The people of the internet are often occupied by luxe products. Whether it's a high-end blush or a designer lipstick, many of the beauty products that go viral have hefty price tags. Every so often, though, an affordable product makes the rounds. I'm talking about products like the ELF Halo Glow Liquid Filter ($14) or the L'Oréal Infallible Foundation ($17)—you know, the ones you can pick up during a run to the drugstore.

That's the case with the internet's latest obsession. While I admittedly didn't see it coming, 2025 seems to be the year we're swapping expensive and salon-sourced shampoos for drugstore ones. Even content creators are in on the trend. Alix Earle, for example, recently waxed poetic about her favorite Pantene shampoo and conditioner. Other people are hyping up their favorite formulas from classic drugstore brands like L'Oréal, Herbal Essences, and Head & Shoulders.

Keeping with the spirit of affordable haircare swaps, we thought we'd share our favorite drugstore shampoos. Yep, we're beauty editors, and we approve of these budget-friendly formulas. Keep scrolling to see nine editor-approved picks.

1. Kristin Ess The One Signature Shampoo

Kristin Ess The One Signature Shampoo $12 SHOP NOW This shampoo works for everyone—all hair types and textures included. It's sulfate-free, cruelty-free, and vegan, and it whisks away oil and residue without stripping our strands of moisture. It uses "Zip-Up Technology," AKA a proprietary strengthening complex that's formulated to repair split ends.

Shop the Conditioner:

KRISTIN ESS HAIR The One Signature Conditioner $12 SHOP NOW

2. Saltair Moisture Bound Hydrating Shampoo

Saltair Moisture Bound Hydrating Shampoo $12 SHOP NOW Try to find a drugstore shampoo that smells better than this one from Saltair. We bet you can't. With notes of rose, jasmine, and creamy sandalwood, it smells warm, alluring, and luxurious. It also features Monoi oil, Pequi oil, and Abyssinian oil for clean, moisturized, and petal-soft strands.

Shop the Conditioner:

Saltair Moisture Bound Hydrating Conditioner $12 SHOP NOW

3. Blake Brown Sandalwood Vanille Fundamental Strengthening Shampoo

Blake Brown Sandalwood Vanille Fundamental Strengthening Shampoo $19 SHOP NOW This shampoo from Blake Lively's namesake brand is another one that smells incredible while actually benefiting our hair. The fragrance notes include bergamot, juniper berry, jasmine, sandalwood, and vanilla. The formula contains plant proteins to strengthen the hair and reduce breakage.

Shop the Conditioner:

Blake Brown Wild Nectar Santal Fundamental Nourishing Mask $20 SHOP NOW

4. L'Oréal EverPure Moisture Rosemary Oil Shampoo

L'Oréal EverPure Moisture Rosemary Oil Shampoo $9 SHOP NOW Rosemary oil went viral on social media for its ability to boost hair growth and density. We love that its included in this shampoo. Use this one for moisture, softness, and high-impact shine.

Shop the Conditoner:

L'Oréal EverPure Moisture Rosemary Oil Conditioner SHOP NOW

5. L'Oréal EverPure Glossing Shampoo

L'Oréal EverPure Sulfate Free Glossing Shampoo $10 SHOP NOW L'Oréal recently came out with this iteration of their EverPure shampoo, and we'd be remiss if we didn't mention it. It contains glycolic acid (weird, we know, but hear us out) to seal the hair fibers and give them a glass-like shine. It works so well on dry, dull, and color-treated hair.

Shop the Conditioner:

L'Oréal EverPure Sulfate Free Glossing Conditioner $9 SHOP NOW

6. Monday Smooth Shampoo

MONDAY Smooth Shampoo $15 SHOP NOW If you struggle with rough texture or fly-aways, we recommend trying Monday's Smooth Shampoo. Formulated with wheat protein and avocado oil, it lathers up into a silky foam, efficiently cleanses the scalp, and leaves the hair looking so smooth.

Shop the Conditioner:

MONDAY Monday Smooth Conditioner $15 SHOP NOW

7. Odele Moisture Repair Shampoo

Odele Moisture Repair Shampoo $12 SHOP NOW Odele boasts salon-quality formulas for a fraction of the price. This one, called the Moisture Repair Shampoo, uses amino acids and quinoa to clean the hair without stripping it of much-needed moisture. In fact, it adds moisture to the hair, while boosting shine and enhancing color.

Shop the Conditioner:

Odele Moisture Repair Conditioner $12 SHOP NOW

8. OGX Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo

OGX Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo $7 SHOP NOW There are members of the Who What Wear beauty team who have been using OGX shampoos for years. This one, OGX's Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo, is a classic. It contains the ultra-moisturizing oil, as well as lipids and proteins to visibly repair damage. Oh, and it has a lovely citrus-floral scent.

Shop the Conditioner:

OGX Moroccan Argan Oil Conditioner $7 SHOP NOW

9. Head & Shoulders Classic Clean Shampoo