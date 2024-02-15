Daffodils are in the supermarket, the evenings are getting longer and March is just on the horizon, which means spring is just around the corner. As a beauty editor, I look forward to this time of the year when it comes to hair trends. Spring marks a sartorial reset for our wardrobes and with fashion month and awards season underway, we're starting to see plenty of hair inspiration from the runways and red carpet alike—plenty of great fodder for spring hair trends in 2024 that we're all likely to want to copy, stat.

To find out exactly what spring hair trends will dominate 2024, I asked Tom Smith, international artist in residence at Billi Currie and hair trend forecaster to share the hair trends that he thinks we're going to be seeing a lot more of over the next couple of months. And did he deliver. From hair colours to hairstyles, there are so many trends that you'll want to try for the new season.

“Asymmetry and indulgence are the themes of the season this spring with various looks incorporating angled, parted and side-swept styles accompanied by intensely rich, luxurious and glamorous colour tones, oozing shine and vitality," says Smith. "Spring 2024 offers an indulgent selection of styles and shades that provide confidence and glow for the wearer with a real feeling of warmth and joy."

We all want a bit of joy and warmth as we head into spring, right? Scroll ahead for the hair trends that will help you tap into that energy this spring.

Spring Hair Trends for 2024

1. Oxblood Red

“I’ve been talking about the importance of the progression from copper into red for months now and we continue to add to the body of celebrity references to pull from with these deeply vibrant, cherry red tones," notes Smith. "As a non-naturally occurring shade, oxblood red tones are great for those who like to push the boundaries of their fashion and appearance. The great thing about intense red tones are they are incredibly shiny which makes them a great option for those who wish to show off the health and vibrancy of their locks or who prefer polished or high-shine finishes.”

I'm obsessed with the siren red hue of Dua Lipa's hair right now.

I love the combination of the chic bob haircut with a deep, plum red hair colour.

Red hair is notoriously prone to fading, both with sun exposure and by hard water distorting the colour. A shower filter like Act + Acre's helps your hair colour to sty salon-fresh for as long as possible.

"When it comes to non-naturally occurring shades, the question of suitability is less around eye colour and skin tone, and more about the confidence and attitude of the wearer, combined with their fashion and makeup choices," says Smith. If you're not ready to commit to permanent colour, a hair gloss is a fun, non-committal way to try the trend, as it adds a semi-permanent tint to the hair that will gradually wash out.

This hair colour looks great with a glass-like shine, so look for hair glosses that top up the vibrancy and add a glossy sheen.

2. Side-Swept Styling

The easiest hack to update your long hair for spring 2024? Simply move it to one shoulder. “One of the most popular red carpet styles of late, side swept and asymmetric hairstyles have been seen again and again," says Smith. "The relaxed elegance of hair swept over one shoulder is extremely feminine, whilst looking undone and soft.” We're into it.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lawrence combines her side swept hair with a side parting for red carpet glamour.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Replicate Rosie Huntington-Whitley's waves by using a hair wand to add movement and a face-framing effect.

"This is an easy to achieve style for all those with hair longer than shoulder length. If you find that your hair is so soft or silky that it doesn't stay in place easily, prep the hair with a texturising spray, a styling powder or even simply a dry shampoo," recommends Smith.

Adds both volume and cool-girl texture to fine or flat lengths.

For extra volume, put your hair into a side parting and add a spritz of dry shampoo at the roots for instant lift.

3. Taupe Brunette

Taupe brown is set to be a huge hair colour trend as we head towards spring 2024. "As I predicted towards the end of 2023, this year will hero brown and brunette shades in the same way 2023 did for coppers," says Smith. "With monochrome dressing in fashion at an all time high, and tonal browns as popular now as they were in the early 00s this taupe and mushroom inspired brown shade is a great option for those wanting to play with brunette shades but keen to keep away from warmth, red or chocolate tones," he says.

If you want to go brunette, but want to steer clear of warm tones, then taupe brunette could be for you. "This is a whisper of brunette rather than a shout and connotes innocent, purity and minimalism," says Smith. "Best combined with a stripped back style and healthy, shiny styles this combined well with the ‘clean girl’ aesthetic that remains popular.”

"When the required shade is deeper than your natural colour or current starting point, this cool/neutral tone is easy to achieve," says Smith. "However, if your hair is natural or currently dyed darker this will require a professional colour correction to achieve this specific tone. Hair will almost always fade warmer over time, and so colour protecting products and especially those which top up tone are a necessary tool for home care between salon visits."

Adds a touch of cool-toned brown to blonde or light hair.

The key to making this hair colour look expensive is with a healthy shine—this pre-wash glossing seal results in a mirror-like shine.

A clear hair gloss like Ouai's will give you an expensive-looking shine.

4. Deep Side Partings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gen Z and millennials may have debated it in recent years, but side partings are 100% back, says Smith. "Partings seemingly oscillate between central and side every season, but this spring we see a firm push towards deep side partings, for short cuts, bobs, longer styles and even fringes too," he says. "Intrinsically connected to the vibe of the side swept styles of longer hair, the deep side parting gives a drama to any style.”

"This is a great option for those who prefer one side of their face over the other or who feel they lack facial symmetry," explains Smith. "Similarly to the side swept styles we see on longer hair, the use of a styling powder through the parting will give the wearer maximum control and invisible hold to the style.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Experiment with what side your part your hair. If you already wear your hair in a side parting, try switching it to the other side for instant volume and root lift.

A tail comb will help you get a precise parting.

A little bit of hair powder at the roots creates a lot of volume.

For when a slicked-back or wet-look style calls, this serum is amazing for smooth frizz and creating a glossy wet-look if you layer it up.

5. Syrup Blonde

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Intensely sticky and sweet, Syrup Blondes are the most indulgent shade for those who prefer to wear their hair lighter. With undertones of gold, caramel and vanilla this is the most delicious shade. Warmer tones always appear brighter, healthier and shinier and so this tone direction is a fantastic choice for those who’s blonde may be feeling a little lack-lustre.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ask your stylist: “Adding a toner to your usual highlighting or blonding appointment is all that is required to achieve this shade. Have you colourist go as warm as possible without tipping into ‘strawberry blonde’ territory and keep the blonde as light as possible with minimal darker shadows or low lights.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you have naturally dark hair, golden blonde works great as a balayage or highlights hue. J.Lo has embraced warmer blonde highlights on her brunette hair recently.

A good conditioner is essential for keeping blonde hair in great condition and to prevent tones from turning brassy.

Oribe's treatment helps to restore radiance to blonde hair while nourishing.

Want to dip your toe into the golden syrup blonde trend? A semi-permanent gloss lets you add warmth to blonde hair or highlights.

6. Single Strands

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Allowing a single tendril free on either side of your face is another hairstyling trend that Smith has been seeing everywhere, and it's easy for anyone to do. "Incredibly simple, but it feels high fashion and directional in a way that retains softness and practicality, this works on anyone with hair longer than lip length," says Smith. "When combined with a middle parting, this look becomes a bit more noticeably ‘designed’ while if done in combination with this season's popular side partings you’ll find the look feels more effortless and incidental.”

“If your hair is shorter, test out this style by tucking most of your hair behind both ears, pulling out one strand from one side of the front of your hair, either from beside a central or side parting," says Smith.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya recently stepped out with this middle-parted bun with a single tendril framing the left side of her face.

If you're going for a slicked-back look, this wax stick creates the cleanest, smoothest finish.

Tame edges and rogue flyaways with this smoothing cream and edge brush for a slick result.

Zendaya's hairstylist used this very mousse to create her ultra chic bun.

7. Burgundy Brunette

“With red being the statement-makers shade of the year, it makes sense that a more subtle and ‘natural’ version become popular for those wanting to keep things softer. Burgundy Brunette oozes richness, shine and gloss while reflecting red tones in the light," says Smith. "Great on all bases from mid to darkest brown, health and vibrancy is a welcome characteristic of this particular shade.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“On naturally deeper or dyed brunette hair this is a simple tone shift," says Smith. "In the cases of lighter or previously highlighted hair the good news is this tone is ideal for long lasting depth and a healthier look for those wanting to transform their look to something deeper and moodier," he says.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya has recently dappled in burgundy brunette too.

Add a hint of burgundy to brunette hair with this colour depositing gloss.

The perfect shampoo and conditioning duo to help your hair colour last in between salon appointments.

This shampoo helps to keep the tones of your hair colour looking rich and vibrant.

8. Feathered Layers

(Image credit: @beyonce)

“One of my earlier predictions for the entire year, feathered layers are sure to persist throughout the majority of 2024," says Smith. "The flattering face framing they offer, combined with their practicality for trimming and keeping the more delicate hairline area tidied up make them a perfect choice for those wanting to maximise the appearance of fullness and health of their hair, whilst giving more versatile styling options," he says. Take your cue from Beyonce with her long feathered layers.

“Feathered layers can be utilised to flatter and draw attention to your best features, so work with your hairstylist to determine the ideal shortest length—the hollow of the cheekbone or the chin work best in most cases," recommends Smith. "For those who tend to like very long hair, with feathering from collarbone down to try the style out with minimal commitment.”

Laura Harrier has also experimented with the '90s feathered layers, and we're here for it.

A hot brush is ideal for emulating those '90s-inspired feathered layers by flicking your layers inwards.

GHD's latest model straightens hair in one pass, creating a sleek result.