I'm Breaking Up With Foundation for This Natural-Looking, One-Step Complexion Product

There’s a time and place for a BB cream, and I’m always partial to a tinted SPF, but nothing comes close to a concealer pen. Keep scrolling to see my edit of the best.

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A photo of Brittany and a collage of the best Concealer Pens
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
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As someone who adores a “no makeup” makeup look, has eczema and extremely dry skin, and, most importantly, despises the feeling of too many products on my face, I’m forever on the hunt for lightweight base products that cover my blemishes and dark spots without looking cakey or flaking. And although there’s a time and place for a BB cream, and I’m always partial to a tinted SPF, for me, nothing has ever come close to a concealer pen.

What Is a Concealer Pen?

A photo of some of the best concealer pens

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

A concealer pen merges your typical liquid concealer with skin-loving ingredients, then packs it into a sleek bottle with a built-in applicator brush. It lets you precisely cover blemishes and hyperpigmentation without the heaviness of classic foundation. The click-style design also dispenses exactly the amount of product needed, making it mess-free and easy to take on the go.

As someone who has very dehydrated and sensitive skin, I reach for this hydrating concealer year-round; however, I think it really comes into its own throughout summer when we all want to avoid layering too many heavy complexion products. Whether I’m heading to the office, a night out or on a sun-soaked getaway, a concealer pen will make doing my makeup quick, easy and streamlined, all with the added skincare ingredients that will nourish and protect my skin.

What Are the Benefits of a Concealer Pen?

A concealer pen comes with many benefits:

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1. Natural-looking finish: Concealer pens are lightweight formulas that allow for targeted application. This stops makeup from looking too cakey or feeling heavy on the skin. These formulas can also be built up or applied sheer, meaning you can achieve a finish that’s as natural as you’d like.

2. Skin-loving ingredients: Concealer pens are packed with a number of skincare benefits, often using ingredients such as vitamin E, hyaluronic acid and caffeine that help to hydrate the skin and eliminate dark circles with continued use.

3. Easy to take on the go: The sleek, leak-proof packaging of a concealer pen makes it small enough to fit in a clutch, purse or handbag, enabling easy touch-ups on the go.

Convinced and ready to pick out your perfect concealer pen? Well, luckily for you, I’ve tried many, and below, I’ve rounded up the eight best formulas to suit every skin type and budget.

The Best Concealer Pens, According to a Beauty Writer

● Best Overall: YSL Touche Eclat High Cover Concealer (£32)
● Best Luxury Concealer Pen: Victoria Beckham The Concealer Pen (£64)
● Best Affordable Concealer Pen: L'Oreal Paris True Match Concealer Eye Cream (£11)
● Best Dewy Concealer Pen: CAIA Radiant Touch Concealer (£25)
● Best Matte Concealer Pen: MAC Cosmetics Studio Fix Every-Wear All-Over Face Pen (£28)

1. YSL Touche Eclat High Cover Concealer

2. Victoria Beckham Beauty The Concealer Pen

3. L'Oréal Paris True Match Concealer Eye Cream

4. CAIA Cosmetics Radiant Touch Concealer

5. MAC Cosmetics Studio Fix Every-Wear All-Over Face Pen

6. No7 Pro Artist Touch Up Concealer