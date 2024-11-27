11 Short Hairstyles I'm Copying Immediately for the Party Season

If you're anything like me—an over-planner whose unofficial motto is 'always be prepared', then chances are you've already made some mental notes (or maybe even literal notes) for your party season prep.

Now, I'm a beauty girl through and through, so while I haven't yet planned or purchased any outfits, I have already given considerable thought to the makeup looks and hairstyles I'll be sporting this festive season.

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

One thing that's different, fun, and maybe a little bit challenging for me this winter is the fact that earlier this year I cut my waist-length hair into a bob for the first time in over a decade. So this year I've been hunting for inspo not just for 'party hairstyles', but for 'party hairstyles for short hair' and party hairstyles for bobs. A whole new ball game!

Whether your hair is straight, curly, shoulder-length, or face-framing, I've rounded up an edit of the best party hairstyles for short hair that I've come across during my Instagram scrolls this season. So now you too can be as organised as I am.

Party Hairstyles for Short Hair:

1. Retro Wave

(Image credit: @rochellehumes)

The singular side-swept wave gives a nod to retro, but feels refreshingly modern when paired with a slicked-back bun.

Get the look:

Moroccanoil Hairspray Strong Hold 330ml
Beauty Pie
Super Healthy Hair™ Seven Oil Hair Elixir

Price shown is member price.

This hair oil not only helps to hold back a sleek look but also adds major shine.

Larry King Haircare Flyaway With Me Kit
Larry King Haircare
Flyaway With Me Kit

Everything you need to keep flyaways locked down.

2. Voluminous Blowout

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

If you typically wear you bob straight and centre-parted, why not mix things up? Volume, waves, and a strong side-part adds instant glamour.

Get the look:

Amika Rising Star Volumizing Finishing Spray 185ml
Amika
Rising Star Volumizing Finishing Spray

As well as boosting the roots, this multitasking spray helps to crate the illusion of thicker, fuller hair.

Gisou Honey Infused Hair Perfume (various Sizes)
Gisou
Honey Infused Hair Perfume

Hair that looks good has to smell good too, right?

3. Sleek Pixie Cut

(Image credit: @sabrinaelba)

Need to refresh your pixie cut for party season? Nod to the 90s by opting for a sleek, straight, layered style.

Get the look:

Ouai Matte Pomade 50ml
Ouai
Matte Pomade

Just a small amount of this styling cream will help to add shape and hold strands in place.

Cloud Nine the Touch Iron Hair Straightener
Cloud Nine
The Touch Iron Hair Straightener

Perfect for twisting and tweaking.

4. Soft Curls

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

Curls from roots to tips looks so so pretty. Embrace your hair's natural texture or (if you have naturally straight hair) add soft curls in alternating directions for an effortless look.

Get the look:

Aveda Be Curly Advanced Curl Enhancer Cream 200ml
Aveda
Be Curly Advanced Curl Enhancer Cream

This lightweight cream enhances your natural curl pattern, while also adding shine and reducing frizz.

Kérastase Nutritive Lait Vital High Nutrition Ultra-Light Conditioner for Dry, Fine to Medium Hair 200ml
Kérastase
Nutritive Lait Vital High Nutrition Ultra-Light Conditioner

The key to a successful curly style is in the prep—but opt for a lightweight conditioner to avoid weighing curls down.

5. Slicked Back

(Image credit: @caitlinmiyako)

When all else fails, a slicked back look will save the day.

Get the look:

Wet Look Mousse 150 Ml / 5.07 oz
ZARA
Wet Look Mousse

This mousse is the quickest and easiest way to cheat a wet-look effect.

Tigi Bed Head Wax Stick 73g
Tigi Bed Head
Wax Stick

This wax stick is ideal for keeping hair locked back, and is small enough to keep with you for on-the-go top-ups.

6. Half-Up, Half-Down

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

If your hair is long enough, a half-up, half-down style always looks so pretty—especially when paired with a chunky fringe.

Brushworks Hd Back Comb Brush
Brushworks
Hd Back Comb Brush

Use this brush to add volume and texture to your roots and fringe.

Slip® Pure Silk Skinny Scrunchie Ornament Set, Paige
Slip
Pure Silk Skinny Scrunchie Ornament Set

Practical, pretty, and available in a range of jewel-toned colours to complement your festive party outfits.

7. Tapered Bob

(Image credit: @jullie.jeine)

Bobs are, once again, the hairstyle of the season. To mix things up, ask your hairstylist for a tapered or graduated cut with longer lengths framing the face.

Get the look:

Extra Shine Spray 162ml
Color WOW
Extra Shine Spray

For a truly party-ready finish, this spray adds a high-gloss, mirror-like shine.

Cantu Protective Styles Hair Freshener 118ml
CANTU
Protective Styles Hair Freshener

A blend of apple cider vinegar, tea tree oil, and lavender to freshen up your braided style.

8. Face-Framing Fringe

(Image credit: @aysha.sow)

Speaking of fringes... Face-framing tendrils are an effortless and (always) flattering way to enhance a slicked-back ponytail or bun.

Get the look:

Aesop Tame Hair Serum
Aesop
Tame Hair Serum

This light, gel-textured serum is perfect for achieving a sleek, smooth finish without weighing hair down.

Kitsch Essential Bobby Pins (various Colours)
Kitsch
Essential Bobby Pins

An essential for short hair that refuses to stay in place.

9. Tousled Curls

(Image credit: @alyssainthecity)

If you have short hair and prefer to add volume, enhance your hair texture with a little lift to the roots.

Get the look:

Fekkai - Clean Stylers Root Lift - Volume Hairspray for Thin and Fine Hair, for Visibly More Volume and Stronger Hair, With Heat Protection, Vegan, 150 Ml
Fekkai
Clean Stylers Root Lift

An instant injection of volume that doesn't leave sticky residue? Yes please.

Philip Kingsley Curl Activator Curl Defining Cream, 100ml
Philip Kingsley
Curl Activator Curl Defining Cream

Curls, texture, and shine in one multitasking product.

10. Wet-Look Effect

(Image credit: @monamali_)

Another easy style which can save the day if you have last minute plans and no time to wash your hair. Just add gel.

Get the look:

Bumble and Bumble Sumogel 50ml
Bumble and Bumble
Sumogel

Unlike old-school gels which leave hair feeling crispy and crunchy, this one maintains flex and movement.

Color Wow Pop & Lock 55ml
Color WOW
Pop & Lock

Worried about wet-look hair looking greasy? Don't be. This shine-boosting serum keeps it on the right side of glossy.

11. Blunt Bangs

(Image credit: @thevisuelofgrace)

All you need are a good pair of straighteners to recreate this bold, super-straight block fringe. So chic.

Get the look:

Ghd Mini Hair Straighteners, Black
ghd
Ghd Mini Hair Straighteners, Black

The straighteners in question—in miniature size for effortless fringe styling.

So Eco Tail Comb
So Eco
Tail Comb

Ignore the name, this thin comb is perfect for keeping your fringe blunt and blocky.

Grace Day
Freelance Beauty Editor

Grace Day is a beauty editor and content creator. She has over 10 years of beauty-industry experience, spanning editorial, retail, and e-commerce, which gives her a unique understanding into how people shop for their beauty routines.While studying for a history degree (specialising in the history of beauty) and working as a beauty adviser in department stores, Grace started writing her own beauty blog in order to share the products she discovered while dealing with acne. After graduating, she moved to Beauty Bay as beauty editor and content manager. Grace is currently a beauty contributor to Who What Wear. She has also written for Hypebae and PopSugar and works as a brand consultant and copywriter.

