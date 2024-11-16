Um, This $50 Amazon Heat Tool Is the Secret to Sabrina Carpenter's Bombshell Waves

Kaitlyn McLintock
By
published
in News

Sabrina Carpenter

(Image credit: @sabrinacarpenter)

Sabrina Carpenter's bouncy and voluminous hair is enviable. For proof, scroll through Instagram and TikTok, where you'll find countless tutorials dedicated to re-creating her vintage, bombshell look. I've seen some that recommend using hot rollers. I've seen others that recommend using a blow-dry brush. While both can be effective for achieving voluminous curls, neither is the *actual* styling tool that her hairstylist, Scott King, uses to create her iconic look.

Nope. That's because the actual one is an underrated, multitasking styling tool that's readily available on Amazon. Get this—it's only $50. Does it sound too good to be true? We thought so too, but it's not. Keep scrolling to see which one it is.

Sabrina Carpenter's *Actual* Styling Tool

Wavytalk 5 in 1 Curling Wand Set, Dual Voltage Curling Iron Set With 5 Interchangeable Barrels Included a Thermal Brush, a Hair Crimper and 3 Ceramic Curling Wands(0.5
Wavytalk
5-in-1 Curling Wand Set

Yep, King uses Wavytalk's 5-in-1 Curling Wand Set to style Carpenter's hair on her Short n' Sweet tour. While we have no doubt that it works, we do think it's impressive that such an expensive-looking hairstyle can be created by something that's so, well, not expensive.

It features five interchangeable barrels that can be swapped in and out to create a multitude of hairstyles (Carpenter's bombshell curls included). There's a thermal hair brush, waving iron, 0.5-inch curling iron, one-inch curling iron, and 1.25-inch curling iron. It also features two temperature settings (356°F and 410°F), an insanely fast heat-up time of 30 seconds, and a ceramic coating to keep hair smooth and shiny.

Included with the iron (and its accompanying five barrels) are styling clips, a heat-protection glove, and an anti-scald insulated want tip to provide heat-protection security. It even features dual voltage for safe, worldwide use. No wonder King brings it on tour to style Carpenter's hair. BRB, we're placing a Prime order.

Shop More Volumizing and Styling Products We Love

Acidic Bonding Concentrate Leave-In Treatment for Damaged Hair
Redken
Acidic Bonding Concentrate Leave-In Treatment

As Carpenter is an ambassador for Redken, we're pretty sure she uses this leave-in conditioner to reinforce damaged bonds and lessen breakage. It's the ultimate strand-strengthener (and provides heat protection up to 450°F).

Oribe Gold Lust Dry Heat Protection Spray
Oribe
Gold Lust Dry Heat Protection Spray

Another heat-protection product we love, Oribe's Gold Lust Dry Heat Protection Spray protects hair up to 450°F while repairing damage and adding instant softness.

Thickening Full Form Soft Mousse
Bumble and bumble
Thickening Full Form Soft Mousse

If you've been spurned by crunchy hair mousses in the past, you need to try this one from Bumble & Bumble. It has a soft, cushiony, and lightweight feel that spikes up hair volume without any of that dreaded stickiness or crunch.

Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer
COLOR WOW
Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer

Another volumizing mousse we love, this one pumps up fine, flat hair without disturbing the cuticle. Translation? It adds volume without affecting hair health.

Amped Up Teasing Brush
Cricket
Amped Up Teasing Brush

In the pursuit of volume, fine-haired people can benefit from a teasing brush.

Luminous Hairspray Strong Finish
Moroccanoil
Luminous Hairspray Strong Finish

Keep your curls big and bouncy with a strong yet flexible-hold hair spray.

Disco Disco Clear Gloss Shine Spray
IGK
Disco Disco Clear Gloss Shine Spray

Carpenter has glossy, expensive-looking hair, which is why we think a shine spray is a must. This one enhances hair color and shine without any greasy residue.

Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Associate Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is an Associate Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. Although she covers a wide range of topics across a variety of categories, she specializes in celebrity interviews and skincare and wellness content. Having lived in Los Angeles and Austin, Texas, she recently relocated back to her home state of Michigan where she works remotely. Prior to Who What Wear, she freelanced for a variety of industry-leading digital publications, including InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, Hello Giggles, and Coveteur. Before that, she held a long-term internship and subsequent contributor position at Byrdie. When she's not writing, researching, or testing the latest and greatest beauty products, she's working her way through an ever-growing book collection, swimming in the Great Lakes, or spending time with family.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸