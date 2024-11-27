11 Short Hairstyles I'm Copying Immediately for the Party Season
If you're anything like me—an over-planner whose unofficial motto is 'always be prepared', then chances are you've already made some mental notes (or maybe even literal notes) for your party season prep.
Now, I'm a beauty girl through and through, so while I haven't yet planned or purchased any outfits, I have already given considerable thought to the makeup looks and hairstyles I'll be sporting this festive season.
One thing that's different, fun, and maybe a little bit challenging for me this winter is the fact that earlier this year I cut my waist-length hair into a bob for the first time in over a decade. So this year I've been hunting for inspo not just for 'party hairstyles', but for 'party hairstyles for short hair' and party hairstyles for bobs. A whole new ball game!
Whether your hair is straight, curly, shoulder-length, or face-framing, I've rounded up an edit of the best party hairstyles for short hair that I've come across during my Instagram scrolls this season. So now you too can be as organised as I am.
Party Hairstyles for Short Hair:
1. Retro Wave
The singular side-swept wave gives a nod to retro, but feels refreshingly modern when paired with a slicked-back bun.
Get the look:
Price shown is member price.
This hair oil not only helps to hold back a sleek look but also adds major shine.
2. Voluminous Blowout
If you typically wear you bob straight and centre-parted, why not mix things up? Volume, waves, and a strong side-part adds instant glamour.
Get the look:
As well as boosting the roots, this multitasking spray helps to crate the illusion of thicker, fuller hair.
3. Sleek Pixie Cut
Need to refresh your pixie cut for party season? Nod to the 90s by opting for a sleek, straight, layered style.
Get the look:
Just a small amount of this styling cream will help to add shape and hold strands in place.
4. Soft Curls
Curls from roots to tips looks so so pretty. Embrace your hair's natural texture or (if you have naturally straight hair) add soft curls in alternating directions for an effortless look.
Get the look:
This lightweight cream enhances your natural curl pattern, while also adding shine and reducing frizz.
The key to a successful curly style is in the prep—but opt for a lightweight conditioner to avoid weighing curls down.
5. Slicked Back
When all else fails, a slicked back look will save the day.
Get the look:
This wax stick is ideal for keeping hair locked back, and is small enough to keep with you for on-the-go top-ups.
6. Half-Up, Half-Down
If your hair is long enough, a half-up, half-down style always looks so pretty—especially when paired with a chunky fringe.
Practical, pretty, and available in a range of jewel-toned colours to complement your festive party outfits.
7. Tapered Bob
Bobs are, once again, the hairstyle of the season. To mix things up, ask your hairstylist for a tapered or graduated cut with longer lengths framing the face.
Get the look:
For a truly party-ready finish, this spray adds a high-gloss, mirror-like shine.
A blend of apple cider vinegar, tea tree oil, and lavender to freshen up your braided style.
8. Face-Framing Fringe
Speaking of fringes... Face-framing tendrils are an effortless and (always) flattering way to enhance a slicked-back ponytail or bun.
Get the look:
This light, gel-textured serum is perfect for achieving a sleek, smooth finish without weighing hair down.
9. Tousled Curls
If you have short hair and prefer to add volume, enhance your hair texture with a little lift to the roots.
Get the look:
An instant injection of volume that doesn't leave sticky residue? Yes please.
Curls, texture, and shine in one multitasking product.
10. Wet-Look Effect
Another easy style which can save the day if you have last minute plans and no time to wash your hair. Just add gel.
Get the look:
Unlike old-school gels which leave hair feeling crispy and crunchy, this one maintains flex and movement.
Worried about wet-look hair looking greasy? Don't be. This shine-boosting serum keeps it on the right side of glossy.
11. Blunt Bangs
All you need are a good pair of straighteners to recreate this bold, super-straight block fringe. So chic.
Get the look:
The straighteners in question—in miniature size for effortless fringe styling.
Ignore the name, this thin comb is perfect for keeping your fringe blunt and blocky.
Grace Day is a beauty editor and content creator. She has over 10 years of beauty-industry experience, spanning editorial, retail, and e-commerce, which gives her a unique understanding into how people shop for their beauty routines.While studying for a history degree (specialising in the history of beauty) and working as a beauty adviser in department stores, Grace started writing her own beauty blog in order to share the products she discovered while dealing with acne. After graduating, she moved to Beauty Bay as beauty editor and content manager. Grace is currently a beauty contributor to Who What Wear. She has also written for Hypebae and PopSugar and works as a brand consultant and copywriter.
