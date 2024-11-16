Sabrina Carpenter's bouncy and voluminous hair is enviable. For proof, scroll through Instagram and TikTok, where you'll find countless tutorials dedicated to re-creating her vintage, bombshell look. I've seen some that recommend using hot rollers. I've seen others that recommend using a blow-dry brush. While both can be effective for achieving voluminous curls, neither is the *actual* styling tool that her hairstylist, Scott King, uses to create her iconic look.

Nope. That's because the actual one is an underrated, multitasking styling tool that's readily available on Amazon. Get this—it's only $50. Does it sound too good to be true? We thought so too, but it's not. Keep scrolling to see which one it is.

Sabrina Carpenter's *Actual* Styling Tool

Wavytalk 5-in-1 Curling Wand Set $50 SHOP NOW Yep, King uses Wavytalk's 5-in-1 Curling Wand Set to style Carpenter's hair on her Short n' Sweet tour. While we have no doubt that it works, we do think it's impressive that such an expensive-looking hairstyle can be created by something that's so, well, not expensive. It features five interchangeable barrels that can be swapped in and out to create a multitude of hairstyles (Carpenter's bombshell curls included). There's a thermal hair brush, waving iron, 0.5-inch curling iron, one-inch curling iron, and 1.25-inch curling iron. It also features two temperature settings (356°F and 410°F), an insanely fast heat-up time of 30 seconds, and a ceramic coating to keep hair smooth and shiny. Included with the iron (and its accompanying five barrels) are styling clips, a heat-protection glove, and an anti-scald insulated want tip to provide heat-protection security. It even features dual voltage for safe, worldwide use. No wonder King brings it on tour to style Carpenter's hair. BRB, we're placing a Prime order.

Shop More Volumizing and Styling Products We Love

Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate Leave-In Treatment $33 SHOP NOW As Carpenter is an ambassador for Redken, we're pretty sure she uses this leave-in conditioner to reinforce damaged bonds and lessen breakage. It's the ultimate strand-strengthener (and provides heat protection up to 450°F).

Oribe Gold Lust Dry Heat Protection Spray $46 SHOP NOW Another heat-protection product we love, Oribe's Gold Lust Dry Heat Protection Spray protects hair up to 450°F while repairing damage and adding instant softness.

Bumble and bumble Thickening Full Form Soft Mousse $36 SHOP NOW If you've been spurned by crunchy hair mousses in the past, you need to try this one from Bumble & Bumble. It has a soft, cushiony, and lightweight feel that spikes up hair volume without any of that dreaded stickiness or crunch.

COLOR WOW Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer $12 SHOP NOW Another volumizing mousse we love, this one pumps up fine, flat hair without disturbing the cuticle. Translation? It adds volume without affecting hair health.

Cricket Amped Up Teasing Brush $6 SHOP NOW In the pursuit of volume, fine-haired people can benefit from a teasing brush.

Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Strong Finish $14 SHOP NOW Keep your curls big and bouncy with a strong yet flexible-hold hair spray.