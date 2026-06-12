My mum and I have very different approaches to our beauty routines, especially when it comes to makeup. Whilst I could sit for hours trying out different products and application techniques, my mum won't spend more than five minutes tops applying tinted moisturiser, mascara and lipstick. Every time we go on holiday together, we laugh at how my makeup bag is about five times the size of hers, and it's a running joke in our family about how much longer I take to get ready.
That being said, there's one thing we do agree on when it comes to makeup, and that's how hard it is to find a hydrating lipstick that doesn't leave our lips feeling dry and chapped. I can't count how many lip balms, lip oils and lipstick formulas we've both been through, desperate to find one that actually delivers on the formula and the finish. At least that was the case until we discovered the Estée Lauder Pure Colour Melt-On Glosstick.
Housed in a chic gold vessel, this glossy lip balm feels like everything we've been waiting for. When samples landed on my desk a few months ago, I sent a few shades to my mum to try, and we both texted each other a few days later raving about the launch. Since then, every time we're together, at least one of us has pulled this product out of our handbag, and my mum even told me she hasn't used anything else since getting her hands on it.
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What makes it so great, I hear you ask? It's all in the formula. As the name suggests, this velvety lipstick starts as a solid gloss that heats up on contact with the lips, practically melting in like butter. It's incredibly hydrating, formulated with 41% conditioning oils. However, unlike other hydrating balms we've tried, this also gives a gloss-like finish. I mean, it's so shiny that it's practically reflective.
The hydration! The shine! The plumping effect! Everything about it is perfection. Plus, thanks to the buttery formula and easy-to-use applicator, it's so easy to throw in your handbag and apply on the go. Not that you need to top it up that much, as for once, this hydration actually lasts.
There are currently 8 shades available, and honestly, we're both having a hard time choosing a favourite (yes, I am texting my mum whilst I am writing this), but I have linked some of our top choices below that you can wear alone or with your favourite lip liner. If, like us, you always have dry lips and are yet to find a product that delivers on both the formula and finish, I suggest adding the Estée Lauder Pure Colour Melt-On Glosstick to your basket ASAP...
Shop the Estée Lauder Pure Colour Melt-On Glosstick
Estée Lauder
Pure Colour Melt-On Glosstick Melted Maple
Melted Maple is one of our faves for an evening makeup look.
Estée Lauder
Pure Colour Melt-On Glosstick Melted Rose
But for every day, we're both big fans of Melted Rose.
Estée Lauder
Pure Colour Melt-On Glosstick Melted Melon
Melted Melon just screams summer, doesn't it?
Estée Lauder
Pure Colour Melt-On Glosstick Melted Tangerine
A favourite of mine for the warmer months.
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At Who What Wear UK, we know that beauty isn’t one-size-fits-all. Our editors have tested thousands of products, including some skincare, makeup, hair and nails, over the years and work closely with trusted experts—dermatologists, make-up artists and leading industry insiders—to ensure every guide is well-researched, inclusive and relevant to you.
We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they’re affordable favourites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how and what we’d truly recommend to a friend.
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.