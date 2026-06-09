As someone who adores a “no makeup” makeup look, has eczema and extremely dry skin, and, most importantly, despises the feeling of too many products on my face, I’m forever on the hunt for lightweight base products that cover my blemishes and dark spots without looking cakey or flaking. And although there’s a time and place for a BB cream, and I’m always partial to a tinted SPF, for me, nothing has ever come close to a concealer pen.
What Is a Concealer Pen?
A concealer pen merges your typical liquid concealer with skin-loving ingredients, then packs it into a sleek bottle with a built-in applicator brush. It lets you precisely cover blemishes and hyperpigmentation without the heaviness of classic foundation. The click-style design also dispenses exactly the amount of product needed, making it mess-free and easy to take on the go.
As someone who has very dehydrated and sensitive skin, I reach for this hydrating concealer year-round; however, I think it really comes into its own throughout summer when we all want to avoid layering too many heavy complexion products. Whether I’m heading to the office, a night out or on a sun-soaked getaway, a concealer pen will make doing my makeup quick, easy and streamlined, all with the added skincare ingredients that will nourish and protect my skin.
What Are the Benefits of a Concealer Pen?
A concealer pen comes with many benefits:
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1. Natural-looking finish: Concealer pens are lightweight formulas that allow for targeted application. This stops makeup from looking too cakey or feeling heavy on the skin. These formulas can also be built up or applied sheer, meaning you can achieve a finish that’s as natural as you’d like.
2. Skin-loving ingredients: Concealer pens are packed with a number of skincare benefits, often using ingredients such as vitamin E, hyaluronic acid and caffeine that help to hydrate the skin and eliminate dark circles with continued use.
3. Easy to take on the go: The sleek, leak-proof packaging of a concealer pen makes it small enough to fit in a clutch, purse or handbag, enabling easy touch-ups on the go.
Convinced and ready to pick out your perfect concealer pen? Well, luckily for you, I’ve tried many, and below, I’ve rounded up the eight best formulas to suit every skin type and budget.
The Best Concealer Pens, According to a Beauty Writer
Key ingredients: Vitamin E, caffeine, Moroccan calendula extract, ruscus extract
No. of shades: 16
Coverage: High
Finish: Radiant
A staple in my cosmetics bag for many years now, YSL’s Touche Eclat High Cover Concealer was my first luxury beauty purchase. And it’s stuck around for very good reason. Not only does it blend out seamlessly without settling into dry patches or fine lines, but it also brightens up my under eyes without looking unnatural or overdone. Packed with antioxidants and nourishing vitamin E, this formula is a treat for anyone with dry or sensitive skin, and although I’ve tried many “dry-skin-approved” concealers, I come back to this fail-proof formula time after time.
Key ingredients: Augustinus Bader's TFC8®: technology, polyglutamic acid, acetyl hexapeptide-8, squalane, rosa damascena flower water, hydrolysed rice protein
No. of shades: 19
Coverage: Light to medium
Finish: Natural-luminous
As someone who’s a firm believer that spending more money does not always equate to a better makeup experience, I wouldn't normally spend anywhere near £64 on a concealer. However, trust me when I say that Victoria Beckham Beauty’s The Concealer Pen is well worth the splurge. It covers up my dark spots with a radiant, dewy finish that genuinely makes my face look like I have naturally perfect skin. Made in collaboration with luxury skincare brand Augustinus Bader, the formula is packed with TFC8® to promote cell renewal, acetyl hexapeptide-8 to reduce wrinkles, and polyglutamic acid for deep hydration. It’s a splurge for sure, but the skin-loving ingredients, beautiful finish and sleek packaging make it undeniably worth it, in my opinion.
Pros
Infused with patented skincare that helps to repair the skin barrier and renew cells
Cons
Significantly more expensive than other concealer pens on the market
Key ingredients: Pure hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, glycerin, sodium hyaluronate, light-reflecting mineral pigments
No. of shades: 10
Coverage: Medium (buildable)
Finish: Dewy
A cult favourite for tired, dark under-eyes, L'Oréal Paris’ True Match Concealer Eye Cream has been an affordable beauty favourite since it launched five years ago. It offers a medium but buildable coverage, which blends in with my skin tone and is perfect for concealing dark circles around the eyes without settling into fine lines. As well as pure hyaluronic acid, you’ll also find vitamin C to brighten and glycerin to moisturise the skin, making this a hardworking formula that delivers on both concealing blemishes and skin-loving benefits on a budget.
Pros
Affordable alternative to other concealer pens on the market
Cons
Might be too low coverage for those looking to hide darker blemishes
Key ingredients: Trehalose, Chinese peony root extract, glycerin,
No. of shades: 12
Coverage: Sheer to medium
Finish: Radiant
A new product that landed on my desk recently is Caia Cosmetics’ Radiant Touch Concealer. And although I haven’t been testing it for very long, it’s already become a firm favourite that I’d recommend to family and friends with dry skin. Unlike other concealers that people with dry skin might find go cakey under the eyes, this formula uses trehalose to draw and lock in moisture into the skin, prevent cellular damage and strengthen the outer skin barrier. It feels lightweight and breathable on the skin, and doesn’t settle into dry patches. But despite being creamier than your average concealer, rest assured that it’s just as long-lasting.
Pros
Provides the skin with a healthy-looking glow
Cons
Formula might be too rich for oily skin types
5. MAC Cosmetics Studio Fix Every-Wear All-Over Face Pen
Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, caffeine, vitamin E
No. of shades: 33
Coverage: Medium to full
Finish: Natural-matte
If you have oily skin and a concealer pen feels daunting, let me introduce you to MAC Cosmetics’ Studio Fix Every-Wear All-Over Face Pen. It has a medium-to-full coverage with a second-skin, naturally matte finish that makes it a go-to for covering blemishes and disguising dark circles without adding any unwanted glowiness or radiance. I like that, despite being an oily-skin-approved formula, this concealer is still packed with hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and caffeine to nourish and brighten the skin. As I mentioned earlier, I have dry skin, so getting this formula to work for me requires slightly more skin prep than the other products in this round-up; however, if you're looking for a concealer pen that gives you a matte finish without having to compromise on any skincare benefits, this is the one for you.
Pros
Large shade range that suit a wide range of skin tones and undertones
Cons
Product dries down quickly so can become difficult to blend
Key ingredients: Knotgrass extract, dimethicone, vitamin C
No. of shades: 6
Coverage: Buildable
Finish: Natural
Looking for a spot-conceal pen that gives you that “good skin day” look? No7 has you covered with its Pro Artist Touch Up Concealer. With a skin-like finish that covers and conceals dark spots without feeling too thick or heavy, this formula is perfect for those who want to achieve a natural look. It contains dimethicone to lock in moisture without clogging pores as well as notgrass extract to improve elasticity and vitamin C to brighten. For me, the only setback is that this formula only comes in six shades, and they don’t go nearly as deep as they could. Because of this, I only use this as a brightening concealer under my eyes, but I’d love to see this shade range extended so that I can use it all over my face in the future.