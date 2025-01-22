A Top Hairstylist Just Confirmed It—These Are the Volumising Haircuts to Know If You Have Thin Hair

If your hair is thin and naturally lacking in body, there's high change you will have, at least once before, found yourself Googling the best volumising haircuts for thin hair. We've already rounded up the best hairstyles for thin hair, but the right haircut can make a huge difference when it comes to adding volume. Sure, a volumising hair product is also key, but your haircut provides an essential base for you to build upon with some clever volumising hair tool choices.

To get to the bottom of what makes a volume-boosting cut, I reached out to some of the top experts in the game. "The right volumising haircut can be a game-changer for thin hair," explains Samantha Cusick, top hairstylist and founder of Sta Studios and Samantha Cusick London. "By creating shape, movement and texture, a good cut can make your hair look fuller and more voluminous. It’s all about working with your hair’s natural flow and choosing a style that enhances what you’ve got."

So, what haircuts should you be considering? Whether you want a short hairstyle for thin hair, a medium length hairstyle for thin hair or even a bob haircut for thin hair, Cusick has shared all of her top recommendations with me—and now I'm delivering them to you. If you've been thinking about switching things up this year and are ready to add some volume and bounce to your look, keep on scrolling for all the inspo.

The 5 Best Volumising Haircuts for Thin Hair

1. The Textured Pixie

(Image credit: Getty Images Gilbert Flores/GG2025 / Contributor)

"Emma Stone’s new pixie cut is the perfect example of how short hair can still pack a punch," says Cusick. "By keeping the top layers slightly longer and textured, you create height and movement, which gives the illusion of thicker hair. Plus, the shorter sides draw attention upward, adding even more volume at the crown."

This look is bang on trend, and is perfect for anyone with fine or thin hair who is thinking about going shorter this year. "Fine hair is perfect for creating textured pixie cuts with more length on the top," adds hairstylist and hair care expert, Chloe Swift. "[This cut] allows you to style and add volume and shape."

Shop the Style:

Ouai Matte Pomade £20 SHOP NOW This pomade is great for texturising and boosting volume in pixie cuts.

Larry King Haircare Flyaway With Me Kit £20 £16 SHOP NOW Keep your shorter cut in place with this handy flyaway kit.

2. The Blunt Bob

If you don't want to go quite as short as a pixie hairstyle, why not try a blunt bob? "The blunt bob is having a major moment, and it’s a brilliant choice for thin hair," says Cusick. "By keeping the ends sharp and one-length, this cut creates the illusion of thicker, fuller hair."

If you want even more impact, Cusick recommends going for a shorter length just above the jawline. "[This hairstyle is] sleek, modern, and perfect for making a statement while maxing volume," she explains.

Shop the Style:

GHD Mini Hair Straighteners £125 SHOP NOW Bobs can be harder to style, but these mini straighteners make getting a smooth finish super easy.

Aveda Be Curly Advanced Curl Enhancer Cream £28 SHOP NOW If you have naturally curly hair, blunt bobs can enhance your texture—particularly when you've used a lightweight curl cream like this one.

3. The Layered Lob

I am loving a lob hairstyle at the moment, but if you want more volume, try adding in some layers. "A long bob with feathered, face-framing layers is perfect for adding softness and volume," says Cusick. "The layers create a light, airy texture that stops thin hair from falling flat, while the length is great for versatility; you can style it sleek or wavy, depending on the vibe."

This really is one of the most versatile haircuts out there, and it's perfect for those of you who can't decide whether to go shorter or longer this season! Don't forget to add some of the best hair volumising spray for even more impact.

Shop the Style:

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser £42 SHOP NOW A hot brush is such a good tool for styling longer layers.

Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray £31 £24 SHOP NOW A texture spray will add so much volume to your hair—and this one is genuinely the best around.

4. The Shag

If you want that effortlessly cool look, you simply can't go wrong with a shag haircut. "The shag is back and better than ever," says Cusick. "This layered, rock-and-roll-inspired cut works wonders for thin hair. The choppy layers add volume and texture, while curtain bangs frame the face beautifully. It’s perfect for that effortless, undone look."

If you don't want to make such a huge statement with your look, why not opt for a subtle shag haircut? These choppy layers have been given a slight curl so that they sit a little softer yet still add serious volume.

Shop the Style:

Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer £11 SHOP NOW This volumising foam will give your hairstyle some serious lift.

Hair by Sam Mcknight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist £27 £22 SHOP NOW Introducing, the perfect texturising mist for a cool shag haircut.

5. Long Layers with Curtain Bangs

Last but by no means least, those of you with longer hair can easily add volume with layers. "If you’re not ready to go short, long layers paired with curtain bangs can work wonders," explains Cusick. "The layers give the illusion of thicker, fuller ends, while the curtain bangs add movement and volume around the face, drawing attention away from thinner areas."

Similar to a butterfly cut, this hairstyle will look so on trend. "This cut gives amazing body and width to the hair, especially after using a curling iron or volumising hot brush," says Swift.

Shop the Trend:

BaByliss 25mm Curling Tong in Rose Quartz £38 £33 SHOP NOW This is my favourite affordable curling iron.

GHD Perfect Ending Final Fix Spray £15 SHOP NOW Don't forget to set your new style in place with a hairspray.