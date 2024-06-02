I Don't Have Time for High-Maintenance Holiday Hairstyles—8 Easy Ones I'll Be Trying This Summer
When it comes to prepping and packing for a summer holiday I’m always optimistically full of inspiration. Outfit ideas, makeup looks, and hairstyles fill my Pinterest boards and Instagram Saved folders as I plan exactly what to wear and how to style my hair for each occasion on my itinerary.
The reality, of course, is that I wear the same outfit (bikini, cut offs, oversized linen shirt), go makeup-free (blame the heat!), and end up rotating between my go-to low maintenance holiday hairstyles. I know I’m not the only one—when you have a packed schedule and the weather isn’t what you (or your hair) is used to, it’s so much easier to opt for the quick and simple options.
When it comes to holiday hairstyles I’m all about those which require minimal time, minimal products, and minimal effort. Scroll down to discover my go-to summer-proof hairstyles.
The Best Holiday Hairstyles For Summer 2024:
1. French Plait
Granted, a French plait isn't the easiest of hairstyles to do on yourself, but practice beforehand or enlist the help of a friend or boyfriend and you'll have a style that lasts (and looks good) from beach to bar.
2. Slicked-Back Bun
Getting my hair out of my face is my top prerogative when the weather is hot and I know I'm going to spend the day constantly spraying my face with SPF. In addition, a slicked-back bun hides all manner of haircare sins, so if you're too tired to wash your hair, this is a great style to fall back on.
3. Air-Dried Waves
Perhaps the easiest style of them all. If the weather is hot and you know your hair will dry quickly then of course you'd rather spend half an hour doing so on the balcony (feat. Lays and a refreshing drink) than inside with a run-down hotel hairdryer.
4. Half-Up Half-Down
I always forget just how windy beaches are, even in the heat. A half-up half-down hairstyle is the perfect way to showcase longer lengths while keeping errant strands away from your face.
5. Elasticated Headband
Elasticated headbands are easy to come by no matter where you are in the world. They're another effective method for keeping hair away from your face and for hiding greasy roots. Win, win.
6. Twisted Up-Do
When I'm on holiday, making sure my hair looks neat and tidy is the last thing I'm concerned with. This one is great for getting hair off your back and shoulders in the heat—plus a messy bun or quick twist can still look super chic.
7. Wet-Look Effect
Whether intentional or not, a wet-look finish is the ultimate summer holiday hairstyle.
8. Claw Clip Up-Do
9. Twists
For textured hair, consider twists as an alternative to braids.
If I'm having a slow day lounging by the pool you can pretty much guarantee that my hair will be up in a claw clip style. So quick, so easy, and still on trend.
The Best Products for Holiday Hair:
Defined beachy waves without the stickiness or crunchy texture is exactly what you'll get with this spray—which also provides UV protection.
If letting your hair air dry typically results in fluffy, frizzy strands, comb this mousse through to ensure hair dries smooth and sleek.
Everything you need to perfect a slicked-back bun and keep those pesky baby hairs locked down.
Want to attempt a wet-look finish but wary of hair feeling crispy and stiff? This weightless gloss adds a high-shine finish while maintaining softness and movement in your hair.
Protect your hair from the elements with this multitasking cream, which shields hair from UV, chlorine, and saltwater damage, prevents colour fade, and hydrates dry strands.
Grace Day is a beauty editor and content creator. She has over 10 years of beauty-industry experience, spanning editorial, retail, and e-commerce, which gives her a unique understanding into how people shop for their beauty routines. While studying for a history degree (specialising in the history of beauty) and working as a beauty adviser in department stores, Grace started writing her own beauty blog in order to share the products she discovered while dealing with acne. After graduating, she moved to Beauty Bay as beauty editor and content manager. Grace is currently a beauty contributor to Who What Wear. She has also written for Hypebae and PopSugar and works as a brand consultant and copywriter.
