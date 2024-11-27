11 Short Hairstyles I'm Copying Immediately for the Party Season

If you're anything like me—an over-planner whose unofficial motto is 'always be prepared', then chances are you've already made some mental notes (or maybe even literal notes) for your party season prep.

Now, I'm a beauty girl through and through, so while I haven't yet planned or purchased any outfits, I have already given considerable thought to the makeup looks and hairstyles I'll be sporting this festive season.

One thing that's different, fun, and maybe a little bit challenging for me this winter is the fact that earlier this year I cut my waist-length hair into a bob for the first time in over a decade. So this year I've been hunting for inspo not just for 'party hairstyles', but for 'party hairstyles for short hair' and party hairstyles for bobs. A whole new ball game!

Whether your hair is straight, curly, shoulder-length, or face-framing, I've rounded up an edit of the best party hairstyles for short hair that I've come across during my Instagram scrolls this season. So now you too can be as organised as I am.

Party Hairstyles for Short Hair:

1. Retro Wave

The singular side-swept wave gives a nod to retro, but feels refreshingly modern when paired with a slicked-back bun.

Get the look:

Beauty Pie Super Healthy Hair™ Seven Oil Hair Elixir £15 SHOP NOW Price shown is member price.



This hair oil not only helps to hold back a sleek look but also adds major shine.

Larry King Haircare Flyaway With Me Kit £20 SHOP NOW Everything you need to keep flyaways locked down.

2. Voluminous Blowout

If you typically wear you bob straight and centre-parted, why not mix things up? Volume, waves, and a strong side-part adds instant glamour.

Get the look:

Amika Rising Star Volumizing Finishing Spray £26 SHOP NOW As well as boosting the roots, this multitasking spray helps to crate the illusion of thicker, fuller hair.

Gisou Honey Infused Hair Perfume £64 SHOP NOW Hair that looks good has to smell good too, right?

3. Sleek Pixie Cut

Need to refresh your pixie cut for party season? Nod to the 90s by opting for a sleek, straight, layered style.

Get the look:

Ouai Matte Pomade £16 SHOP NOW Just a small amount of this styling cream will help to add shape and hold strands in place.

Cloud Nine The Touch Iron Hair Straightener £189 SHOP NOW Perfect for twisting and tweaking.

4. Soft Curls

Curls from roots to tips looks so so pretty. Embrace your hair's natural texture or (if you have naturally straight hair) add soft curls in alternating directions for an effortless look.

Get the look:

Aveda Be Curly Advanced Curl Enhancer Cream £28 SHOP NOW This lightweight cream enhances your natural curl pattern, while also adding shine and reducing frizz.

Kérastase Nutritive Lait Vital High Nutrition Ultra-Light Conditioner £34 SHOP NOW The key to a successful curly style is in the prep—but opt for a lightweight conditioner to avoid weighing curls down.

5. Slicked Back

When all else fails, a slicked back look will save the day.

Get the look:

ZARA Wet Look Mousse £16 SHOP NOW This mousse is the quickest and easiest way to cheat a wet-look effect.

Tigi Bed Head Wax Stick £18 SHOP NOW This wax stick is ideal for keeping hair locked back, and is small enough to keep with you for on-the-go top-ups.

6. Half-Up, Half-Down

If your hair is long enough, a half-up, half-down style always looks so pretty—especially when paired with a chunky fringe.

Brushworks Hd Back Comb Brush £5 SHOP NOW Use this brush to add volume and texture to your roots and fringe.

Slip Pure Silk Skinny Scrunchie Ornament Set £20 SHOP NOW Practical, pretty, and available in a range of jewel-toned colours to complement your festive party outfits.

7. Tapered Bob

Bobs are, once again, the hairstyle of the season. To mix things up, ask your hairstylist for a tapered or graduated cut with longer lengths framing the face.

Get the look:

Color WOW Extra Shine Spray £28 SHOP NOW For a truly party-ready finish, this spray adds a high-gloss, mirror-like shine.

CANTU Protective Styles Hair Freshener £9 SHOP NOW A blend of apple cider vinegar, tea tree oil, and lavender to freshen up your braided style.

8. Face-Framing Fringe

Speaking of fringes... Face-framing tendrils are an effortless and (always) flattering way to enhance a slicked-back ponytail or bun.

Get the look:

Aesop Tame Hair Serum £29 SHOP NOW This light, gel-textured serum is perfect for achieving a sleek, smooth finish without weighing hair down.

Kitsch Essential Bobby Pins £4 SHOP NOW An essential for short hair that refuses to stay in place.

9. Tousled Curls

If you have short hair and prefer to add volume, enhance your hair texture with a little lift to the roots.

Get the look:

Fekkai Clean Stylers Root Lift £30 SHOP NOW An instant injection of volume that doesn't leave sticky residue? Yes please.

Philip Kingsley Curl Activator Curl Defining Cream £20 SHOP NOW Curls, texture, and shine in one multitasking product.

10. Wet-Look Effect

Another easy style which can save the day if you have last minute plans and no time to wash your hair. Just add gel.

Get the look:

Bumble and Bumble Sumogel £28 SHOP NOW Unlike old-school gels which leave hair feeling crispy and crunchy, this one maintains flex and movement.

Color WOW Pop & Lock £20 SHOP NOW Worried about wet-look hair looking greasy? Don't be. This shine-boosting serum keeps it on the right side of glossy.

11. Blunt Bangs

All you need are a good pair of straighteners to recreate this bold, super-straight block fringe. So chic.

Get the look:

ghd Ghd Mini Hair Straighteners, Black £159 SHOP NOW The straighteners in question—in miniature size for effortless fringe styling.