This Italian Highlighter Gave Me An Angelic Glow (And Countless Compliments)

Welcome to Deep Reviews —your one-stop destination to discover the absolute best products and brands the beauty industry has to offer. The Who What Wear staffers you already know and trust will research, test, and review the market's most sought-after and buzzed-about products to see which formulas (of the hundreds up for consideration) are worth your hard-earned money and attention. You can expect honest, uncensored feedback and no-BS recommendations our hard-to-please testers endorse without reservations.

The majority of our Deep Reviews will feature our editors' honest, ultra-hot takes on entire product categories or multiple products from a particular beauty brand, but every so often, we'll sprinkle in a special single-product format called Honestly, I Love It . As the name suggests, these reviews will home in on one standout beauty formula our editors can't shut up about. This time around, I'm highlighting Espressoh's Moonlight Liquid Highlighter ($27).

There's nothing I love more than a healthy, radiant glow to my complexion. To my delight, I've been hearing the words "You're glowing!" more and more recently, and I think I know why. In addition to drinking lots of water and using a rich moisturizer, I've found that using a liquid highlighter is the key to getting that *extra* radiance. But not just any highlighter will do—the only one I've been reaching for lately is the Espressoh Moonlight Liquid Highlighter. Depending on how much you're on TikTok, you may have heard of the brand's pH-reactive Glassy Blush ($27)—which is amazing, BTW—but allow me to explain what makes the highlighter so special.

Espressoh Moonlight Liquid Highlighter $27 SHOP NOW

Espressoh is a clean and cruelty-free Italian makeup brand that European beauty lovers have been gatekeeping for a hot second. That is until TikTok got word of it earlier this year. I'm not surprised the brand went viral—combine effective, caffeine-infused formulas with minimalist packaging and Italian allure, and it's easy to see why everyone fell in love with these products.

Espressoh's product lineup includes countless gems, but the Liquid Highlighter is what stole my heart. For background, I've used countless highlighters from all different brands with many different price points. I was in a committed relationship with powder highlighters for years, using everything from MAC Mineralize Skinfinish Lightscapade to Becca Champagne Pop (RIP) to Physician's Formula's pearlescent compacts. I even briefly flirted with cream formulas, but I found that they messed up my base makeup. Thankfully, I discovered this highlighter in the shade Sand—a perfect nude, champagne shade with flecks of gold. It gives me an angelic glow that really makes my features pop. From the shade to the formula to the packaging, this highlighter was a perfect match on the first application.

Three Shades: Sand, a nude champagne; Pink, a rose gold; and Copper, a warm bronze

Sand, a nude champagne; Pink, a rose gold; and Copper, a warm bronze Easy Blendability: Blends effortlessly into the skin for a lit-from-within glow

Blends effortlessly into the skin for a lit-from-within glow Moisturizing Ingredients: Ingredients like glycerin and propanediol keep your skin looking dewy all day long

Ingredients like glycerin and propanediol keep your skin looking dewy all day long Versatility: It has a buildable intensity and there are multiple ways to use it—you can concentrate it in certain areas or blend it with your moisturizer for an illuminating base

It has a buildable intensity and there are multiple ways to use it—you can concentrate it in certain areas or blend it with your moisturizer for an illuminating base Clean and Made in Italy: All of the brand's products are clean, cruelty-free, and made in Italy

Highlighter: You can put it on any of the areas you like to wear highlighter. I like to put it on the bridge of my nose and the tops of my cheeks and blend it with my finger

You can put it on any of the areas you like to wear highlighter. I like to put it on the bridge of my nose and the tops of my cheeks and blend it with my finger Eyeshadow: It also looks beautiful when applied on the brow bone and eyelid, instantly brightening up your eyes

It also looks beautiful when applied on the brow bone and eyelid, instantly brightening up your eyes Illuminating Base: I also love mixing it with tinted sunscreen for a radiant finish. You can mix it with moisturizer, sunscreen, primer, or foundation for a luminous base

If you're like me and want a glow that rivals a Sicilian sunset, this is definitely for you. Keep scrolling to shop more of my Italian beauty favorites from Espressoh, and get ready to say ciao to dull skin.

Shop More from Espressoh

Espressoh Dewy Latte $30 SHOP NOW

Espressoh Oh.Sole Mio Blush $27 SHOP NOW

Espressoh Aroma Lip Pencil $16 SHOP NOW

Espressoh Aroma Light $18 SHOP NOW