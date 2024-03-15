Beauty Download: Kristen Stewart

From diffused, soft-focused makeup to freshly snipped micro bangs, Kristen Stewart’s March cover look is what springtime makeup and hair dreams are made of. Inspired by the actor’s signature effortless approach, Stewart’s longtime hairstylist, Adir Abergel , describes the aesthetic as one part Audrey Hepburn, one part early ’80s. (See her choppy bangs which were re-cut the morning of our shoot.) To accentuate, Chanel makeup artist Kate Lee was influenced by Sarah Moon and early ’90s Paolo Roversi photography, creating an overall finish that’s both “mysterious” and “out of focus.” The result? A melding of retro inspiration that feels timeless yet unique.

“Kristen is a chameleon,” Abergel tells me when I ask about the star’s hair evolution. “It’s not a linear evolution—it’s her, always. She’s really timeless. Right now, we’re letting all of the layers grow, and we’re only focused on trimming the bangs as a focal point.” Lee echoes Abergel’s sentiment, sharing that regardless of Stewart's makeup look—be it “nude and clean” or “strong and defiant,” the finish is always bold and inspiring, which makes for the ultimate collaborative process.

“We really don't come to a shoot with any pre-concepts,” explains Abergel. “We see the clothes, we understand who the photographer is, and we decide what we want to feel that day in terms of storytelling. I always bring ideas to the table, and so does Kristen. Then, we meet at the exact spot that feels honest to us."

Despite the many hair renditions Stewart and Abergel have conceptualized in the past, here, the focus would be her new, very blunt, choppy micro bangs. (If you’re the type of brave soul who cuts their bangs at home, Abergel recommends always erring on the longer side and cutting at an angle—never straight across—to give them a cool, broken edge.)

“When styling, Kristen and I always use Virtue’s Damage Reverse Hair Serum ($60), which is a leave-in treatment for the hair,” says Abergel. “Then, I mixed the brand’s Hydrating Healing Hair Oil ($45) with the Correct Un-Frizz Hair Styling & Smoothing Cream ($44) to get a grunge vibe. You actually have to apply a lot more product than you think you do in order to get that undone, piecey finish.” After that, Abergel used a diffuser to enhance Stewart’s natural texture, explaining that it’s essential to allow the hair’s natural formations (like, say, a cowlick) to lead the way as you style. As the last step, Abergel focused on the micro bangs, making sure the choppy details were set to his liking.

Poised with her head tilted and Chanel lipstick in hand ( Rouge Coco Flash Lip Colour in Moment , $48, in case you’re wondering), Stewart’s ethereal makeup looks as if it came courtesy of hazy, early morning sunlight, and not a host of products. Her blurry, diffused lips, in particular, are a point of fixation. “Use a soft, fluffy brush to build up the color of your lips in a gradual way, taking care to keep things gentle towards the lip line and more intense toward the center of the lip,” directs Lee. To make the lip line “melt away,” she recommends using a transparent loose powder on a clean brush to enhance the blur. To create darker iterations of the lip throughout the shoot, Lee used additional lip shades like Chanel’s beloved Rouge Coco Baumes ($45) in Chilling Pink , Keep Cool , and Cocoon .

For a gaze that looks almost bare but still dimensional, Lee used Chanel’s Stylo Ombre Et Contour in Contour Clair ($38) and Les Beiges Healthy Glow Natural Eyeshadow Palette in Cool ($72). Finishing touches included a handful of complexion staples like Chanel’s N°1 De Chanel Lip And Cheek Balms ($48), Les Beiges Healthy Winter Glow Blush ($72), and Les Beiges Healthy Winter Glow Primer ($54).

Shop the Cover Look

Virtue Damage Reverse Hair Serum $60 SHOP NOW

Virtue Hydrating Healing Hair Oil $24 SHOP NOW

Virtue Correct Un-Frizz Hair Styling & Smoothing Cream $44 SHOP NOW

Chanel Rouge Coco Flash in Moment $48 SHOP NOW

Chanel Rouge Coco Baume in Chilling Pink $45 SHOP NOW

Chanel Rouge Coco Baume in Cool Pink $45 SHOP NOW

Chanel Rouge Coco Baume in Cocoon $45 SHOP NOW

Chanel Stylo Ombre Et Contour in 12 in Contour Clair $38 SHOP NOW

Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Natural Eyeshadow Palette in Cool $72 SHOP NOW

Chanel N°1 De Chanel Lip and Cheek Balm in Purple Energy $48 SHOP NOW

CHANEL Les Beiges Healthy Winter Glow Blush in Mauve Glacé $72 SHOP NOW

Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Winter Glow Primer $54 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Who What Wear)