOP NOW "A skin enhancer like this will give skin a beautiful glow and will help to perfect this skin without foundation," explains Barresse. "The effect will be healthy, glowy skin that doesn’t look like it has a lot of makeup on."

2. SUNSET TONES

French beauty trends are often known for their monochromatic minimalism, but autumn will see the streets of France come alive with a warmer colour palette. “I think red, warm pinks and terracotta shades will be big,” predicts Barresse. “Pops of colour against a neutral skin, so playful eyeliners with colour or lips that are bold or with a soft stain.”

Get the look:

Iconic London Multi-Use Cream Blush, Bronze and Highlight Palette £38 SHOP NOW Create a glowy sunset-inspired makeup look with this collection of multipurpose cream pigments in an array of pinks, peaches and bronzes.

3. GRUNGY EYES

“The classic ‘French girl’ beauty look involves a no-makeup makeup with minimal eye makeup, but for autumn worn-in smudgy eyeliner with a little or a lot of mascara will be big,” says Coombes. “It’s going to be an all or nothing approach—grungy chicness!”

Get the look:

Dior Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara £35 SHOP NOW Coombes recommends this mascara for a '90s lived-in feel. "Applied lightly or layered for a full lashed-up effect," he explains.

4. CRANBERRY LIPS

While a red lip is a classically French beauty look, autumn’s interpretation of this trademark trend is to take the colour palette into the land of burgundy and merlot rather than tomato or pillarbox. Plus, it’s all about the texture. “A soft balm with a glossy finish gives a softer, easy to apply lip that looks slightly bitten and flushed with colour,” says Barresse.

Get the look:

Glossier Ultralip High Shine Lipstick in Vesper £22 SHOP NOW With all the moisture of a balm but all the pigment of lipstick, Glossier's high-shine formulations are so versatile. Pat them on with fingers for a hint of colour or layer it up for a bold cranberry lip.

5. SOFT GLOW SKIN

In terms of skincare, French women use autumn to focus on perfecting their “flawless but natural complexions” explains Juliette Lévy-Cohen , founder of French concept store Oh My Cream . During the colder months ahead, Lévy-Cohen tends to see customers experimenting more with resurfacing products that will improve radiance and even tone. “Things like peels and serums with vitamin c that will boost glow and unify their complexion after the sun exposure of the holidays.”

Get the look:

Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask £61 SHOP NOW Packed with enzymes and pink clay, this cult mask does exactly what it says on the jar—resurfaces skin to leave it bright, fresh and glowy. The good news is that it does it gently.

6. WELLBEING RITUALS

Trends aren’t just about what’s happening on the outside, but what’s going on inside too. “Autumn and winter have proven to be months when French women take the time to indulge and we see our customers spending money on products to boost their wellness routine,” says Lévy-Cohen. “Think skincare tools and supplements that will act on their mood and on their skin.”

Get the look:

Aime French Glow £37 SHOP NOW Rich in fatty acids and probiotics, this French supplements brand aims to aid a plumper, brighter complexion from the inside out.

7. SHAGGY LOB

If there’s one thing that embodies the French approach to hairstyles it’s effortless. “This autumn,we’re seeing a return to low-maintenance chic styles that embody that quintessential French girl vibe,” says hair stylist Sam Burnett , Owner and Creative Director at Hare & Bone . “The shaggy lob will be really popular this season—it’s a longer bob with soft, tousled layers that add volume and movement while keeping a relaxed, undone vibe.”

Get the look:

Kerastase Styling L'incroyable Blow Dry £35 £32 SHOP NOW Helping you to create an effortless blow-dry at home, this lotion adds flexiblity and hold so you don't have to restyle your hair between washes.

8. CURTAIN FRINGE

Fringes have been a huge hair trend this year, but French women are embracing a very specific style for autumn 2024—the curtain fringe. “Paired with a mid-length cut, it’s going to be a big trend,” says Burnette. “It gives that quintessentially French look that’s low-maintenance yet incredibly stylish.”

Get the look:

Violette_Fr Frange Puff £38 SHOP NOW Created by French makeup artist Violette Serrat, it's no surprise that this is the perfect product for keeping curtain bangs looking clean, fresh and chic on-the-go. Looking a little greasy? Just dust this on to revive and volumise.

9. GLOSSY BRUNETTES

Hair colour doesn’t tend to be associated with French girl style as it’s understandably high-maintenance. However, autumn 2024 is set to be all about expensive-looking brunette shades using colouring techniques that don’t require regular visits to the salon. “Balayage will continue to be a fantastic low-maintenance option as it grows out beautifully and gives that lived-in, sun-kissed effect well into the cooler months,” explains Burnett. “Rich, warm tones that require minimal upkeep, like deep, glossy brunettes and warm chestnut shades, are perfect for those looking to stay chic while keeping things simple.”

Get the look:

Josh Wood Colour Hair Gloss - Chocolate £19 SHOP NOW Recreate the high-shine chocolate tones of this trend with this semi-permanent hair colour.

10. BURNISHED RED NAILS

In line with the warmer colour palettes that will be inspiring French makeup looks and hair colours, autumn nails are getting a little fiery too. While a glossy dark red manicure is a favourite in French nail salons, this season pays homage to the changing seasons—think burnt reds and warm brick oranges. The team at Bio Sculpture predict that their shade Rosie Red —“a warm and inviting burnt red”—will be one of the colours of the season.

Manucurist Indian Summer £14 SHOP NOW Inspired by the late summer sun, this beautiful nail colour has brick red undertones with a splash of ochre for warmth.

11. FLOATING FRENCH MANI

A French manicure is always a classic nail look and it’s been on the fingertips of absolutely everyone this summer. For autumn, though, Julia Diogo , one of Bio Sculpture’s Top Techs, predicts that it’s the floating French manicure that is going to be on the fingertips of all stylish women. “The floating French manicure is a more playful take on a traditional French and allows you to experiment with different colours,” Diogo explains. “It features a line positioned about one-third of the way down the nail, extending horizontally, which is the perfect modern twist to a timeless look.”

Get the look: