Every Fashion Month Beauty Trend That Made Us Do a Double Take

It's a hard life we fashion and beauty editors lead. Okay, it's not that hard; we really only say that because fashion month sends us into a complete frenzy every single season, and it takes weeks to recover. The fall 2024 runway shows were no different. Comfort-chic outerwear, hourglass silhouettes, and bold accessories were on full display at shows around the world, but the beauty looks at each also gave us a lot to scream about.

We saw the return of classic favorites on the runways like a bold and bright lip color, but a few other unexpected twists and turns left us truly stunned (a tough thing to achieve since we thought we'd seen it all). We're no strangers to beauty accessories like face gems, but designers such as Thom Browne, Vivetta, Christian Cowan, and Nardos used them with avant-garde flair and made gems feel fresh enough again that we definitely did a double take. Other standouts? Hazy lavender eye looks, glitter brows, and shadow wings, oh my! We could go on here, but we'll save the rest for the trend report below.

For every exceptional beauty trend we spotted at shows across the globe for fashion month, keep scrolling. We're breaking it all down ahead with ideas on how you can achieve each look.

1. Rosy Cheeks

(Image credit: Christian Cowan/Launchmetrics Spotlight; Pierre Cardin/Launchmetrics Spotlight; Louis Vuitton/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Spotted at: Louis Vuitton, Zomer, Christian Cowan, Pierre Cardin, Enfants Riches Déprimés, Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Lou Dallas, Sergio Hudson

Blush is having a moment. Beauty brands across the board release new formulas by the day it seems, but it looks like this trend will continue and pair well with fall/winter fashion this year. Shows across the globe featured models with rosy cheeks fully on display. While Pierre Cardin featured brighter bubblegum shades of pink, most others added a subtle rosiness for a wind-kissed, breezy fall look.

2. Disco Eyes

(Image credit: Philipp Plein/Launchmetrics Spotlight; Ujoh/Launchmetrics Spotlight; Kiko Kostadinov/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Spotted at: Ujoh, Avellano, Kiko Kostadinov, Giorgio Armani, Philipp Plein, Emporio Armani, Frederick Anderson, Lou Dallas

Shades of silver, white, gold, and coal on the eyes were a running theme throughout fashion month. A dust of shimmer on top imbued models with an air reminiscent of the '70s disco era.

3. HD Skin

(Image credit: Zimmermann/Launchmetrics Spotlight; Lacoste/Launchmetrics Spotlight; Calcaterra/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Spotted at: Lacoste, Zomer, Chanel, Coach, Marine Serre, Zimmermann, Stella McCartney, Luisa Spagnoli, Elisabetta Franchi, Ferragamo, Ermanno Scervino, Calcaterra, Bevza, Gabriela Hearst, Tommy Hilfiger

This is something we see often during fashion month, but it's a classic because it works. The skin is usually kept fresh, dewy, and bright with little other makeup on top as not to distract from the collection.

4. Bleached Brows

(Image credit: Meruert Tolegen/Launchmetrics Spotlight; Avellano/Launchmetrics Spotlight; Coperni/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Spotted at: Coperni, Avellano, Meruert Tolegen

We've seen bleached brows quite a few times on the runways before, and it looks like this trend isn't going anywhere. While I'm sure most of the models' eyebrows weren't actually bleached here, you can get the look by running foundation or concealer through the brows (if this is something you're into). We even spotted a few looks at Meruert Tolegen that appeared to use a color corrector on the brows to give a lighter, bleached effect without looking too harsh.

5. Sculpted Hair

(Image credit: The Blonds/Launchmetrics Spotlight; Francesca Liberatore/Launchmetrics Spotlight; Thom Browne/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Spotted at: Rokh, Enfants Riches Déprimés, Francesca Liberatore, Maxivive, Thom Browne, The Blonds

For F/W 24, we saw some seriously sculpted hair that even the citizens of Whoville would be envious of. While this trend is a little less wearable, it at least gave us something to "ooh" and "aah" at this season. Thom Browne featured sky-high pigtails of all shapes and sizes while Francesca Liberatore displayed faux-hawks and light-reflective hair accessories we'll be thinking about for the rest of the year. If you'd like to try something adjacent to these styles, you can opt for hair accessories like rings (as seen at Francesca Liberatore) or use gel to sculpt out your own locks into something that suits you.

6. Bejeweled Skin

(Image credit: Vivetta/Launchmetrics Spotlight; Thom Browne/Launchmetrics Spotlight; Lutz Huelle/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Spotted at: Lutz Huelle, Vivetta, Thom Browne, Christian Cowan, Nardos, Louis Vuitton

I think we can all agree that everyone is in their Taylor Swift era in some way, shape, or form this year. The F/W 24 runways were on theme with this and displayed jewels of every variety on different points of the face.

7. Overstated Brows

(Image credit: Rave Review/Launchmetrics Spotlight; Marni/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Spotted at: Rave Review, Marni

While some shows opted for a barely there, bleached brow look, others went for a variety of overstated looks including glitter and ultra-thin brows.

8. Ultra-Thick Liner

(Image credit: Tom Ford/Launchmetrics Spotlight; Gucci/Launchmetrics Spotlight; Jason Wu/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Spotted at: Tom Ford, Moschino, Gucci, Frederick Anderson, Naeem Khan, Jason Wu, The Blonds

Whether it was a dramatic cat eye or a deep kohl liner on the lash line, ultra-thick eyeliner really made the rounds during fashion month. We especially appreciated the looks at Jason Wu, which displayed both a longer wing on the lid and an even bulkier one above the lid for a unique take on a classic.

9. Lavender Haze

(Image credit: Emporio Armani/Launchmetrics Spotlight; Lou Dallas/Launchmetrics Spotlight; Frederick Anderson/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Spotted at: Emporio Armani, Lou Dallas, Frederick Anderson

This particular trend was a favorite. Various shades of lavender and soft magenta appeared quite a bit for the F/W 24 season. Lavender is a soft enough shade that it can be worn casually, but it can also be built up on the eyes and cheeks à la the looks seen at Frederick Anderson, Lou Dallas, and Emporio Armani.

10. Crimson Lips

(Image credit: Carolina Herrera/Launchmetrics Spotlight; Anna Sui/Launchmetrics Spotlight; Marine Serre/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Spotted at: Carolina Herrera, Anna Sui, Rave Review, Marine Serre, Francesca Liberatore, Aniye Records, Hui, Philipp Plein, Vivetta, Blumarine, Moschino, Thom Browne, Lou Dallas

Like I mentioned above, a classic red lip never goes out of style. It's a timeless favorite that we see almost every season, but shades across the spectrum were on display for F/W 24. We spotted a bright fire-engine red at Marine Serre but more of a deep burgundy hue at Anna Sui.

11. Shadow Wings

(Image credit: Aniye Records/Launchmetrics Spotlight; Bach Mai/Launchmetrics Spotlight; Roberto Cavalli/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Spotted at: Naeem Khan, Roberto Cavalli, Hui, Bach Mai, Aniye Records

While we did see traditional winged-liner looks for F/W 24, designers such as Naeem Khan and Roberto Cavalli used a variety of eye shadow shades to create a thicker wing effect without actually using any eyeliner. It's cute, clever, and totally wearable.

12. Spider Lashes

(Image credit: House of Aama/Launchmetrics Spotlight; Luar/Launchmetrics Spotlight; Giorgio Armani/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Spotted at: Giorgio Armani, Luar, House of Aama, Zankov

When it comes to wearing spider lashes, the longer, wispier (and clumpier), the better! While some shows took it as far as to display long, heavily adorned lashes, designers like Giorgio Armani exhibited a bit more of an exaggerated yet natural look.

