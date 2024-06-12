I Know You're Stylish If You've Swapped Your French Bob for This Trending Cut

If you've landed here, you're probably considering getting a very short hairstyle. Perhaps you already have a bob hairstyle and are ready to go shorter, or maybe you have longer hair already and want a bigger haircut transformation. You might even have a short haircut already but just want to switch it up a little. Either way, changing up your hairstyle can very really exciting, but also a little daunting if you're not sure where to start. Which is why I've rounded up some of the chicest very short hairstyles for women (read: anything above the chin) that I've seen as I've been scrolling on Instagram. And these styles are so stylish, they're convincing me to call my hairdresser and go for the chop myself.

What to Consider Before Getting a Very Short Haircut

If you're considering a very short hairstyle for the first time, Philipp Haug, former London Hairdresser of the Year co-founder of Haug London Haus, has some advice on starting your short hair journey.



If you have a longer hairstyle at the moment, Haug recommends opting for a bob hairstyle first to ease you in. “We definitely see clients try a bob first to give them the confidence to go even shorter, and we’ll be seeing a lot of shorter cuts this year," he says. "Last year we were inspired by Gigi Hadid’s micro-fringe and mid length haircut in the Miu Miu campaign, and since she proved that shorter is chicer by chopping her length off into the iconic bob cut, we’ve noticed the Gigi effect in-salon," says Haug.

“What sets it apart as a statement style is the length grazing the jawline—gone are the days of shoulder-length long bobs, now it's all about a style that sits higher off the shoulders, as seen all over the red carpet at the Oscars on Sydney Sweeney, America Ferrera, Carey Mulligan and Florence Pugh," says Haug.

Which Very Short Hairstyles Are Trending?

There are also plenty of very short hairstyles for women that aren't just bobs. From pixie cuts to the mixie haircut and the bixie cut, there are so many cropped hairstyles to suit your hair texture and personal style. So what are the short hair trends we’ll be seeing next?

1. The Mixie

"The mixie haircut are a unique blend of a pixie cut and a mullet," says Haug. "This style combines the soft, textured, feminine essence of a pixie cut with the edgy flair of a tail peeking out from behind the ear, creating a catwalk-inspired look that exudes a high-fashion vibe."

2. Invisible Fringes

(Image credit: @americaferrera)

Another easy way to switch up a very short hairstyle is with a fringe. "America Ferrara at the Golden Globes looked so pretty and fresh with this style—the bangs are almost the same length as the cut and can be tucked behind the ears and blended with the lengths," says Haug. "This is a super relaxed way to embrace the short bob trend without committing to a sharp fringe."

3. Hair Accessories

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Hair accessories are one of the easiest ways to instantly elevate your very short hairstyle with minimum effort. "Versace started the trend for Spring/Summer with the cutest mini headbands and bows attached to clips in sorbet sweet shades like lemon sherbet and candy pink, and the trend has continued at fashion shows, on celebrities and with influencers ever since," says Haug.



"On short hair, work with smaller fabric bows and stack them along your hair line, gently bending your hair to follow your hairline. Two placed one on top of the other is very on trend for short hair."



Ready for some very short hairstyle inspiration? Scroll ahead for the sleekest styles I've saved.

Very Short Hairstyle Ideas For Women

1. Buzzcut

A buzzcut creates such a sleek silhouette.

2. Slicked Pixie

A pixie cut with a slightly longer length is perfect for creating a slicked-back style.

3. Bantu Knots

I'm obsessed with this Bantu knot-inspired style on Zoe Kravitz.

4. Choppy Pixie

Choppy layers instantly give a pixie cut loads of volume and texture.

5. Wavy Bob

Jaw-skimming lengths are great for letting natural texture shine as well as curling or straightening—so versatile.

6. Sleek Bob

I love the sleekness of this blunt bob cut, which is just long enough to still be tucked behind the ears.

7. Braided Bob

Why not experiment with braids at a shorter length? This style is so chic.

8. Bob With Fringe

A fringe always looks amazing on shorter haircuts.

9. Braided Bob With Beads

This shorter braided style is elevated with beads at the end.

10. Natural Texture

Short hairstyles are ideal for styling your natural hair texture.

11. Pixie With Choppy Fringe

A pixie haircut always makes hair look thicker.

12. Long Pixie

A longer pixie cut allows you to create incredible volume and body.

13. Bowl Cut

The bowl cut is back, and how stylish does it look?

14. Jaw-Length Bob

A blunt bob that just skims the top of the jaw is a really elegant haircut.

15. Mixie Haircut

This is inspiring to take the plunge on a mixie haircut.

16. Bixie Haircut

How To Style Short Hair

UKLASH Hair Growth Serum £29 SHOP NOW Even short hair can benefit from hair growth serum to encourage fuller-looking hair—this one from UKLash is incredible for increasing hair volume.

OUAI Matte Pomade £20 SHOP NOW A hair pomade is a lifesaver for adding texture to choppy layers or creating slicked-back looks.

Super Healthy Hair™ Moisturizing Conditioner+ £10 SHOP NOW You don't want anything too heavy weighing down shorter lengths, so this lightly hydrating conditioner is perfect for short hair. Just apply to the very ends to keep hair in good condition.

GHD Mini Hair Straightener in Black £159 SHOP NOW Mini hair straighteners will be your best friend. The smaller plates are nimble enough to get right into the roots, whether you're straightening or curling.