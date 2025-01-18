According to the Internet, Everyone's Using Drugstore Shampoo in 2025—9 Editor-Approved Formulas
The people of the internet are often occupied by luxe products. Whether it's a high-end blush or a designer lipstick, many of the beauty products that go viral have hefty price tags. Every so often, though, an affordable product makes the rounds. I'm talking about products like the ELF Halo Glow Liquid Filter ($14) or the L'Oréal Infallible Foundation ($17)—you know, the ones you can pick up during a run to the drugstore.
That's the case with the internet's latest obsession. While I admittedly didn't see it coming, 2025 seems to be the year we're swapping expensive and salon-sourced shampoos for drugstore ones. Even content creators are in on the trend. Alix Earle, for example, recently waxed poetic about her favorite Pantene shampoo and conditioner. Other people are hyping up their favorite formulas from classic drugstore brands like L'Oréal, Herbal Essences, and Head & Shoulders.
Keeping with the spirit of affordable haircare swaps, we thought we'd share our favorite drugstore shampoos. Yep, we're beauty editors, and we approve of these budget-friendly formulas. Keep scrolling to see nine editor-approved picks.
1. Kristin Ess The One Signature Shampoo
This shampoo works for everyone—all hair types and textures included. It's sulfate-free, cruelty-free, and vegan, and it whisks away oil and residue without stripping our strands of moisture. It uses "Zip-Up Technology," AKA a proprietary strengthening complex that's formulated to repair split ends.
Shop the Conditioner:
2. Saltair Moisture Bound Hydrating Shampoo
Try to find a drugstore shampoo that smells better than this one from Saltair. We bet you can't. With notes of rose, jasmine, and creamy sandalwood, it smells warm, alluring, and luxurious. It also features Monoi oil, Pequi oil, and Abyssinian oil for clean, moisturized, and petal-soft strands.
Shop the Conditioner:
3. Blake Brown Sandalwood Vanille Fundamental Strengthening Shampoo
This shampoo from Blake Lively's namesake brand is another one that smells incredible while actually benefiting our hair. The fragrance notes include bergamot, juniper berry, jasmine, sandalwood, and vanilla. The formula contains plant proteins to strengthen the hair and reduce breakage.
Shop the Conditioner:
4. L'Oréal EverPure Moisture Rosemary Oil Shampoo
Rosemary oil went viral on social media for its ability to boost hair growth and density. We love that its included in this shampoo. Use this one for moisture, softness, and high-impact shine.
Shop the Conditoner:
5. L'Oréal EverPure Glossing Shampoo
L'Oréal recently came out with this iteration of their EverPure shampoo, and we'd be remiss if we didn't mention it. It contains glycolic acid (weird, we know, but hear us out) to seal the hair fibers and give them a glass-like shine. It works so well on dry, dull, and color-treated hair.
Shop the Conditioner:
6. Monday Smooth Shampoo
If you struggle with rough texture or fly-aways, we recommend trying Monday's Smooth Shampoo. Formulated with wheat protein and avocado oil, it lathers up into a silky foam, efficiently cleanses the scalp, and leaves the hair looking so smooth.
Shop the Conditioner:
7. Odele Moisture Repair Shampoo
Odele boasts salon-quality formulas for a fraction of the price. This one, called the Moisture Repair Shampoo, uses amino acids and quinoa to clean the hair without stripping it of much-needed moisture. In fact, it adds moisture to the hair, while boosting shine and enhancing color.
Shop the Conditioner:
8. OGX Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo
There are members of the Who What Wear beauty team who have been using OGX shampoos for years. This one, OGX's Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo, is a classic. It contains the ultra-moisturizing oil, as well as lipids and proteins to visibly repair damage. Oh, and it has a lovely citrus-floral scent.
Shop the Conditioner:
9. Head & Shoulders Classic Clean Shampoo
Don't sleep on Head & Shoulders. Yes, the iconic drugstore brand might be your best defense against dandruff, but it also soothes the scalp, smooths the hair, and removes oil and product residue like a charm.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. Although she covers a wide range of topics across a variety of categories, she specializes in celebrity interviews and skincare and wellness content. Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated to her home state of Michigan. Before Who What Wear, she freelanced for a variety of industry-leading publications, including Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and more. When she's not writing, researching, or testing the latest and greatest beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection, swimming in the Great Lakes, or spending time with family.
