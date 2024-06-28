A Celeb Trichologist Told Me My Haircare Routine Was Ineffective—4 Swaps She Made

(Image credit: Future, Act+Acre)

The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of cool fashion people, editors, makeup artists, hairstylists, and estheticians—all the people we trust the most. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.

I love staying on top of the latest beauty and self-care trends that come across my feed. Admittedly, one that I slept on for far too long was scalp care. I always wondered: Does it actually make a difference? Although I was skeptical, my doubt disappeared when I spoke to Helen Reavey, a celebrity trichologist and hairstylist. "The scalp is the root of all hair health," says Reavey, who's also the founder of the viral scalp care brand Act+Acre. "The skin on your scalp ages six times faster than your face, so it's extra important to prioritize your scalp to have healthy hair."

What really made me a believer was when Reavey likened scalp care to skin care. "I always tie scalp care back to skincare—would you ever layer on makeup and leave it on your skin for three-plus days without washing it? The answer is probably 'no,' since it would leave your skin more prone to breakouts and extremely dry—and the same goes for your scalp," she says. With these revelations in mind, let's get into the swaps Reavey suggests you make to your haircare routine, no matter your hair type.

In: Double-Cleansing Your Hair

Out: Product Buildup

"You need to ensure you're washing the hair properly and often enough. It's actually a myth that you shouldn't wash your hair too often; there is no evidence to show that shampooing damages the hair. I recommend double-cleansing your scalp—the first cleanse removes product buildup while the second wash actually cleanses the scalp."

In: Chemical Exfoliants and Gua Sha

Out: Scalp Scrubs

"Physical exfoliants can create micro-tears on the scalp, leading to a higher chance of irritation and infection. Instead, use a gentle chemical exfoliant once a week. I also love giving myself a scalp massage once a day, either with a gua sha or my hands."

In: Scalp Serums

Out: Excess Heat

"Using heat on damaged hair strips the scalp of moisture, weakens the hair's protein bonds, and intensifies damage to the hair strands. Instead, treat yourself to a nourishing and restorative scalp serum . It hydrates the scalp and creates the optimal environment for healthy hair-follicle function."

In: Healthy Diet, Ample Hydration, and Hair Vitamins

Out: Neglecting Your Hair Health

"So many things affect your overall scalp health, including hormonal imbalances, stress, diet, nutrient deficiencies, and more. I never go a day without taking my hair vitamins , as proper nutrition and hydration play an integral role in keeping hair healthy and strong. Our regular diets typically fall short of nutrients, and our hair, skin, and nails suffer the consequences. I recommend looking for hair growth supplements that are rich in plant extracts and amino acids, which work to support common nutrient deficiencies. Additionally, ingredients like vitamin A, vitamin E, and vitamin D can help support the hair follicle while biotin, iron, and zinc have been known to support the hair growth cycle."

Below, Reavey shares the exact products she uses to achieve her glossy tresses (and her glowing skin).

Elemis Pro-Collagen Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm $40 SHOP NOW "This is a fan favorite, and for good reason! I use it at night as my first cleanse to remove makeup. I love how the texture changes as I massage it into my skin and add water. I find that it leaves my skin feeling hydrated and soft, unlike other products that can feel stripping."

Ziip Halo $399 SHOP NOW "This is a newer addition to my routine, but it's quickly become one of my favorites. It's a small microcurrent device that helps to tackle wrinkles, sagging skin, blemishes, pigmentation, and dull texture. I use it three to four times a week."

The Outset Gentle Micellar Antioxidant Cleanser $32 SHOP NOW "I don't go a day without using this cleanser. I love everything The Outset stands for, especially its emphasis on clean products that repair your moisture barrier. This cleanser is so hydrating and leaves my skin feeling clean and refreshed."

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Invisible SPF 40 $38 SHOP NOW "I keep this sunscreen in my work bag so I can reapply it as needed throughout the day—it's super lightweight and never leaves my skin feeling greasy."

Dieux Instant Angel Lipid-Rich Barrier Repair Cream $45 SHOP NOW "Dieux Skin can do no wrong—my friends Charlotte and Marta truly have made such incredible products. This moisturizer has been a constant in my routine since the first day I tried it. It's full of fatty acids that keep my skin feeling so hydrated and plump."

Coqui Coqui Agua De Perfume Flor De Naranjo $125 SHOP NOW "I can't say enough good things about this perfume—it's hands down my favorite scent. I discovered it a few years ago on a trip and haven't gone a day without using it since. I keep one at home, one in my purse, and one in my work bag."

Act+Acre 2% Stem Cell H-2 Grow Complex Scalp Serum for Thicker-Looking Hair $86 SHOP NOW "I truly love all of our scalp-centric products, but our Stem Cell Serum has always been one of my absolute favorites. I don't go a day without using it. It's formulated with apple stem cells and aloe vera to nourish and soothe the scalp while boosting collagen production and adding moisture. I apply one to two pipettes along my hairline after every wash—it soaks right in and leaves my scalp feeling hydrated and balanced."

Dieux Auracle Peptide & Antioxidant Eye Gel $44 SHOP NOW "I use this eye serum both day and night and always make sure to pack it in my carry-on bag when I'm traveling. It's made with an extremely gentle formula that doesn't irritate my sensitive skin but instead leaves it looking brighter and more hydrated."

Seed DS-01 Daily Synbiotic $65 $54 SHOP NOW "These probiotics are another nonnegotiable in my daily routine—I seriously notice a difference in my energy levels when I don't use them. They're chock-full of ingredients and enzymes that aid in gut health, digestive health, and so much more."

Saie Sun Melt Natural Cream Bronzer $32 SHOP NOW "This product has become a staple in my makeup routine. It's easy to apply and provides the perfect balance of bronze and glow to my fair skin. I also love that it's made with grape-seed oil and elderberry extract, which keeps my skin nourished and protected."

Skinfix Barrier+ Triple Lipid + Niacinamide Activating Serum $69 SHOP NOW "I'm such a fan of this brand and all of their triple lipid products. Skin-barrier health is really important to me (hence the Diuex products, too!) and I've seen such a difference since using this consistently. It's perfect for adding on in the morning before my sunscreen and other serums."

Boka Ela Mint Toothpaste $15 $12 SHOP NOW "Another go-to of mine is this toothpaste. It's fluoride-free and leaves my breath fresh and minty. I've definitely noticed my teeth have been whiter since I started using it, too."

Wildling Empress Stone $69 SHOP NOW "I use this gua sha religiously on my face to de-puff and help sculpt my face. It's especially great to use following a long flight. The practice and tool come from traditional Chinese medicine and are known to release tension in the face while promoting blood circulation. I love the shape and design—the U-shaped edge is perfect for sculpting my jawline."

Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun SPF 50+ $14 SHOP NOW "Hands down my favorite sunscreen on the market! It's lightweight and doesn't leave a sticky residue or white cast like others do. It's also made with rice and grain fermented extracts, which are rich in vitamins B, C, and E [and] help keep skin healthy and hydrated."

Act+Acre Thick + Full Hair Capsules for Fuller-Looking Hair $52 SHOP NOW "I take two capsules every day to ensure I'm supporting my scalp and hair health from the inside out. They're formulated with great ingredients such as bamboo and horsetail extracts, vitamin C, amino acids, and biotin, which work together to optimize hair follicle function and strengthen hair strands."

Matchaful Kiwami Single Origin Ceremonial Matcha $44 SHOP NOW "Matcha is an essential part of my morning routine—regardless of if I'm home in New York or on the go. I love the ritual of making it each morning."

Act+Acre Fulvic Acid Volumizing Dry Shampoo $26 SHOP NOW "I don't go anywhere without this dry shampoo! The formula is absolutely incredible—it's made with only six ingredients including fulvic acid, which delivers over 65 minerals to the hair follicle to support the scalp microbiome. It's perfect for adding a little bit of volume to the roots and absorbing any oil in case I have to go a day or two between washes."

Shop More Act+Acre

Act+Acre Cold Processed Balancing Shampoo $32 SHOP NOW

Act+Acre Cold Processed Scalp Detox Oil $48 SHOP NOW

Act+Acre Restorative Deep Conditioning Hair Mask $38 SHOP NOW

Act+Acre Scalp Gua Sha Tool for Thicker + Fuller Looking Hair $48 SHOP NOW

Act+Acre Microbiome Cooling Scalp Serum $68 SHOP NOW